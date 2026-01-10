Since a copy of Adolf Hitler’s gun permit (‘Waffen-Schein’ lit. ‘Arms Certificate’) from 1921 has been posted on Twitter/X I thought I’d reproduce it here as a useful reference document.

This is it: (1)

Now there are a couple of things to note here: part of why this is likely genuine is the photo which has the correct late-war/1919 Hitler moustache and appears to be the uncut original version of this famous photograph of Hitler from the late World War I era/1919, which Hitler probably had reproduced/reprinted since it is easily one of the best photos of him:

The additional information we get from this document is that Hitler listed his profession (‘Stand’) as ‘Writer’ (‘Schriftsteller’) – which tells us that nothing we didn’t already know in that Hitler made his living as a professional writer (for the NSDAP’s newspaper the ‘Völkischer Beobachter’) but is something that is often forgotten in that Hitler wrote a lot of articles for the NSDAP’s newspapers (as well as others on occasion) – and that the gun he was licensed to own was ‘a pistol’ (‘Eine Pistole’).

The pistol referred to is likely the pistol that Hitler carried with him during the Beer Hall Putsch of 8th-9th November 1923 and which Hitler fired into the ceiling of Munich’s Bürgerbräukeller and shouted: ‘The national revolution has broken out! The hall is surrounded by six hundred men. Nobody is allowed to leave.’

It is also likely that the gun was subsequently confiscated by the Bavarian political police but may have been returned to Hitler subsequently. Indeed, it could well have been the gun that Hitler used to commit suicide in the Fuhrerbunker in Berlin on 30th April 1945.

I wanted to publish this not only to ensure that it remains a useful source, but also to highlight how one small seemingly insignificant document – a gun permit issued to Adolf Hitler in 1921 – contains so much history.

