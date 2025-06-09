Sometimes child molesters don’t actually sexually molest a child themselves per se, but rather they simply watch others do it for them in the form of child pornography. This is true of our next jewish child molester: Rabbi Aryeh (‘Louis’) Blaut.

Blaut’s case is one without much fanfare or detail because the jews – predictably perhaps – managed to keep it out of media and very much within their own world, but happily there have been several jews who – over the years – have taken it upon themselves – usually anonymously due to the jewish habit of going after anyone who exposes what they have done – to try and rid their community of the widespread cancer of child molesters by exposing both them and the rabbinical authorities who actively protect them from the righteous wrath of justice.

Back on 23rd October 2003 federal authorities – presumably the FBI – informed Blaut’s employer – the ‘Seattle Hebrew Academy’ – that he was the subject of a federal investigation into child pornography and on 24th October 2023 Blaut resigned from his post as Principal at the ‘Seattle Hebrew Academy’. (1)

In July 2004 Blaut subsequently pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography (2) and only 24th September 2004 did the ‘Seattle Hebrew Academy’ make parents aware of the situation with Blaut and even then requested they be supportive of Blaut’s family and not ‘to tell anyone’ because it would constitute the ‘sin of gossiping’ in Judaism (lashon hara), which to anyone familiar with how jewish community handle child molester cases is obviously a coded way of warning parents that the concept of Mesirah (i.e., jews aren’t allowed to ‘inform’ non-jews about it and should they do so then they risk being totally shunned as a ‘Moser’ [lit. ‘Informer’] by the local jewish community) is being enforced around the Blaut case.

Blaut subsequently served two years in prison between 2004 and 2006 before being released on probation and working for ‘Jewish Prisoner Services International’ for several months in 2006 and then as an ‘Administrative Assistant’ at a company called ‘Speciality Wipers’ between 2006 and 2008 (3) only to by be the President of ‘Jewish Prisoners International’s’ Congregation Shaarei Teshuvah in 2012 (4) which he appears to have be now the head of as well as ‘rabbinic advisor’ for. (5)

