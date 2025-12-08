Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
5h

As Michael Yon has been saying, quite often, lately......

"PROFESSIONAL VICTIMS ARE THE PREDATORS!".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Augur Mayson's avatar
Augur Mayson
1hEdited

Take note of how Portnoy uses his soapbox to promote jewish racial crypsis, intentionally pushing the lie that jews are a religion rather than the race that they are.

Jewish behavior makes zero sense to Whites who mistakenly believe jews are just a weird tribe of Mediterranean Whites with a goofy religion. Whites cannot comprehend jews' motives toward Whites until we understand just how much Othering goes on in the minds of jews about Whites.

They don't proselytize like religions do. They procreate. Judaism views jewry as a blood-related tribe. An atheist jew is still a jew. Howard Stern and Larry David and Woody Allen don't cease being jews based on religious beliefs, or lack thereof. Jews can be Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, atheists, whatever.

Portnoy knows this so he uses his pulpit to push, "Imagine hating someone just because of their religion in this … country".

What a jewy thing to do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture