Recently the jewish community’s media organizations in the United States and Canada published a story about how a rabbi of the Lubavitch Chabad named Abba Bryski murdered a man at a Costco near Los Angeles.

Louis Keene writes in the ‘Jewish Daily Forward’ on 26th October 2026 how:

‘A Chabad-affiliated rabbi has been charged with murder in the death of a man in the parking lot of a Costco store near Los Angeles. The Ventura County Sheriff’s department says Rabbi Abba Bryski, 35, struck a man with his car by the pumps of a Costco gas station last Tuesday night in Camarillo, about 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Bryski was arrested at the scene. The victim, identified as Nicholas Lang, 28, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Bryski’s father, Rabbi Moshe Bryski, is executive director of Chabad of the Conejo, a network of several synagogues in the West San Fernando Valley that includes locations in Agoura Hills, Calabasas and Thousand Oaks. Rabbi Moshe Bryski did not respond to an inquiry. Abba Bryski will be arraigned Monday on felony charges of murder and use of a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. when Lang was reportedly painting the lot. Local news footage showed yellow paint splattered on the ground and on Bryski’s white sedan. The Costco store does not open until Oct. 30, though the gas station opened in advance. A police report from Bryski’s arrest says he is a rabbi and educator, though it is unclear where he teaches. Chabad of the Conejo does not list Abba Bryski on its website. Chabad of the Conejo has served the West Valley for decades. A 2014 article that quotes Abba Bryski saying its various Jewish learning programs had then taught over 3,000 students dating back to the 1990s. A 2018 photo published by the Thousand Oaks Acorn, a local news site, shows Moshe and Abba Bryski together at the dedication of a Torah scroll. Bryski’s initial court appearance was scheduled for last Thursday, but was continued twice for reasons that are unclear.’ (1)

Now detail around this crime committed by Bryski is pretty sparse, but it is clear that Lang almost certainly wasn’t jewish – Lang is sometimes a surname used by jews (such as Jake Lang) (2) but is usually a non-jewish surname associated with the Germanic peoples (it is common among the English, Dutch, Danish, Germans, Scottish and Swedish) with an example being the prolific Scottish historian and folklorist Andrew Lang being a prominent example – and that if the boot had been on the other foot with Lang murdering Bryski in the same manner in a Costco car park. Then we’d have seen widespread mainstream media coverage and jewish shrieking about how this was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’.

When it is a jew murdering a non-jew however – with a car no less since jews aren’t exactly the bravest people in the world and like to (literally or proverbially) sucker punch their victims – then all of a sudden no such logic is used in the inverse and jews are suddenly not very interested in what happened, why it happened and especially not in the fact that it involved a jew murdering/hurting a non-jew.

It just goes to show that there is an open and hypocritical double standard towards both crimes committed by jews and crimes committed by non-jews against jews with the former being dismissed/ignored while the latter are disproportionately focused on with all sorts of theorizing as to ‘possible anti-Semitic motives’.

And they wonder why non-jews increasingly loathe them.

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References

(1) https://forward.com/news/858368/rabbi-murder-chabad-costco/; also see: https://jewishpostandnews.ca/uncategorized/socal-rabbi-charged-with-murder-in-costco-gas-station-incident/

(2) On Jake Lang’s jewishness please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/is-jake-lang-jewish