Back in July 2022 yet another rabbi name David Kaufman was caught in flagrante delicto raping a mentally disabled woman in Ohio and basically copped to it in caught to avoid being charged and found guilty of rape.

The ‘Toledo Blade’ noted as follows at the time:

‘A Sylvania area rabbi who was found guilty of gross sexual imposition met his victim on the Whisper app before switching to Snapchat, court documents show. David Kaufman, 51, was arrested in early March and charged with raping a female victim who was younger than him and disabled. According to a sentencing memorandum filed in Lucas County Common Pleas County, Kaufman wasn’t aware the woman was disabled or living in an assisted living home at the time. His defense team requested probation as a sentence.’ (1)

They subsequently provided a lot of detail as to the offence writing that:

‘According to the court documents, in early 2022, Mr. Kaufman met the alleged victim on a social media app called Whisper, which allows users to anonymously post and share photo and video messages with other users. The pair eventually began talking on Snapchat, sharing personal information and eventually discussing previous sexual history. According to the memorandum, the alleged victim first proposed meeting Mr. Kaufman offline. He agreed, and the meeting was set for March 5. The memorandum also stated that the alleged victim did not disclose nor insinuate that she was disabled, but the document did not specify her exact disability. It wasn’t until after he had already been charged that Mr. Kaufman learned that the victim resided at an assisted living home, the memorandum said. “Nothing about the home would lead a reasonable person to believe it was a group home,” Ian Friedman, Kaufman’s attorney, wrote. That evening, Mr. Kaufman picked the alleged victim up at her home. They went to two different restaurants since the first had a long wait time. Eventually, they ended up having dinner at Mr. Kaufman’s apartment. At the apartment, the woman requested white wine, having about a glass and a half. Then, according to the memorandum, she and Mr. Kaufman engaged in consensual sexual conduct, but he stopped after noticing she appeared to be affected by the wine. The memorandum noted that Mr. Kaufman thought it was unusual to be drunk after such a small amount of alcohol but had no reason to believe it was because of a disability. After that, the victim’s behavior and Mr. Kaufman’s reactions were “murky,” Mr. Friedman wrote. The pair fell asleep together, had additional sexual contact in the morning, and then both left the apartment. The alleged victim’s disability only became known to Mr. Kaufman after law enforcement advised Mr. Friedman of her condition and after allegations had already been made, the memorandum stated. “Upon learning of the victim’s disabilities from counsel, Mr. Kaufman was mortified,” Mr. Friedman wrote. “He accepts full responsibility for his offense and is genuinely remorseful for the harm that he caused the victim and her family as well as his own family.” It was then that Mr. Kaufman decided to forgo a trial and plead guilty to avoid further distress to the victim. Mr. Friedman argued that because Mr. Kaufman had no prior criminal record and had no compliance issues while on house arrest in March, there was no evidence that he would not comply with parole sanctions. He also noted that even though this case was public, no other people came forward with allegations of misconduct against Mr. Kaufman. Regardless of the sentence, Mr. Kaufman would also be subject to the Tier 1 Sex Offender Registry. The memorandum also remarked how the case had already had a major impact on Mr. Kaufman’s personal and professional life. Shortly after his arrest, the Sylvania Township synagogue where he was rabbi, Temple Shomer Emunim, fired him. “It is important to note that Mr. Kaufman’s standing as a rabbi is wholly irrelevant to the instant matter, as his professional role had no connection to his relationship with the victim,” the memorandum read. “In fact, the victim only vaguely knew of his position and there was no dynamic of positional power or trust.” The memorandum included seven letters from Mr. Kaufman’s friends and family attesting to his character, including letters from all three of his adult children.’ (2)

Kaufman’s argument here is that the mentally disabled woman – and given she was residing in assisted living accommodation the disability must be significant/severe – ‘didn’t tell him she was disabled’ despite the fact that he talked to her for quite some time on two different apps (Whisper and Snapchat), went to two restaurants with her then had sex with her at least twice at his home.

I have a very hard time believing Kaufman didn’t know that his paramour was mentally disabled and/or had significant other issues precisely because she was in assisted living accommodation so it would have been fairly obvious fairly quickly given this isn’t just a case of ‘she took her meds so she seemed normal’ but rather 24/7 care suggesting that we are dealing here with say Downs Syndrome or something like it.

All of which would have been immediately (or near enough immediately) obvious to Kaufman who appears to have just carried on and had sex with the mentally handicapped lady anyway and then when caught he’s immediately rolled out the ‘she didn’t tell me’ defence as a way to get off and then pled guilty to get the lesser charge and not go to prison for rape.

Now despite the seven letters defending him from the jewish community Kaufman – who was up until this event the rabbi of Temple Shomer Emunim in Sylvania Township, Ohio (a Reform congregation) – (3) have rather unusually abandoned and fired him so they aren’t ‘tainted by his actions’ so-to-speak. (4)

It is one the interesting things about these jewish sexual predator cases in that the liberal jewish congregations tend to jettison and disclaim all knowledge of jews who engage in criminality of this kind, while the more orthodox a congregation is then they tend to do the opposite, deny the charges and claim it is all ‘anti-Semitism’.

However, the logic is more or less the same: jews are protecting other jews from the behaviour of jewish criminals in order to defend themselves from ‘anti-Semitism’ (which they implicitly know is derived from jewish behaviour rather than ‘from irrational beliefs’ and/or ‘jealousy’).

