Recently video was published on X/Twitter of an orthodox/ultra-Orthodox rabbi getting arrested by police in a Target in Delray Beach, Florida. (1)

To quote ‘NBC Miami’:

‘A Miami rabbi and teacher was arrested for allegedly traveling to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old for sex, authorities said.

Rabbi Levi Cash, 64, was arrested Friday by Delray Beach Police on charges of traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, an arrest report said.

According to an arrest report, police were tipped off by a social media group that uses a decoy to catch people who attempt to meet with minors for sex that Cash had gone to a Target on Linton Boulevard on Thursday to engage in sex acts with who he thought was a 14-year-old.

Officers arrived and detained Cash, and were shown text and Grindr messages between Cash and the decoy, the report said.

The communications contained explicit messages in which Cash discussed sex acts with the teen and meeting up, the report said.

Cash also talked about being a teacher in the messages and said they should meet during the day while he’s in between tutoring students, the report said.

The man who runs the social media group said Cash was going to buy condoms and lube and meet the teen in the store’s gaming section, the report said.

Cash told officers he at first thought he was meeting with a 19-year-old before the person said they were 14, the report said.

While speaking with officers, Cash said “you’ve got me dead to rights” and said he “would be getting the help that he needs,” the report said.’ (2)