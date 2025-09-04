Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Smith's avatar
John Smith
4h

> via the ‘Right of Right’ (aka ‘making Aliyah’)

Is that supposed to be 'Right of Return'?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Salus Populi Suprema Lex's avatar
Salus Populi Suprema Lex
12hEdited

Thank you for your work in chronicling this horror.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture