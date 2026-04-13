Recently yet another jewish white-collar criminal has been unconditionally pardoned by President Donald Trump. This represents a long pattern of such unconditional pardons that have occurred since his first term in office – for example Sholom Rubashkin, (1) Eliyahu Weinstein (2) and Jonathan Braun – (3) and have become even more common during his second term – for example Joe Lewis – (4) which have disproportionately benefitted jewish white collar criminals and most of the rest are simply Trump’s political allies.

Rabbi Joseph Schwartz is yet another example of the former trend which – like the current US war against Iran – has no other rational explanation other than a huge amount of jewish influence expressed as domestic (and international) policy decisions by Trump and the fact that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner appears to be the unelected jewish dictator currently ruling the United States. (5)

Schwartz is a convicted jewish white-collar criminal from Suffern in New York state (6) who oversaw the collapse of a large nursing home company that he ran between 2017 and 2018 called ‘Skyline Healthcare’ which was caused by his defrauding the IRS out of $39 million in payroll taxes among other things.

As James Berklan explained in November 2025:

‘President Trump granted a full and unconditional pardon to Joseph Schwartz on Friday, making him the third upper-echelon nursing home executive convicted of multimillion dollar crimes he has set free. Schwartz was sentenced in April to three years in prison after admitting to defrauding the IRS of nearly $39 million in payroll tax funds. The sentence handed down by a New Jersey federal judge also included a $100,000 fine and $5 million in restitution. All are negated by Trump’s pardon, sources said. A rabbi and former insurance salesman, Schwartz quickly grew his Skyline chain to 95 facilities in 11 states before being indicted in 2022. The Skyline debacle, orchestrated from a New Jersey office above a pizzeria, put an estimated 7,000 nursing home patients and 15,000 employees at risk.’ (7)

A more thorough summary is provided by Jeremy Kohler writing for ‘ProPublica’:

‘Doris Coulson remained spirited even as her illness progressed — watching cooking shows on TV, working crossword puzzles and wheeling herself down the hallways of her nursing home to show off her granddaughter when she came to visit. Coulson had been admitted to Hillview Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, in January 2016, after Parkinson’s disease left her at risk of choking when she swallowed. That April, the facility’s operations were taken over by Skyline Healthcare, a New Jersey-based company that was buying up nursing homes across the country. Medical records for the retired cardiac nurse, then 71, were marked “NPO” — nothing by mouth. Then that September, a nursing assistant found Coulson unresponsive and hanging off the side of her bed, her skin ashy and her breathing shallow. She was taken to a hospital in a coma and died several days later. The chief cause of death was aspiration pneumonia, according to her death certificate. “The doctors said they found scrambled eggs in her lungs,” said her daughter Melissa Coulson. Coulson’s death and the circumstances surrounding it led her family to file a lawsuit against Skyline and its owner, the New Jersey businessman Joseph Schwartz, alleging that cost-cutting at Hillview left Coulson without the care she needed. It was one of several lawsuits tied to patient outcomes as Schwartz’s empire expanded and then unraveled, with much of the chain collapsing by 2018. Schwartz didn’t contest the case, and a judge in 2020 awarded nearly $19 million in damages. Coulson’s family has never been able to collect. Schwartz had by that time relinquished all of his property in Arkansas, so there was nothing left in the state for the family’s lawyer to try to seize, nor was there enough information about assets he may hold in other states. Coulson’s civil action was one of several efforts to hold Schwartz accountable for what happened at his nursing homes. In perhaps the most sweeping move, federal prosecutors in New Jersey charged Schwartz with orchestrating a $39 million payroll tax scheme connected to his nursing home empire. He pleaded guilty last April to failure to pay the IRS taxes withheld from employees and failing to file a financial report for his employees’ benefit plan. A federal judge sentenced him to three years in prison. But Schwartz served just three months. In November, President Donald Trump granted him a full pardon, negating his criminal conviction — part of a series of clemency decisions in the president’s second term that have benefited well-connected defendants, including political allies with access to the White House and individuals like Schwartz who had spent heavily on lobbyists. Often overshadowed in the attention around Trump’s decisions is the emotional and financial devastation left behind. Few clemency decisions illustrate that more clearly than the case of Schwartz, who paid himself millions of dollars from his nursing homes while diverting tens of millions owed to taxpayers and employees, and who has failed to satisfy at least three multimillion-dollar judgments awarded to grieving families. In the Coulson case, Schwartz later claimed he never received key filings and had mistaken the complaint for the same lawsuit first filed in 2017, which he believed his insurer had already handled before it was withdrawn and refiled. And he argued the company that took over Hillside and canceled insurance coverage — not him — was the proper defendant. He also said he was representing himself, in poor health and isolating because of COVID-19 risks. A judge denied his request to put the case on hold.’ (8)

