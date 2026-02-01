According to various different news sources back in 2017 in Florida it was revealed that a rabbi – although a rather odd one given that he is black and it turns out he is a ‘Messianic jew’ meaning he is a jew who ‘accepts Jesus’ however looking at Synagogue Beth Israel’s site it appears that the community is heavily racially-mixed so he may well be some kind of convert (officially or unofficially) – (1) had been having sex with a thirteen year old girl that he was acting as the custodian of over the last two years and had gotten her pregnant.

As we learn from the local outlet ‘News 6’:

‘A rabbi accused of molesting and impregnating a 15-year-old girl has been arrested, the Sanford Police Department said. Investigators arrested Lloyd Haughton, 41, on charges of sexual assault on a minor living in the custody of Haughton. The Sanford Police Department said it was notified on March 31 by the 15-year-old girl that Haughton had been molesting her for the past two years. The victim told police Haughton had inappropriately touched her breast and genital area, police said. Haughton was questioned by investigators and denied all allegations. Police said investigators were notified April 25 by the girl’s mother that the girl was pregnant, and Haughton was the father. Investigators were notified on Wednesday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that test results concluded that Haughton was the biological father of the fetus, police said. Haughton was arrested Wednesday. Police said he was charged with sexual battery by a custodian/victim under 18 years of age. Haughton was a local rabbi and affiliated with the Synagogue Beth Israel at 301 S. Maple Ave. for about seven years, police said. “Immediately upon hearing the news, Lloyd Haughton was released of his duties and is no longer affiliated with Synagogue Beth Israel. This is very sad, and time is needed for us to heal from the entire matter. I’m sure you’ll understand,” Synagogue Beth Israel said in a statement. Because of Haughton’s position, he spent a lot of time with youth in the community, Sanford police public information Officer Bianca Gillett said. Police are asking anyone that has any information about possible incidents that could be similar in nature to contact the Sanford police.’ (2)

Haughton was still in prison awaiting trial as of 2019 and I cannot find any further references to him after that point. I assume he was subsequently imprisoned or that he cut some kind of a plea deal with the local authorities.

