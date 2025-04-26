Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
110th's avatar
110th
12h

I've known a lot of jews. Not one of t.h.e.m. were or are worthy as Men only as "businessmen" and worse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture