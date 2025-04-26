In recent article for CBS News Scott MacFarlane documented the work of a jew named Rabbi Shalom Lamm and his ‘Operation Benjamin’ which basically focuses on ‘correcting’ US military tombstones where jews have been buried under something other than the Star of David.

As I found the article quite telling in what it says as well as what it doesn’t say I thought to talk about it here.

MacFarlane begins by writing that:

‘On a cold day earlier this month at Arlington National Cemetery, 102-year-old Deborah Eiferman rose from her wheelchair and addressed the crowd. "It's an overwhelming experience," Eiferman told them. Her uncle, Army Pvt. David Moser, is buried here. He was a soldier in World War I who died of influenza in Germany at age 20, before Eiferman was born. He was buried at Arlington in 1920. For generations, his grave has been marked by an erroneous headstone with a Latin cross, not a Star of David, something Eiferman learned only recently. "He was a proud American Jew who loved his country and respected our Constitution," Eiferman told CBS News. "It was part of his essence." More than a century after his death, the error was finally corrected with the unveiling of Moser's new headstone in an April 7 ceremony. "It's a validation of what my baby uncle was, so it means a lot to me,' Eiferman said of the ceremony.’ (1)

This is noteworthy because in the cited case David Moser wasn’t some ‘combat veteran’ – he could only have recently turned eighteen and been available for military service/conscription in 1918 which was the year the war ended – but rather a soldier of the forgotten American occupation force in Germany’s Rhineland between 1918 and 1922 actively engaging in the humiliation of the German people that so enraged Rhineland native Joseph Goebbels who later Propaganda Minister of the Third Reich and whose political radicalization began with that foreign occupation – he is implied by MacFarlane to be, but rather soldier-in-name-only whose job it was to oppress the local German population not to do any actual fighting and who then promptly died of ‘influenza’ – MacFarlane fails to mention that this was almost certainly ‘Spanish Flu’ not just the more generic ‘influenza’ – not due to enemy action.

This all goes to suggest what I have pointed out in reference to multiple US conflicts in that jews are grossly underrepresented in the American military (2) but yet jews from American are today massively overrepresented in IDF while being massively underrepresented in the American military. (3)

Put in other words the stereotype of the jews as cowardly creatures who shirk their military duty and either shirk their military duty to their host nations entirely or simply skulk behind the lines rather than serve at the front lines is validated by the data we have to this day as well as historically.

Rabbi Lamm tries to get around this fact – after all it is one of those facts that ‘shall not be mentioned’ lest it validate the conclusions of anti-Semites like me – by claiming as follows:

‘Rabbi Shalom Lamm and his Operation Benjamin organization have traveled the world in recent years to find mislabeled headstones. He says the mislabeling of headstones for fallen American soldiers has occurred "hundreds of times." "We think the total number of errors that we'll find between World War I and World War II is about 900," he estimates. Several of them have been discovered at overseas burial sites, like France's Normandy American Cemetery above D-Day's Omaha Beach, where families gather to commemorate loved ones now lying beneath the Jewish Star. "The question really is, why are they (the headstone mistakes) so rare? If you think about it, let's just take World War II, for example: 5,000 Americans are killed in battle every month. You have these terrible battlefields. And there's no computers." At Arlington, Eiferman spoke of her uncle and the honor he has finally received. "Because his true identity as a soldier was hidden," she told CBS News. "The only time he is authentically validated there as a proud American Jew. Now we know who he was."’ (4)

Now the problem here is that if we take Lamm’s numbers and distribution; there were supposedly hundreds of thousands of jews who served in the US military in World War I and II – sometimes serving in both – it means that only 900 of these men and women were killed in a military scenario where they couldn’t be easily identified as jewish.

Now since roughly 405,0000 Americans died in service in World War II and another 116,000 or so died in service in World War I. (5) That means that by Lamm’s estimate a mere 900 out 521,000 American dead (i.e., 0.17 percent) were jews who could be not identified as jewish when they died, which per force likely means those 900 were involved in significant combat type scenarios which is the most common reason for such a lack of identification due to remains being largely destroyed to the point non-recognition along with the destruction/loss of the dog tags that listed the official religion of the soldier concerned.

It therefore goes to suggest that – using Lamm’s own estimates – American jews were massively underrepresented (by up to roughly 90 percent) among US military combat troops in World War I and World War II, which I’ve also documented in the cases of the British and German militaries in World War I. (6)

This is further suggested by Lamm’s own off-hand comment to MacFarlane that:

‘Several of them have been discovered at overseas burial sites, like France's Normandy American Cemetery above D-Day's Omaha Beach.’ (7)

Put another way: only a few such cases have been found in the Omaha Beach cemetery on D-Day suggesting few jews participated in the actual fighting – which was notoriously murderous – on Omaha Beach and that as such few then died the often-horrible deaths that non-jewish Americans often suffered that bloody day in June 1944.

Or put more bluntly: Rabbi Lamm is well aware that few jews actually served on the front lines ‘fighting the Nazis’ (or the Japanese) in World War II and that this was pattern was similarly true for World War I as it was for the Vietnam War (8) and the occupation of Afghanistan and Iraq! (9)

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/arlington-grave-jewish-soldier-david-moser-wwi-headstone-star-of-david/

(2) See my articles: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jews-and-military-service-the-united and https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jews-and-the-military-the-united

(3) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/dual-loyalty-american-jewish-military

(4) https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/arlington-grave-jewish-soldier-david-moser-wwi-headstone-star-of-david/

(5) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_military_casualties_of_war

(6) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jews-and-military-service-britain

(7) https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/arlington-grave-jewish-soldier-david-moser-wwi-headstone-star-of-david/

(8) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jews-and-military-service-the-united

(9) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jews-and-the-military-the-united