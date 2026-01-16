Our next instance of a jew behaving not only badly but horrifically – and yet they still claim that ‘anti-Semitism has nothing to do with jews’ – is the case of Rabbi Haim Yosef David Abergil, who is a prominent ultra-Orthodox Sephardi rabbi in Israel, which began to be revealed in the summer of 2025 via an investigation by Israeli Channel 12.

With ‘TRT World’ explaining that:

‘Testimonies gathered by Israel’s Channel 12 allege that the prominent rabbi repeatedly touched, hugged, kissed and exposed himself to women and girls as young as 12 years old. One woman said he justified his inappropriate behaviour by claiming, “What happened was acceptable... God loves you and protects you, that’s why I’m close to you.” He then warned her not to speak about the incident and attempted to silence her with gifts and money. The women described a pattern of manipulation and abuse, often occurring behind closed doors during private meetings. Some said they were threatened or pressured by the rabbi’s associates to stay silent. Since the investigation aired, more women have come forward with similar allegations and a police investigation is expected to launch. Abergel’s lawyer has denied the allegations.’ (1)

While ‘Shafaq News’ added a lot more of the actual detail of the case in their report in which they write how:

‘Several Israeli women have accused prominent Rabbi Haim Yosef David Abergil of sexual abuse, alleging he took advantage of their vulnerability while they sought his guidance during personal crises, an Israeli media investigation has revealed. A detailed report aired by Israel’s Channel 12 featured testimony from a woman identified by the pseudonym “Liel,” 21, who recounted being assaulted by Abergil, a highly influential religious figure in the country. Liel stated she approached Abergil for advice during a difficult period but encountered inappropriate physical contact. “I kept it to myself for over a year, but I decided to speak out because I learned there were other victims,” she recounted. “I thought what happened to me was a one-time incident, but it continued with other girls.” She also described Abergil as a major spiritual authority in her life. “He is everything to us... our path to God goes through him,” she said. Recalling the moment she felt in danger, she added, “I trembled and cried, and asked him to stop, but he didn’t.” According to her account, Abergil attempted to justify his actions, saying, “What happened was acceptable... God loves you and protects you, that’s why I’m close to you.” He warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone, claiming people might “misunderstand it.” He also gave her cash and material gifts, encouraging her to buy a gold ring “so she would feel he was close to her.” Liel’s account was not isolated. Other young women have submitted similar complaints to police, and an official investigation is expected to be launched soon. One of the alleged victims revealed she was harassed at age 13. After moving to another city, she later received threats from individuals close to Abergil when she considered speaking out. In a notable development, Abergil admitted to some of his actions in a conversation with Liel’s parents, asserting that they “were for her benefit.” Abergil recently made headlines for his opposition to the Shas movement and announced his intention to run in upcoming elections with a new Haredi party. His lawyer denied all allegations, describing them as a “blood libel,” and asserted that Abergil “has never harmed anyone in his life, and his work has always been for the people of Israel and its soldiers.”’ (2)

Now from the above two reports we can see that the common pattern with rabbinic child molesters and rapists holds true; by which I mean that because the rabbi is in a position of great spiritual and legal authority over other jews then the rabbi then uses that position to prey upon vulnerable women and child. The rabbi concerned then also uses that same position to defend themselves by claiming it is all ‘defamatory nonsense’ basically.

Abergil’s lawyer - as we can see - goes even further by effectively claiming that anyone – jewish or non-jewish – investigating Abergil for child molestation/rape is engaging in a ‘blood libel’; which is one of the favourite terms of guilty jews everywhere as it is basically calling any questioning of a jew’s actions ‘anti-Semitism’ by linking any investigation of their conduct to the historic fact that some jews have at different times and places been accused – often rightly in my opinion – of engaging in the ritual murder of non-jews (often children).

However Israeli police – used as they are to dealing with screaming batshit crazy Hasids – are predictably having none of it with the ‘Times of Israel’ writing on 31st August 2025 that:

‘Police on Sunday arrested a prominent Haredi rabbi suspected of committing sexual offenses against several young women, some of whom were underage girls at the time of the alleged incidents. Rabbi Haim Yosef Abergel — a revered rabbi from Netivot known for his unwavering support for IDF conscription and secular studies — is suspected of exploiting his power to pressure girls as young as 12 into divulging sexually explicit information about themselves, according to Hebrew reports. His victims had approached him seeking halachic advice regarding their personal relationships and family issues. Instead, he was said to have questioned the girls over phone calls about their sexual desires and “immodest thoughts,” Ynet reported. One complainant recounted to Ynet that the rabbi had asked her, “If she touches herself and it feels good.” “I didn’t know anything about it, what it means or that it even exists. I was barely 12 years old,” she said. In another case, the rabbi allegedly physically assaulted a woman in her early 20s who had sought out marriage advice. According to testimony she gave to Ynet, the rabbi pulled up her shirt and groped her chest, all while promising that his actions would help her overcome her fear of getting married. Police suspect the rabbi of indecent acts, indecent acts using force or threats, obstruction of the investigation, blackmail by threats and sexual harassment. Abergel has denied the allegations against him, according to his attorney Efraim Damari. Speaking to Ynet, Damari expressed confidence that he would “refute all the allegations” against his client. Police arrested alongside Abergel one of his associates, Erez Aharon, the director-general of the rabbi’s educational institutions. He is suspected of obstructing justice and witness tampering, presumably in an effort to cover up the suspected sex crimes. Officers in the Southern District opened the investigation into Abergel several weeks ago, after receiving several complaints, law enforcement said in a statement Sunday. The two suspects were brought on Sunday to the Beersheba Magistrate’s Court, where a judge extended Abergel’s detention by four days, and freed Aharon under restrictive conditions.’ (3)

The fact that Israeli police have now formally charged Abergil and are also looking to charge his prominent associate-cum-employee Erez Aharon with ‘witness tampering’ – which probably means that he has been invoking the concept of Mesirah (4) and/or engaging in bribery – informs us how this case will likely proceed and bears remarkable similarity to the long-time legal shenanigans around the prominent Israeli Rabbi Eliezer Berland. (5)

In essence Israeli police will be trying to charge Abergil as quickly as possible and Abergil will in turn be trying to get out of the charges by bribing/threatening witness and/or politicians to make the Israeli police’s case ‘go away’.

I will continue to watch what goes on with Abergil with interest.

References

(1) https://www.trtworld.com/article/50200967b59e

(2) https://shafaq.com/en/Middle-East/Israeli-Rabbi-accused-of-sexual-abuse-by-multiple-women

(3) https://www.timesofisrael.com/police-arrest-revered-haredi-rabbi-suspected-of-preying-on-underage-girls/

(4) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/rabbis-informers-and-paedophiles

(5) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/rabbi-eliezer-berland-jewish-fraudster