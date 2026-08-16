Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Omar Zaid's avatar
Omar Zaid
6h

Thank you

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
6h

Is every jew named Shlomo a sex pest?

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