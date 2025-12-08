Dave Portnoy – the front-facing jewish personality behind ‘Barstool Sports’ – has had a torrid time since 7th October 2023 since while he was obnoxious before the events of that day; it was in the aftermath of this and his absurd public histrionics about ‘anti-Semitism’ as well as responding almost lunatically out of proportion to any kind of criticism of jews that has made Portnoy an internet lolcow as well as the target of public pranks; alternatively intended as political protestant and/or clout chasing.

Predictably Portnoy and his fellow Red Sea Pedestrians seem completely at a loss at what is going on with Batya Jerenberg writing at ‘World Israel News’ how:

‘Jewish social media influencer and Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy said he is facing antisemitism “every day” now as a result of his public support for Israel and stand against Jew-hatred. “I’ve seen in my own experience just being Barstool, the difference between how much hate I get,” Portnoy said in a preview released Tuesday of an interview on the upcoming CBS Sunday Morning show. “I mean, occasionally you get a ‘kike’ or ‘Jew’ or whatever. It’s every day now. Like there’s a definitive shift in what’s going on.” Instead of intimidating him, it galvanized him. “For me, being a Jewish person, like, you got to step up,” he said. “You’re kind of someone people look up to in the Jewish community. You have to be like, ‘All right, this is not normal haha with the guys.’ People are coming in with real hate.” He said he has felt the need for 24/7 protection at home “because it only takes one lunatic.” Soon after taping the interview Friday, Portnoy, who is famous for his One Bite Pizza Reviews, was vilified by an antisemitic heckler who yelled at him, “F*** the Jews, f*** you, Dave Portnoy,” and threw coins at him as he was commenting on a pizza shop’s product in Mississippi for his online show. Police arrested Patrick McClintock, 20, three days later and charged him with the misdemeanor of disturbing the peace. Portnoy reacted to the incident with disbelief. “Imagine hating someone just because of their religion in this … country,” he said. Hugely popular, especially among young male American conservatives, Portnoy made himself a target by standing strongly against antisemitism, especially on college campuses, which exploded after the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre. In May 2024, he told Fox Business that he would not hire any anti-Israel collegiate protesters. Discussing the Jewish students who have been facing constant verbal and physical abuse, he said, “There is no other group of people – I don’t care if we’re talking African Americans, Asians, women – that could be so openly intimidated on campus and just have the administration sit there and do nothing.” “The second you start intimidating other groups … and supporting a terror group – Hamas – that you cannot do, and you should be punished, thrown in jail, and I don’t want to hear you cry about it, either,” he added.’ (1)

The irony of this – which Jerenberg nor Portnoy seem to understand – is that this is a classic example of how jewish behaviour triggers anti-Semitism.

Jerenberg and Portnoy both seem to operating under the delusion that these acts are ‘attempts to intimidate Portnoy/the jews’ when in truth they are the reality of both political and sports fans culture in that heckling and what cricketers call ‘sledging’ – far more specific and vicious than heckling and basically entails reminding you of certain things or making barbed comments to put you off your game – are just par for the course and that by responding to such commentary with histrionics only encourages more and more of it.

In essence, by viewing it as ‘intimidation they have to stand up to’ jews like Jerenberg and Portnoy are completely misunderstanding what is happening and actually triggering more of the same as well as its radicalization. This view is informed by both the extreme narcissism common among jews – and one of the facts that you may or not be aware about narcissists is that they have extremely fragile egos and cannot stand any criticism whatsoever – and what my friend @FullVerity would call ‘Mythos’.

‘Mythos’ refers to certain national myths and assumptions that inform said national community’s ideas following Alfred Rosenberg’s thesis in ‘The Myth of the Twentieth Century’ and in the case of jewry one of their national myths/assumptions – which has only been reinforced by the rise of Zionism and subsequent theses which flatter their collective narcissism – is that of the ‘passive jew’ in the ‘face of anti-Semitism’ which they believe ‘allowed the Holocaust to happen’ and that if jewry ‘had fought back’ then this wouldn’t have occurred.

That this is simply wrong historically speaking should go without saying. Jews have long repeatedly ‘fought back’ against their critics but their modus operandi is almost always either the attempted or actual genocide of non-jews (for example in Judea in 66-73 A.D., North Africa in 171-173 A.D., at the Galilee in 351-352 A.D, Najran in 524 A.D, Mamilla Pool in 614 A.D., Toledo in 711 A.D. and so on) or to destroy their enemies completely using backdoor politicking, bribery/corruption, slander and/or lawfare (for example, Rabbi Isaac Abravanel against Tomas de Torquemada in 1492, Rabbi Josel of Rosheim against Martin Luther in 1543-1546, Samuel Oppenheimer and Rabbi Samson Wertheimer against Johann Andreas Eisenmenger in 1700 and so on right up and until the advent of the Third Reich in 1933).

The point being that this idea of the ‘passive jew’ is a myth and the opposite is true: the jews have been anything but passive in fact they’ve been quite the opposite: extremely aggressive in their defence of themselves as well as beyond vindictive in their attempts – successful or otherwise – to destroy their real or perceived enemies. This in turn generates increasing dislike of them not their ‘passivity’ which in turn provides oxygen to critics of jews such as myself who understand them for what they are not how they would like to view themselves, which per force creates a radicalization spiral of ordinary people into hardened anti-Semites that gains critical mass once jewish behaviour impacts the mass of ordinary people in such a way as they have less materially, little to no for hope for the future and are forced to deal directly with – or with the consequences of – jewish behaviour and results in well pogroms and/or the Third Reich. (2)

That is the irony of what Jerenberg and Portnoy are doing: they are actually copying the same consistent failed jewish strategy to ‘combat anti-Semitism’ when they believe – sincerely I would opine – that they actually doing the opposite. They are creating what Phyllis Chesler called ‘The New Anti-Semitism’ by virtue of their own ancestral narcissism and their self-sabotaging beliefs resulting in them doing the very things that ‘create anti-Semitism’ in the first place.

So, when Portnoy sends students who publicly insult him ‘to Auschwitz’; (3) the result isn’t what he expects to happen – non-jewish servility – but rather emboldened and increasingly radical ‘anti-Semites’ (4) as I explained in my article on what I call the ‘Faurisson Effect’. (5)

Much as the famous Philip Roth 1969 novel ‘Portnoy’s Complaint’ was meant as an ‘anti-anti-Semitism’ novel in the same way Benjamin Disraeli’s 1844 novel ‘Coningsby’ and both have come to be seen – by both jews and their critics – as classic anti-Semitic novels written by jews which explain why jews are so hated by just about everyone throughout history.

References

(1) https://worldisraelnews.com/dave-portnoy-says-he-faces-antisemitic-abuse-every-day-now/

(2) This is understanding of the origins of anti-Semitism in jewish behaviour is implicit in Benjamin Ginsberg, 1993, ‘The Fatal Embrace: Jews and the State’, 1st Edition, University of Chicago Press: Chicago

(3) https://www.witf.org/2025/05/05/barstool-sports-founder-says-he-will-send-customers-behind-antisemitic-sign-to-tour-auschwitz/

(4) https://forward.com/news/717850/dave-portnoy-barstool-jews-antisemitism-auschwitz/

(5) This is available here: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/what-is-the-faurisson-effect