Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mothman777's avatar
mothman777
15h

That is just one method that these demon jew predators use to feed on pranic life force substance of mankind.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture