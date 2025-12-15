Back in early December 2012 it was reported by NBC Miami that a local rabbi named Barry Kallenberg had been arrested for engaging in insurance fraud that rather bizarrely focused on airline luggage claims. (1)

As NBC Miami’s reporter Brian Hamacher explained at the time:

‘A rabbi was arrested and is facing dozens of charges in South Florida after authorities say he bilked companies out of tens of thousands of dollars in false insurance claims. Barry William Kallenberg, 60, was arrested at Miami International Airport Tuesday on one count of organized scheme to defraud and 73 counts each of grand theft, false insurance claims and false supporting insurance documents, according to a Miami-Dade Police arrest affidavit. Kallenberg, who lives in Sunny Isles Beach and Alpine, N.J., is accused of submitting false insurance claims to American Express and Allianz Global Assistance. According to the affidavit, Kallenberg flew into and out of MIA on numerous occasions where he made declarations his luggage didn’t arrive on time. Surveillance video caught Kallenberg picking up his luggage and later returning to the airport to report that the luggage never arrived, the affidavit said. The declarations allowed Kallenberg to take advantage of the insurance that allowed him to make purchases of $500 per person, per incident, which he used to purchase merchandise he later returned, the affidavit said. Kallenberg would keep the proceeds from the returned merchandise, and made multiple claims on multiple occasions, the affidavit said. The fraudulent claims accounted for $30,324.62 in Miami-Dade, the affidavit said. Other claims were also made but aren’t added to that amount because they happened outside the county or the victims couldn’t provide documentation.



Kallenberg appeared in bond court Tuesday, where he told a judge that he does not have a congregation. “No, I do mostly weddings, funerals and unveilings,” he said. Kallenberg added that he also manages investments. The judge ordered him to surrender his passport and set bond at $110,000. Jail records showed Kallenberg remained behind bars Wednesday evening.’ (2)

This is a pretty simple scheme and basically involved Kallenberg claiming his luggage never arrived when he took flights – despite the fact that he had picked it up at baggage claim at the airport as normal – and then re-purchased the goods at up to $500 a time using his insurance cover from American Express and Allianz which he then promptly returned and got the cash.

Kallenberg did this a total of 73 times (!?!) before getting caught (3) which in itself is quite an achievement as well as sign of his sheer… well… chutzpah. It also appears that Kallenberg didn’t serve any serious jail time either.

Further Kallenberg despite being an ordained rabbi serves no congregation but serves primarily as an officiant at religious jewish weddings across New Jersey, New York and Florida as well as visiting the elderly in nursing homes (quite possibly to try and scam them out of their investments and pensions) and is still doing so as of 2015:

‘Rabbi Barry Kallenberg is a man of many roles. From being a Rabbi to being an advocate for employees, Rabbi Barry Kallenberg enjoys being able to help the community as much as possible. In addition to having received rabbinic training, he has also received a degree from New York University. At NYU, he studied Judaic Studies, as well as Business and Finance. In 1978, he became a rabbi. He feels that it is very important to continue learning as much as you can throughout life. Often, many individuals limit themselves to their main career path. Rabbi Barry Kallenberg feels that it is important to learn as much as you can on various topics. Rabbi Barry Kallenberg is one of the few rabbis who is able to officiate ceremonies in three states. These states include New Jersey, Florida, and New York. Whether he is helping at a wedding, Bar Mitzvah, Bat Mitzvah, or a funeral, he enjoys being able to take part in important family gatherings. As a member of the clergy, he also enjoys making various pastoral visits to different nursing homes and hospitals.’ (4)

Rather interestingly Kallenberg’s main business seems to be… well… running car parks in New York City since we read him advertising how:

‘Rabbi Barry Kallenberg offers convenient parking in New York City.’ (5)

And:

‘In addition to his career as a Rabbi, Barry W. Kallenberg also assists in managing two parking structures in New York City. These parking areas are located close to Yankee Stadium. Since the 1950’s Barry Kallenberg and his family have been providing parking at affordable, competitive prices.’ (6)

Indeed, as early as 1997 we have a record of Kallenberg getting into legal disputes with New York’s transport authority over his car parks. (7)

So, in essence Rabbi Kallenberg is a carpark loving rabbinical fraudster.

