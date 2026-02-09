Back in 2014/2015 yet another rabbi was discovered to have been raping young children in this case he was Rabbi Frederick ‘Ephraim’ Karp with the ‘Jewish Daily Forward’ writing at the time how:

‘New details have reportedly emerged in the case of an Ohio rabbi accused of sexually abusing a Jewish Baltimore girl. Although his seminary rabbi called Rabbi Frederick Karp a “very fine young man,” the Baltimore Jewish Times reports he is accused of molesting a girl who is now 12 for five years — and her sisters as well. Karp, 50, who lives in suburban Cleveland resident and is a chaplain at the Menorah Park Center for Senior Living in Beachwood, Ohio, was extradited to Maryland on Jan. 28 from New York City, where he was arrested Jan. 15 as he awaited a flight to Israel. Karp remains behind bars on $500,000 bail. State prosecutor Lisa Dever, who heads the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s sex offense and child abuse division, said Karp has a longtime relationship with the victim’s family, the paper reported. Prosecutors would not say whether more charges would be pursued. Karp’s wife was present at the bail hearing, along with his brother-in-law. He has adult children. Before moving to the Cleveland are, Karp lived in Monmouth, N.J., where he worked as the local federation’s community chaplain from 2001 to 2008. Rabbi Yaakov Spivak, dean of the Ayshel Avraham Rabbinical Seminary in Spring Valley, N.Y., where Karp studied, told the Baltimore Jewish Times that Karp “was a very fine young man.” “He was very dedicated to rabbinical work,” said Spivak, adding that Karp had a close group of friends at the school and took his studies seriously. Karp founded Neshama: Association of Jewish Chaplains and served as its president. He was suspended from that role, as well as his position at the Menorah Park Center, after the abuse charges emerged.’ (1)

Now the ‘Jewish Daily Forward’ naturally tries to downplay Karp’s crimes by referring to the fact that the girl concerned is now 12 years old but then has to add that Karp was raping her for five years which means it started when she was 7 years old, which makes Karp’s crimes even more vile and it also quickly skips over the fact that he appears to have repeatedly raped her sisters – ages unknown – as well.

The fact that Karp was caught just as he was just about to board a flight to Israel – a haven for jewish criminals and child molesters alike – (2) is just the icing on the proverbial cake.

Subsequently Karp pleaded guilty to his crimes and was sentenced to 22 years in prison as CBS’ article on the matter explains:

‘An Ohio rabbi has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse charges in Maryland. The Baltimore Sun reports that 51-year-old Frederick Karp pleaded guilty last week in Baltimore County Circuit Court last week to sexual abuse of a minor and third-degree sex offense. Karp was sentenced to a total of 35 years -- with 13 of the years suspended -- and five years of probation upon release. He was arrested in January after police said he had sexually abused a Baltimore County girl when visiting her family. Dever says authorities discovered there were more victims. Some of the abuse had occurred in the Cleveland area, and prosecutors there agreed to allow Baltimore County to handle prosecution. Karp formerly worked as a spiritual-living director in Beachwood, Ohio.’ (2)

Quite frankly in any sane state Karp would have been immediately strung up from the nearest lamp post.

