Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach is not a name that is well-known outside of the international jewish community but inside it; he is something akin to an ersatz god. He was one of the two disciples of the last Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson – who quite frankly was an absolutely evil gentile-hating bastard – (1) who the Rebbe sent to ‘bring Judaism to disillusioned secular jews’ (along with his friend and fellow disciple Rabbi Zalman Schachter-Shalom) (2) in the 1960s and joined the (already jewish led) Hippy Movement in the United States. (3)

Yet Carlebach – like many of his fellow rabbonim – had a dark secret that they hid from the world but Carlebach – unlike quite a few of the rabbonim – wasn’t preying on children by trying to groom them into having sex with him. His preference was teenagers and young women and while pretending to be a principled and moral man; he was in fact preying on his own female disciples and trying to groom them for everything from ‘heavy petting’ to dry humping to phone sex.

Given Carlebach’s prominence in modern Judaism and jewish culture today – when you next see a jew say ‘Am Yisrael Chai’ just remind them that the popular refrain (rather appropriately) comes from a jewish sex criminal – it is perhaps unsurprising that many jews – especially of the religious variety – have continued to openly defend Carlebach in mainstream jewish publications (4) from the dozens of women who have come forward about what he did to them since the scandal around him broke in 1998 with it being ‘well known’ by the 1970s and 1980s. (5)

David Wilensky writing in ‘The Jewish News of Northern California’ on 9th July 2026 summarized the situation thus:

‘Walk into services at almost any synagogue in America today, and you’ll hear music composed by Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach. His melodies have buoyed Jewish life for decades. Much of his music fools listeners. It sounds old-world but was written in the second half of the 20th century, much of it in America — some during his long stop in San Francisco during the height of Haight. Carlebach was a joyful man, overflowing with Torah. He was also an exemplar of Orthodox feminism, rejecting injunctions against men and women singing together or touching in public. At least, that’s what he appeared to be. In 1998, four years after his death at the age of 69, the other shoe dropped when Lilith, the American Jewish feminist magazine, published “Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach’s Shadow Side.” The article detailed numerous allegations that Carlebach sexually abused and harassed girls and women. The article also called out the Jewish community that had warped itself into defending him and hiding his misdeeds.’ (5)

In the original article that broke open the Carlebach scandal in the magazine ‘Lilith’ on 9th March 1998 Sarah Blustain wrote how:

‘It is an alarming paradox, then, that the man who did so much on behalf of women may also have done some of them harm. In the three years since Rabbi Carlebach’s death, at age 69, ceremonies honoring his life and work have been interrupted by women who claim the rabbi sexually harassed or abused them. In dozens of recent interviews, Lilith has attempted to untangle and to explain Rabbi Carlebach’s complex legacy. “He was the first person to ordain women, to take down the mechitza, and I think he thought all boundaries were off,” says Abigail Grafton, a psychotherapist whose Jewish Renewal congregation in Berkeley, California, has spent the last six months trying to cope with the allegations. While Rabbi Carlebach was never formally connected with the Jewish Renewal movement, which encourages spiritual and mystical expressions of Judaism, his teachings and music have had a deep impact on many Renewal congregations, and on institutions of other streams of Judaism as well. For this reason, he was a frequent guest at synagogues, youth conventions, Jewish summer camps and other gatherings. Among the many people Lilith spoke with, nearly all had heard stories of Rabbi Carlebach’s sexual indiscretions during his more than four decade rabbinic career. Spiritual leaders, psychotherapists and others report numerous incidents, from playful propositions to actual sexual contact. Most of the allegations include middle-of-the-night, sexually charged phone calls and unwanted attention or propositions. Others, which have been slower to emerge, relate to sexual molestation.’ (6)

She then continues to summarize some of the avalanche of allegations against Carlebach writing how:

