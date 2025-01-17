Yet another alleged case of jewish sexual abuse concerning one Rabbi Daniel Greer of New Haven has been in bubbling on in recent years after the allegation of child rape was made as part of a civil suit against the prominent elderly rabbi by a former pupil named Eliyahu Mirlis. (1)

This particular case has been explosive because of just whom Greer was and is.

He is a founder of Yeshiva New Haven as well as the Gan School, a former candidate for the Democrat party nomination for the New York State Assembly District and a man who has been a regular fund raiser and influential political player at the local level for many decades now. (2)

We still don't know the scale of Greer's crimes yet even though he was founded guilty of raping Mirlis in 2019 (3) and was given the relatively light sentence of 12 years in prison. (4) Although we do know they were not limited to Mirlis as the latter has stated that they include at least one other victim that he is aware of. (5)

Mirlis was subsequently awarded $21 million in damages in the conclusion of his civil suit against Greer and in spite of further legal judgements being awarded against Greer’s wife Sarah’s counter-suits and counter-arguments, but it was then judged that Sarah Greer had (basically) committed fraud to make the required financial payments to Mirlis that she did! (6)

While Rabbi and Sarah Greer then proceeded to get a $12 million loan in 2024 from an ‘anonymous lender’ preventing Mirlis from foreclosing on Greer’s Yeshiva and his ‘50 family rental properties’ - read Rabbi Greer is also likely some form of slumlord - to extract his $21 million legal award. (7)

The sexual assaults on Mirlis were committed between 2001 and 2005 since as Mirlis:

'Rabbi Greer was in his sixties when he forced minor Eli to engage in acts of sex with him.' (8)

What did Greer do with Mirlis?

We read from the lawsuit that:

'Rabbi Greer frequently gave Eli alcohol at the time he raped and assaulted his child victim. Rabbi Greer showed Eli pornographic films.' (9)

This took place 'on school property, at Greer's home, and in motels in Connecticut and Pennsylvania, according to the lawsuit.' (10)

Add to that Greer and his family unsuccessfully sued Yale University in 2007 concerning the 'discrimination' against religious jews as Greer's daughter was 'forced' to live in a non-gender segregated dormitory with non-jewish men. (7)

Then you have the rotten core of Rabbi Greer’s life exposed for all to see as a gentile-hating jewish supremacist as well as a homosexual child molester, fraudster, probable slumlord and former Democrat politician.

What a lovely human being!

