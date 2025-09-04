Back in 2010 the ‘New York Times’ revealed that yet another significant local figure in Brooklyn’s ultra-Orthodox Hasidic jewish community had been exposed as a serial homosexual rapist who targeted his own children – with the assistance of his two elder sons Yechezkel and Asher who he presumably also raped as they were growing up and then promptly fled to Israel when he was found out.
They write how:
‘A former Brooklyn yeshiva principal and three of his sons sexually abused four of the principal’s other children, molesting one of the victims over 15 years, the authorities said Friday.
The police are still looking for the man, Rabbi Gershon Kranczer, 58, and one of his sons, Asher Kranczer, 21, who they believe fled to Israel earlier this week. Another son, Yechezkel Kranczer, 24, turned himself in to the police on Thursday and has been charged with 70 counts of sexual abuse and 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
The third son, a 15-year-old whose name was withheld by the authorities, was brought in for questioning on Wednesday, made statements implicating himself in the abuse and was arrested, said Paul J. Browne, the Police Department’s chief spokesman.
The authorities believe the abuse occurred in a three-story house in Midwood, Brooklyn, that Rabbi Kranczer shared with his wife and 12 of his 14 children. Neighbors said the family had lived in the house for more than 20 years. A law enforcement official said the house had a large kitchen and several bunk beds.
Mr. Browne said the situation came to light after one of the children, who works as a teacher’s aide at a yeshiva, told a colleague about the abuse on Monday. The colleague contacted the authorities, Mr. Browne said.
He said that Rabbi Kranczer and his son Asher flew from Kennedy International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv on Monday, possibly because they had learned the authorities were investigating. Law enforcement officials said that Rabbi Kranczer and Asher, who is legally blind, were driven to the airport by Rabbi Kranczer’s wife, whom the police did not identify by name.
Yechezkel Kranczer married recently and had moved out of the home, the authorities said.
The authorities said no one in the family had prior criminal records.
On Friday afternoon, a teenage child emerged from the house carrying a duffle bag, walked past crates of household items on the porch and disappeared down the street without commenting.
Neighbors painted a picture of a family struggling financially, and said two of the children had learning disabilities. But they said that they were shocked at the accusations and that the children seemed outwardly happy. “Impossible,” said one, Sol Borger, 60, who lives across the street. “I don’t believe it.”
Mr. Borger said he and Rabbi Kranczer attended the same synagogue and had gone to each other’s weddings. “The kindest, most helpful people you’d ever want to meet,” he said. “I’d sooner believe Mayor Bloomberg did it.” Mr. Borger said “children’s services” visited the house years ago, but he believed nothing came of any accusations.
A spokeswoman for the Administration for Children’s Services would not comment on any visits to the home because of the investigation. She said the agency was in the process of taking some of the children from the house and was “working to ensure the safety of all the children.”
There were conflicting accounts of the school that Rabbi Kranczer ran until three months ago, when the police say he resigned from his post for unknown reasons. State records indicate he was the principal of a school with a few dozen students called the Mesorah School. The records give the address as the rabbi’s house. But neighbors said the school, for disabled children, was called Yeshiva Tehila L’Dovid and was a few blocks away from the house. On the porch of the Kranczer home, a mailed copy of the Flatbush Jewish Journal was addressed to Yeshiva Tehila L’Dovid.
The police said they were not aware of any victims outside the family.’ (1)
I have quoted the ‘New York Times’ at length so you can see how Kranczer kept a tight lid on his family while raping his – often disabled – children – presumably because it was a Mitzvah and pleased Yahweh – and then upped sticks as soon as he was about to be exposed and fled to the promised land just like Moishe and his fellow Red Sea Pedestrians fled the ‘oppression’ of Pharoah in Egypt… with all of Pharoah’s treasury that he'd ‘given to them’.
Kranczer was – like fellow serial homosexual jewish child molester Malka Leifer during the same time frame – (2) able to safely reside in Israel until he was finally extradited by the United States a whopping eleven years later in 2021 and subsequently convicted of raping three of his ‘female relatives’ – read children – as the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office confirmed in October 2023:
‘Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a 67-year-old Brooklyn man who fled to Israel in 2010 to escape charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted young relatives has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to course of sexual conduct against a child.
District Attorney Gonzalez said, “With today’s sentence, this defendant is being held responsible for his despicable acts, while sparing his victims from testifying against a relative. I hope that the resolution of this long-standing case brings them some solace and helps them cope with the trauma and hurt the defendant has caused. I would like to thank the NYPD, the Israeli National Police, the Justice Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in bringing this fugitive to justice and ensuring accountability and closure in this case.”
The District Attorney identified the defendant as Gershon Kranczer, 67, of Midwood, Brooklyn. He was sentenced today by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Jill Konviser to nine years in prison and 10 years’ post release supervision, following his guilty plea in August 2023 to second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. The defendant will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release. The plea was offered by the Court.
The District Attorney said that, according to the investigation, on multiple occasions from August 1996 to February 2003, in Midwood, Brooklyn, the defendant sexually assaulted a child from the time she was six years old to 13 years old. He sexually abused a second child between March 2001 and September 2002 when she was approximately 11 years old. A third victim came forward following his arrest in 2021 and reported that the defendant sexually abused her on multiple occasions between the ages of 5 to 15 starting in June 1998.
The defendant fled to Israel to escape prosecution the same day the abuse was first reported, in November 2010. He was returned to New York on November 3, 2021 by the United States Marshals Service.’ (3)
This is fairly conclusive, but it serves as a reminder that Israel actively protects jewish child molesters from prosecution in their countries of origin via the ‘Right of Right’ (aka ‘making Aliyah’) and only gives them grudgingly even to the United States as CBS implied in their article on Kranczer in March 2021:
‘People like Kranczer have for decades exploited a process called the Law of Return, whereby any Jewish person can move to Israel and automatically gain citizenship. Our investigation revealed how dozens of accused and convicted American pedophiles have used the process to flee to Israel.’ (4)
So put another way: Israel is the land of milk and honey for jewish child molesters.
