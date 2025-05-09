Recently a historic jewish child molester has been in the news in the form of Rabbi Ephraim Shapiro of Maryland because his former employer – and where he committed some of his many child rapes – ‘The Talmudical Academy’ being sued by one of the boys he anally raped between 1971 and 1974.

To ‘CBS News’:

‘A former student and resident at The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish boarding school in Baltimore County, filed a lawsuit against the school over claims of sexual abuse in the 1970s. The complaint alleges Rabbi Ephraim Shapiro, who is a former dormitory counselor at the school, groomed, raped and sexually abused the victim over years. "Rabbi Shapiro had unfettered access to our client and other children due to his role as a dormitory counselor at the Academy," the alleged victim's attorneys said. "Over several decades, there has been extensive news coverage of Rabbi Shapiro's sexual abuse of minors while employed at the Academy. As a result, our client has endured years of suffering and trauma." The lawsuit comes under the Maryland Child Victims Act, which was established in 2023 and eliminates the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse cases. According to the attorneys, this is the first known civil lawsuit against The Talmudical Academy.’ (1)

We are given the following additional details:

‘The alleged victim was a student and lived at The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish Orthodox boarding school in Pikesville, from 1971 until 1974. He claims the abuse happened when he was 14 to 17 years old. According to the lawsuit, Rabbi Shapiro was rehired by the Academy in 1972 despite allegations that he was sexually abusive to minor students during his first stint at the school in the 1960s. The lawsuit claims Shapiro, who had direct oversight of minor students and unfettered access to them, groomed and manipulated the students until he gained their trust, which ultimately led to years of sexual abuse. All of the sexual abuse -- which included molesting and forced kissing -- happened at The Talmudical Academy, the lawsuit claims. The unnamed survivor, who now lives in Florida, also accused the school of negligence, citing that leaders allowed students to go off campus and hitchhike to get to stores in the area. The lawsuit alleges the survivor left campus, which staff members knew about, to go to a kosher grocery store nearby. While attempting to hitchhike, which was the recommended mode of transportation, a driver offered to drive him. Before taking the survivor to the store, the driver allegedly raped and abused the survivor. The lawsuit alleges that the school was negligent and did not adequately protect the students while they were in the care of the school.’ (2)

So, in summary the jewish teaching staff at ‘The Talmudical Academy’ were well aware of what was going but ignored it and even actively covered it up. Indeed Shapiro – who died in 1989 – is believed to actively molested and raped hundreds of boys throughout the course of his life!

I wonder why the mainstream media always want to talk about Catholic priests molesting children rather than rabbis?

References

(1) https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/maryland-jewish-abuse-talmudical-child-viictims-baltimore-county-rabbi-shapiro/

(2) Ibid.

(3) https://www.bishop-accountability.org/news2007/03_04/2007_04_17_Broadwater_JewishTimes.htm