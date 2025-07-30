According to jewish community group ‘Za’akah’ yet another jewish child molester has been caught in the act – this time in Lakewood, New Jersey - and the jewish community is desperately trying to cover up what he did and get him off.

To quote them:

‘According to a criminal complaint filed on July 3rd, the 15 year old complaining witness was riding his bike near a car was at 201 Ocean Ave in Lakewood when he was approached by Rabbi Binyamin Kubani. The complaint alleges that Kubani then asked him if he had a job, and when the 15 year old replied no, Kubani asked him if he would like to make some money while gesturing in a way that indicated masturbation. The complaint states that the 15 year old snappeed a picture of Kubani and the car he was driving, later reporting the incident to Lakewood police. The minor, according to the complaint, stated to police that Kubani had mentioned masturbation verbally during the encounter. Kubani was later arrested by Lakewood police and charged with attempted second degree luring. He is currently incarcerated awaiting his arraignment. Prosecutors have requested pretrial detention. Surveillance footage of the encounter has been released by a number of sources. In the video Kubani's van is shown inside the area of the car wash while the minor is on a bicycle at the corner. The minor approaches Kubani's (there's no audio so unclear why) passenger window and appears to talk to him, at at some point stands up straight, pulls out his phone, appears to snap a photo of Kubani through the window, and then again of the back of the van as it drives away. Community outlets like Matzav claim that Kubani was simply trying to hire the minor to clean up some meat juice that had leaked in Kubani's van a few days prior.’ (1)

The reference to ‘Matzav’ is to the ultra-Orthodox news portal of that name who are indeed claiming that Kubani ‘just wanted the teenager to clean up some meat juice’ when they desperately claim that:

‘Days earlier, meat had leaked in the vehicle, leaving behind a strong odor. As he had done before, he approached a Hispanic teenager working at the location and asked whether he’d be willing to come clean the carpets at his home — a routine and innocent request.’ (2)

The problem for the jewish community here is that the ‘Matzav’ account of the incident it is basically ‘Rabbi Kubani says this happened, so therefore it is true’ where-as despite appealing for people to ‘watch the video footage’ (there is no audio and they don’t want you to actually watch it merely take their word for what it shows); the video footage shows that Kubani indeed appears to call the teenager over, communicate with and at which point the teenager is clearly disgusted/upset and snaps a photo of him.

You wouldn’t just take a photo of someone who asked if you’d help ‘clean some carpets’ as then you’d be glad of the easy money (‘Matzav’ also don’t explain why Kubani simply didn’t get his car professionally detailed at home if it was such an issue) let alone call the police on them, but the teenager’s actions do make perfect sense if Kubani had asked him for unsolicited sexual services and he was disgusted so he snapped a photo of him.

Predictably jews are claiming this is ‘anti-Semitism’, (3) that Kubani ‘is free’ (implying he has been exonerated) (4) and assorted other such rubbish when the truth is that Kubani has been released on extraordinarily lenient bail terms – jewish power and privilege in action once again – before being tried on 18th August. (5)

So put another way: a jew attempted to solicit a 15-year-old non-jewish male as a homosexual prostitute at a car wash and the jews blame… well… everyone but their fellow jew.

Go figure!

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://x.com/ZAAKAHNY/status/1942269165739426273#

(2) https://matzav.com/go-to-the-videotape-surveillance-footage-clearly-exonerates-r-binyomin-kubani-sparks-outrage-over-arrest/

(3) Heavily implied in: https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/general/2422836/mailbag-how-the-arrest-of-r-binyomin-kubani-sets-an-extremely-dangerous-precedent.html and https://matzav.com/a-travesty-of-justice-beth-medrash-govoha-issues-official-statement-on-r-binyomin-kubanis-incarceration/

(4) https://www.facebook.com/DVNorthernWestchester/posts/rabbi-binyomin-kubani-walks-free/1279020270899488/

(5) https://www.tachlisdaily.com/news/roshei-yeshiva-gather-outside-lakewood-police-station-over-arrest-of-bmg-yungerman/