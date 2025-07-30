Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Loney's avatar
Bill Loney
14h

if you are not seeing a pattern folks you must be wearing a blindfold..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
12h

They seem to have an awful lot of pedophiles and homosexual ones to boot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture