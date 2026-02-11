Karl’s Substack

Billy Thistle
1h

At what age does a child become a teenager? That's easy - at 13. At what age does he or she become adolescent? Harder to say both when it starts and ends because it's a process or range of maturation on different levels - biological, mental, emotional. The end stage we call adulthood, usually from 18-21. The beginning we go w/ the teenage thing, the 13th year. Then there's "sweet little 16," and one is catching eyes and considered ready for dating. It's right in the middle of the range.

But that's really not what we're dealing w/ when it comes to child molestation or pedophilia. The appearance of secondary sexual characteristics ushers in puberty and that could vary from ages 12 to 16, approximately. But w/o those hormone based changes of appearance, one is not truly pubescent and should still be considered a child. However, the reverse is also true. One could be underage for legal sex and yet still be a pubescent as in this particular case where the ages in question are 15 and 14.

In the Epstein affair, his pandered underage girls have not been identified as below 14, not that I have seen. But again age is not the determining factor. Even so I don't think he's pimping children nor do I think most of these rabbis are molesting children.

To be sure there's lots of real child molesting going on and a huge secret trade operation in kiddie porn. But to me it's a different category of offense. Wanting to molest children is not motivated by sexual attraction because there are no biological signs to attract that kind of attention. Rather it's a psychological disorder, as when perps have been molested as children themselves. It could also be considered a spiritual disorder - the demonic desire to despoil innocence which apparently identifies most of our elite rulers.

Ben L.
3h

The prick died in 2021. Hell has another "guest"

