According to the ‘Jerusalem Post’ Rabbi Eliyahu Godlevsky – a prominent rabbi in the south of Israel – (1) was convicted of repeatedly sexually molesting/raping his three daughters - who were children at the time – (2) in July 2024 (3) and it is believed he did the same to multiple other women.

As the ‘Jerusalem Post’ explains:

‘The rabbi, who holds a public position and is considered a charismatic figure offering emotional and spiritual guidance to hundreds of people, is accused of committing multiple sexual offenses against women who approached him for support. According to the testimonies revealed by Channel 12 News, some women who came to private meetings with the rabbi for blessings, marital counseling, or emotional support reported inappropriate behavior that included forced sexual contact, exposure of his genitals, and emotional and psychological manipulation. “I’m very shy, even with my husband,” one woman shared in the report. “He would just sit in front of me, touch himself, and try to hug me. This happened several times.” Another woman testified that he grabbed her hands, wrapped them around his body, and shouted at her, “Stronger, stronger!”—until she broke down in tears. One key testimony describes how the rabbi would meet with women in his office, behind a closed door, creating an atmosphere of closeness and empathy, before crossing clear boundaries. According to her, the inappropriate behavior continued over time. Some women also reported receiving gift cards and presents from the rabbi, as well as medical advice. In some cases, they claimed they faced pressure and threats from his associates to keep silent about the abuse.’ (4)

These charges – as well as Godlevsky’s July 2024 conviction for sexually assaulting/raping three of his daughters when they were children – is pretty damning and showcases just how bad the child molestation and/or paedophile problem is within the jewish community.

It is further worth noting that Godlevsky belongs to the same Hasidic sect as his fellow serial rabbinical rapist Rabbi Eliezer Berland: the Breslov Hasidim. (5)

One wonders if there is something particularly about the Breslov Hasidim, which causes them to need to rape underage and of age women using subterfuge?

Answers on a postcard please!

