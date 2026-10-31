Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
16h

the victim was clearly anti semitic as he forced the jew to kill him.

once again the true victim is the jew...

Reply
Share
Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
12h

Chad Chabad confused Lang for Amalek.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture