Back in January 2012 yet another child molestation case shocked the jewish world in the form of prominent French Rabbi and professional ‘Holocaust Survivor’ Rabbi Daniel Farhi who was arrested following his being summoned for questioning by French police for the rape of multiple women at least one of whom was aged fourteen or younger at the time that he raped her.

The ’Jerusalem Post’ commented how:

‘Police in France have questioned Rabbi Daniel Farhi, a prominent member of the Jewish community in that country, over suspicions that had he had raped an undisclosed number of underage girls, French media reported Tuesday. The 70-year-old rabbi, who founded the Liberal Jewish Movement of France, the nation’s tiny Reform Judaism group, was grilled by investigators at a police station in Paris earlier today.’ (1)

‘Israel Hayom’s’ article has a bit more detail since they provide us the crucial detail that Farhi had been formally arrested (and thus also probably charged given how French law works) as well as how high his connections in France went:

‘Rabbi Daniel Farhi, 70, is the founder of the Liberal Jewish Movement of France, the country’s only Reform Jewish movement. He was summoned for questioning by police on Tuesday morning and arrested following the questioning. He is suspected of having assaulted a number of young women, at least one of whom was under the age of 15 at the time of the attack. Parisian-born Farhi is a prominent spiritual leader in France who just last week was presented with one of the country’s highest honors by French President Nicolas Sarkozy. He is considered one of France’s most influential liberal Jews and is known for making efforts to close the gaps between Muslims, Christians and Jews in the country.’ (2)

This is the last we hear of the charges that I can find mention of and my guess is given that they were made by multiple women who were credible enough for French police and prosecutors to think Farhi guilty that they are probably true, but also it is clear that Farhi had ‘jewish friends in high places’ – notably then French President Nicolas Sarkozy who was (and is) himself a jew – who likely intervened to get the case quietly dropped as well as also probably ensuring that Farhi’s victims were compensated so the charges could ‘go away’ and ‘be forgotten’.

C’est la vie.

