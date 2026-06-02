Another case of homosexual rape by a jew – as well as once again also a rabbi - is that of David Sussman – formerly of Yeshiva Eitz Chaim – of Chicago has been highlighted by an article in the ‘Chicago Sun-Times’ recently.

To quote the relevant parts of the article by Robert Herguth:

‘The other man in the case in front of Gallagher, David Sussman, was accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting his roommate at a Jewish boarding school in Long Beach, New York, when they were teens, also years ago. […] Sussman’s attorney Hal M. Garfinkel asserted in court: “This is not a case about fliers. This is a case about an individual... who terrorized the Orthodox Jewish community. Mr. Weldler was under the misconception, the mistaken belief, that my client, David Sussman, was a child molester.” Sussman has not been charged with a crime. But a 2021 lawsuit filed by his former boarding school roommate says Sussman repeatedly sexually assaulted him, while the New York school did nothing to protect him. The case was settled for undisclosed terms last year, and the case was sealed. Before that occurred, a 2019 letter between Sussman and his accuser was entered into the court record in which Sussman wrote: “I would like to apologize for what happened when we were together in 11th grade. As I got older, I realized the severity of what I’ve done. My words cannot undo my actions, but I would like to express my deepest regret and apology.”’ Typically, such settlements come without an admission of wrongdoing by either side.’ (1)

Now it is important to note here that although Sussman hasn’t been formally charged or convicted of raping his former roommate; it is also clear that this isn’t a charge without foundation either since Sussman has openly confessed to having done something ‘severe’ to his former roommate and also the jewish boarding school in New York where it occurred have also settled out-of-court and imposed a legal gag on what exactly the details were in exchange for a monetary pay out.

Thus it is reasonable to conclude that Sussman is indeed a homosexual jewish rapist despite him never having been charged or convicted as such and further that the reason this has not occurred is due to the jewish community in general protecting him which Herguth implies is the case at the end of his article discussing Sussman’s case by citing the similar case of Rabbi Dovid Shenkman where was openly the case. (2)

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References

(1) https://chicago.suntimes.com/the-watchdogs/2026/05/04/orthodox-jewish-community-child-sexual-abuse-north-side-rabbi

(2) On Shenkman please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/dovid-akiva-shenkman-jewish-child