Schwartz’s fraud is particularly hideous in that it affected some of the most vulnerable people in American society and left thousands of elderly and/or heavily disabled taxpayers stranded without the care that they had paid for.

What was Schwartz’s response well it was to claim that he - not the several thousand patients and his even more numerous employees – was the real victim.

Even though – according to Chris McKenna writing for ‘Lohud’ – he subsequently:

‘Wound up pleading guilty in 2024 to two charges: tax fraud and failing to file a required tax form with the Internal Revenue Service. Schwartz neglected to submit an annual report in 2019 for Skyline’s 401(k) retirement account for its employees.’ (9)

It also emerged that he did not pay his employees for over eight months:

‘Prosecutors accused him of failing to pay $39 million in federal taxes that his company, Skyline Management Group, had withheld from employee paychecks over eight months, from October 2017 to May 2018.’ (10)

Now despite the fact that Schwartz claimed he ‘never diverted’ any of the $39 million to himself (11) – which was the core charge of the US government - he managed to pay the $5 million in restitution to the federal government within 10 days and his $100,000 fine within 30 days. (12)

This would not have been possible had Schwartz not had large amounts of cash readily accessible and/or wealthy (jewish) associates.

Yet despite Schwartz pleading guilty and clearly being guilty; his fellow jews have successfully lobbied to have him unconditionally pardoned by Trump arguing that:

‘In a statement to the USA Today Network on Monday, Nov. 17, an unnamed White House official played down Schwartz’s role and any criminal intent in the unpaid taxes. Schwartz used an outside company to manage Skyline’s tax filings and payments, and had failed to “oversee that some funding was used for company operations instead of taxes,” the statement read. None was used for “personal enrichment,” it said. The White House statement also said Schwartz is “in deteriorating health” and a three-year term would be “exceptionally harmful” to him.’ (13)

This is obviously complete cobblers since Schwartz, and his allies are blaming so-called ‘ill health’ – it is truly amazing how many jews immediately develop significant and difficult ‘medical conditions’ once they are sent to prison – that he didn’t seem to have before an issue with before he went to prison and claiming that he had basically outsourced the running of his large company to another company so it is apparently the other company’s fault not his.

Not very believable: is it?

Yet apparently this was enough for Trump to pardon Schwartz which per force suggests that he wasn’t pardoned because there was a good case to pardon him but rather because of who he is and who he is connected to.

In other words: he was pardoned because he was jewish.

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/sholom-rubashkin-donald-trump-and

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/eliyahu-eli-weinstein-jewish-serial

(3) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jonathan-braun-jewish-drug-lord-loan

(4) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/joe-lewis-jewish-billionaire-and

(5) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jared-kushner-the-trump-administrations

(6) https://www.aol.com/news/trump-pardons-suffern-man-convicted-164500129.html

(7) https://www.mcknights.com/news/trump-pardons-another-long-term-care-convict-frees-schwartz-architect-of-skyline-chain-collapse-39m-fraud/

(8) https://www.propublica.org/article/joseph-schwartz-trump-pardon-skyline-nursing-home-patients

(9) https://www.lohud.com/story/news/politics/2025/11/18/rockland-ny-man-freed-from-prison-by-trump-pardon-in-tax-fraud-case/87317212007/

(10) Idem.

(11) https://www.propublica.org/article/joseph-schwartz-trump-pardon-skyline-nursing-home-patients

(12) https://www.lohud.com/story/news/politics/2025/11/18/rockland-ny-man-freed-from-prison-by-trump-pardon-in-tax-fraud-case/87317212007/

(13) Idem.