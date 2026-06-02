Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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MöngketheHunter785's avatar
MöngketheHunter785
Jun 2

Of course his name is sussman 😂

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Heimdall66's avatar
Heimdall66
Jun 2

The Jewish community has suffered a long time under creeps like this. The best and brightest escape with their children from it.

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