‘In 1997, through the Internet and in public forums, the stories of inappropriate behavior began to be more widely discussed. The messenger was Rabbi Gottlieb, who since the ALEPH gathering had been distressed by continued murmurings about Rabbi Carlebach. Understanding the pain and confusion her revelations might stir up, but concerned with what she saw as “the deification of Shlomo Carlebach,” Rabbi Gottlieb wrote a tell-all essay. “These are difficult words to write,” she began, in an essay sent to Lilith and presented by Rabbi Gottlieb at Chochmat HaLev, a Berkeley Jewish center for meditation and spirituality, in late 1997. “I have a responsibility to the women who have confided in me. They deserve a place on the page of the collective memories about Shlomo Carlebach.” She wrote of Rabbi Carlebach’s molestation of one of her congregants, Rachel, as a young woman. As Rachel* told Lilith in a subsequent telephone interview, she was in high school in the late 1960’s when she attended a Jewish camp where, for the first time in her life, she felt “safe and uncriticized. . . . Every talent that I had was encouraged.” Music was everywhere, and it was to this “safe” environment that Rabbi Carlebach—who spent much of his life traveling to bring his music and prayers to communities world-wide-;—was invited as a guest singer. “We had heard that someone fabulous was coming, a star,” she recalls of the visit. “The rabbis [at the camp] really seemed to honor him—like a god.” Rabbi Carlebach, with his warmth and charisma, was like the Pied Piper, she remembers, and his singing was wonderful; Rachel recalls it as “the first time in a Jewish context that I could feel that I was having a spiritual experience.” When he asked her to show him around the camp, Rachel says she felt “what an honor [it was] to be alone with this great man.” They walked and talked of philosophy and Israel, of stars and poems, and she remembers being “just enchanted.” He asked her for a hug, and when she agreed, “he wouldn’t let go. I thought the hug was over and I tried to squirm out of it. He started to rub and rock against me.” So unsuspecting was she, she says, “that at first I thought, ‘was this some sort of davening?’” She says she tried to push him away, while he “was dry humping me. Until he came.” And though she does not recall the words that he spoke, she remembers his communicating to her that it was something special in her that had caused this to happen. “It felt cheap, but he had said thank you.” The next day, he didn’t even acknowledge her presence. Rachel’s responses, she reports, were varied in the days after this incident. At first she wondered, “Was I his special friend?” Then, when he ignored her, she wondered, “Did I displease him? . . . Was he considering me a whore?” She also blamed herself for causing the event—was there something special in her, as he said, that made this happen?—and “for not having the chutzpah to . . . kick him in the shins.” However, he was a special rabbi, and those she had looked up to had looked up to him. Rachel, today an artist and martial arts teacher in New Mexico, told almost no one what had happened. Those she did tell said he was “just a dirty old man.” Thirty-five years later she was jogging with Rabbi Gottlieb, both her friend and her congregational rabbi, when they began talking about Rabbi Carlebach. Hearing that others were claiming experiences similar to hers, Rachel broke down in tears. Only then, she recalls, did she get very angry. “I felt acknowledged. It wasn’t a dream, it really happened.” Other stories have begun to emerge, suggesting that Rachel’s experience was not unique. Robin Goldberg, today a teacher of women’s studies and a research psychoanalyst on women’s issues in California, was 12 years old when Shlomo visited her Orthodox Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, community to lead a singing and dancing concert. He invited all the young people for a preconcert preparation. And it was during the dancing that he started touching her. He kept coming back to her, she reports, whispering in her ear, saying “holy maidele,” and fondling her breast. Twelve years old and Orthodox, she says she didn’t know what to think. Her mother, that afternoon, told her she must have been mistaken and that she must not have understood what was going on. But when she was taken to a dance event led by Rabbi Carlebach years later, while she was in college, she reports that the same thing—dancing, whispering, fondling—happened to her again. Another story comes from Rabbi Goldie Milgram, 43, today a teacher and an associate dean at the Academy for Jewish Religion in New York City. Rabbi Milgram was 14 when Rabbi Carlebach was a guest at her United Synagogue Youth convention in New Jersey, and was invited by her parents to stay at their home. Late that night they passed in the hallway. “He pulled me up against him, rubbed his hands up my body and under my clothes and pulled me up against him. He rubbed up against me; I presume he had an orgasm. He called me mammele”’ (7)

As well as how:

