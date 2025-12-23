Back in October 2013 the jewish community of Los Angeles were rocked by the news that one of the rabbis who worked in a jewish youth centre named the ‘JEM Center’ – which I believe was (and is) affiliated with the Lubavitch Chabad – in Beverley Hills had been arrested while he was working at the centre by police based on an outstanding arrest warrant from New York for sex crimes that dated back one to two decades.

As JTA put it at the time:

‘A rabbi was arrested at the Jewish youth center where he works in Beverly Hills, Calif., on child sex abuse charges from New York. Menachem Tewel, known also as Mendel Tevel, was arrested Tuesday at the JEM Center, the Jewish Journal of Los Angeles reported. A spokesman for the Beverly Hills Police Department told the Jewish Journal that Tewel would be extradited to New York under an outstanding warrant for his arrest charging criminal sexual acts there. The charges date back as far as the mid-1990s and as recently as 2004. Tewel is married to the daughter of Rabbi Hertzel Illulian, director and founder of the JEM Center. “God will help that it will show that it’s all false and will clear up, and people will see while we will still continue our good job for the community,” Illulian told KABC TV.’ (1)

Further detail is provided by the article in the ‘Los Angeles Times’ on Tewel’s arrest where we read how:

‘The Jewish Journal of Greater Los Angeles, in August, reported on four men who had allegedly been abused by Tevel when they were younger. Among the inappropriate acts the men told the Journal they endured were spanking on bare skin and sexually suggestive rubbing.’ (2)

Put another way: Tewel was basically molesting male pre-teens/young teenagers by ‘sexually suggestive rubbing’ – presumably them masturbating Tewel and/or Tewel masturbating them – and by ‘spanking their bare bottoms’, which in turn suggests they were younger than not when he was doing it. Since one can’t quite imagine Tewel managing to convince teenagers to bare their bare bottoms to him so he could get his rocks off by spanking them.

Predictably enough once again – despite all the protestations of innocence on Tewel’s part as well as by the jewish community of Los Angeles – Tewel was found guilty in 2015, but then mysteriously given a sweetheart deal by the local district attorney’s office in New York (one wonders whether Charles Hynes – the Brooklyn District Attorney till 2013 who actively covered up, let off and gave sweetheart sentencing deals to jews accused/convicted of child molestation among other things at the behest of the financially and politically power rabbis of Brooklyn - was somehow involved) (3) so that he served little prison time and almost immediately back and moving back to California. (4)

Since then, Tewel has been determined to ‘clear his name’ or at least appear so, but the real reason that he been engaging in a one-man war against the US legal system – which claiming thousands and thousands of dollars in legal aid as he has been claiming to be in dire poverty – (5) in order to get his ‘Sex Offender’ categorization wiped and had so far completely failed with the New York Supreme Court ruling against him in 2024. (6)

Tewel is just another example of the jewish privilege that absolutely infests the Western world today.

After all: who else could molest four children and then get a slap on the wrist as if he was the ‘real victim’ in that situation?

Nobody but a jew.

