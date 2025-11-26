According to Charlie Summers writing in the ‘Times of Israel’ it would appear that the Israelis have suddenly decided they do something about yet another jew – once again part of the Lubavitch Chabad - who fled to Israel from the United States in 2002 – Los Angeles in this case – in 2001 after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting/raping three boys aged between the ages of 8 and 10 in 2001.

Then – when inexplicably granted probation after only a year in prison served of his 40 year sentence (no doubt jewish power and influence was involved in bringing about that little doozy) – he promptly hightailed it to Israel where he has been living free as bird for over two decades in Jerusalem; where he apparently sexually assaulted/raped another – presumably male – child.

As Summer tells us:

‘Police arrested a convicted pedophile this morning in Jerusalem, after he fled the United States to Israel over two decades ago while on probation following his release from prison. Mordechai Yom Tov, a Chabad-affiliated rabbi and teacher, is a wanted fugitive in the US and is due for extradition after committing severe sexual offenses against minors under his tutelage. He was arrested in Los Angeles in 2001 and swiftly charged with 10 counts of indecent acts against three of his male students, ages 8-10. The victims claimed he molested them in a classroom during recess. Yom Tov was only convicted on two of the counts, after prosecutors dropped the charges in exchange for a guilty plea. He could have served up to 40 years in prison, according to a local report from the time of his trial. After being released from prison a year later, Yom Tov was put on probation, but violated the terms of his sentence by escaping to Israel, where he concealed his identity and avoided documentation. He was due to stand trial in another case, police say. Extradition permits were issued several weeks ago for Yom Tov, and police arrested him this morning in his hideout in Jerusalem’s northern Tel Arza neighborhood. His remand was extended this morning by a Jerusalem court until Wednesday next week, police say. The extradition process is ongoing.’ (1)

Basically Rabbi Yom Tov is an extremely dangerous and repeat homosexual child molester who has raped at least four pre-teen children that we know about – and in all probability a lot more – and the jewish community not only got him out of California to Israel in 2002 but also have – along with the Israeli state – protected him from the long arm of the law for more than two decades.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/police-arrest-convicted-pedophile-rabbi-who-fled-to-israel-from-the-us-in-2001/