‘This Fall, Spiegel summarized the stories she had heard regarding Rabbi Carlebach in a letter to Yaakov Ariel, a professor of religious studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who is studying Rabbi Carlebach’s spiritually innovative California synagogue, the House of Love and Prayer. In the letter, which Spiegel made available to Lilith, she states that in the last few years, a number of women in their 40s have approached her “in private and often with deep seated pain” about experiences they had when they were in their teens. “Shlomo came to their camp, their center, their synagogue,” she wrote. “He singled them out with some excuse . . . . [G]etting them alone, he fondled their breasts and vagina, sometimes thrusting himself against them, and muttering something which they now believe was Yiddish.” The other typical story, she says, is recounted by women who had gone to Rabbi Carlebach “for help with problems, or who met him when they studied with him. They were in their 20s or 30s when it happened. He would call them late at night (two or three o’clock in the morning) and tell them that he couldn’t sleep. He had been thinking of them. He asked. Where were they? What were they wearing?” A woman who attended services conducted by Rabbi Carlebach in California in the 1970’s, and who asked not to be identified in this article, recalls precisely this second scenario. After meeting her once or twice, she says. Rabbi Carlebach called her in the middle of the night several times. “It was very creepy. I seem to remember him breathing heavily on the phone and panting.” Though at first she was confused, once she realized that “something surreptitious” was going on, she told him not to call her in the middle of the night anymore. He did not. Rabbi Carlebach’s sexual advances to adult women were apparently well known. Rabbi Gottlieb herself recounts Rabbi Carlebach’s request that she pick him up at his hotel when he was visiting her Albuquerque community. When she got there, “he refused to come down,” asking instead that she come up to his room. Rabbi Gottlieb “went up and stood outside the threshold and said, ‘I am not coming into your room and you are not going to touch me.’” Another woman recalls, “His manner was, ‘God loves you, I love you,’ and then he’d come on to you out of ‘love.’”’ (8)

Basically, Carlebach was a completely depraved pervert who openly preyed on teenage girls and young women among his disciples – married or unmarried – who sought to gratify his perverted lust on those who put their faith and trust in him in a similar way that Sigmund Freud did albeit using a different medium. (9)

Carlebach was – like so many rabbonim – a profoundly evil man who jews have made into an ersatz god so they accordingly frequently seek to rehabilitate him. A good example of this is the recent jewish documentary on Carlebach ‘The Darkest Light’, which Wilensky helpfully summarizes in the following words:

‘Before diving into the allegations, the film effectively situates Carlebach in history. He escaped Europe ahead of the Holocaust and was a disciple of the last two Lubavitcher rebbes. He later immersed himself in the 1960s and 1970s folk music milieu, landing for a time in San Francisco, where he experienced the Summer of Love and encouraged disaffected, disengaged young Jews to return to their faith.’ (10)

Basically, the jews are tacitly defending Carlebach by referring to him as a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ and then linking him directly the very strong reputation of the Lubavitcher Rebbe – who Carlebach was a favoured disciple of – before going into the ‘allegations’ against him.

In other words: it is a typically distorted and dishonest jewish whitewash of a very prominent rabbi who it turned out was also a depraved pervert while also ‘teaching jews about god’.

Who would have guessed?

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References

(1) On Schneerson’s obsessive biologically based jewish supremacism and hatred of non-jews see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/some-quotations-from-modern-jewish

(2) https://lilith.org/articles/rabbi-shlomo-carlebachs-shadow-side/

(3) For example, see the implication of the statement in Anon., ‘The Hippie Movement’, A Chassidisher Derher, June 2017, p. 14

(4) For example: https://vinnews.com/2026/07/21/new-carlebach-documentary-draws-opposing-responses-from-rabbis-daughters/; https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/arts-letters/articles/carlebach-broken-mirror; https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/liliths-shadowy-side-of-rabbi-shlomo-carlebach/

(5) https://jweekly.com/2026/07/09/shlomo-carlebachs-ugly-legacy-is-illuminated-in-new-film-the-darkest-light/

(6) https://lilith.org/articles/rabbi-shlomo-carlebachs-shadow-side/

(7) Idem.

(8) Idem.

(9) On this cf. David Bakan, 1958, ‘Sigmund Freud and the Jewish Mystical Tradition’, 1st Edition, D. van Nostrand: Princeton

(10) https://jweekly.com/2026/07/09/shlomo-carlebachs-ugly-legacy-is-illuminated-in-new-film-the-darkest-light/