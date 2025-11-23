In my recent article exposing Rabbi Yehudah Friedlander’s conviction for sexually assaulting a sleeping 15-year-old non-jewish girl on a United Airlines flight from Australia to Los Angeles in 1995; (1) I pointed out that Friedlander wasn’t alone in his crimes against this teenage girl but rather one Rabbi Israel Grunwald also engaged in the same behaviour.

Let’s remind ourselves of what happened by quoting ‘United Press International’s’ syndicated article from January 1996 on the subject:

‘A federal judge sentenced a Hasidic rabbi to 22 months in prison and one year of supervised release Friday for molesting a 15-year-old girl on an international airplane flight last May. Yehudah Friedlander, 44, showed little reaction to the sentence, saying only that his actions were ‘inexcusable’ and caused ‘deep and immeasurable suffering.’ The victim and her father, who are from Australia, spoke in court Thursday but were absent when the sentence was handed down. ‘One of the most important issues to me is the fact that men of the cloth, if not the usual Christian cloth, used their power,’ the father said outside the courtroom before the sentence. ‘And my daughter has expressly said how intimidated she was.’ Friedlander pleaded guilty last October to federal felony charges of abusive sexual contact with a minor for fondling the sleeping teenager on a United Airlines flight from Australia to Los Angeles. Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Yang said Friedlander placed his hand under the girl’s pants and touched her genitalia without her consent. The incident was reportedly witnessed by a passenger who confronted the crying girl when she ran to the bathroom. The passenger reported the incident to the flight crew. Friedlander, a member of the Hasidic Pupa sect, was previously arrested in Monticello Village in New York’s Catskill Mountains for third degree sexual abuse in 1991, but the charge was dropped, Yang said. Rabbi Bernard Freilich, administrator of the Council of Jewish Organizations in Brooklyn, said after Friedlander’s second arrest that as members of the Pupa sect, men would ‘not even talk or sit next to a female,’ much less touch her.’ (2)

From this narrative you wouldn’t know that Grunwald – also a member of the Pupa Hasidim – was involved but involved he was. The difference is that Friedlander was Grunwald’s assistant (3) because Grunwald a younger son of the late Grand Rabbi Josef Grunwald – the founder and head of Pupa Hasidim – and younger brother of current leader of the sect: Grand Rabbi Yakov Grunwald. (4)

Israel Grunwald seems to have convinced his rabbinical assistant Friedlander to take the blame for him resulting in Grunwald being let go initially in 1995 while the authorities concentrated on Friedlander, (5) but then in September 1997; the case against Grunwald re-emerged as authorities were to charge Grunwald with sexually assaulting the 15-year-old girl in 1995, which then provoked implausible and oh so jewish claims that Grunwald as being subjected to an ‘extortion plot’ by the girl and her parents. (6)

Naturally jews initially tried to spin charges being subsequently dropped against Grunwald in September 1997 as being ‘because Grunwald wasn’t guilty’, (7) but the ‘Los Angeles Times’ subsequently revealed that this was nonsense and that a plea deal had been agreed between Grunwald and prosecutors; in that Grunwald was to undertake 500 hours of community service and to attend state-sponsored counselling in exchange for the state dropping the charges against him. (8)

Put another way: Grunwald admitted he was guilty and got a sweetheart deal from the District Attorney in Los Angeles in exchange.

Now that’s what I called jewish privilege.

