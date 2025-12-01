In my article all the way back in May this year (2025) I documented the fact that the Israeli government and the jewish Diaspora had been explicitly engaging in vote rigging in the Eurovision song contest in both 2024 and also 2025 using a mixture of targeted Google ads on the YouTube live stream in multiple languages directly purchased by the Israeli government as well as jews using their… well… cosmopolitan and international nature – meaning in practice they had multiple mobile phones from multiple countries as well as different credit cards from those countries – to engage in Hasbara by trying to rig an Israeli victory in the contest and thus giving credence to their propaganda claim (and refrain) that there is ‘massive grass roots/popular support for Israel’. (1)

This has now been formally confirmed as true as ‘Euractiv’ explains:

‘The Eurovision Song Contest’s organisers said on Friday they were changing voting rules to strengthen “trust and transparency”, following controversy sparked in recent years over massive public support for Israeli candidates.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced that it was implementing a range of changes to the voting rules for the glitzy competition ahead of its next edition in Vienna next May, including halving the number of votes each member of the public can cast.

It said it would also set stronger limits on promotion to curb third-party influence, including government-backed campaigns, and boost efforts to “detect and block coordinated or fraudulent voting activity”.

The announcement came after several countries, including Spain, Ireland, and the Netherlands, threatened to pull out of the 2026 contest if Israel is permitted to take part again.

Others also said they were considering a boycott over the situation in Gaza.

In justifying its decision, Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS highlighted a “serious violation of press freedom” by Israel in Gaza.

And it accused Israel of “proven interference … during the last edition of the Song Contest”, in which it came second, by lobbying the public overseas to vote for it.

‘Must not be instrumentalised’

“We’ve listened, and we’ve acted,” the EBU’s Eurovision Song Contest director Martin Green said in a statement.

“We are taking clear and decisive steps to ensure the contest remains a celebration of music and unity. The Contest should remain a neutral space and must not be instrumentalised.”

Among the announced changes was the dramatic reduction in the number of votes each member of the public can lodge.

Acts competing in the Eurovision annual finals receive two sets of points with equal weight from each of the competing nations: one by a professional jury and one given by viewers voting via telephone, text message or online.

Up to 20 votes have been permitted from a single payment method to date, but going forward, that number will be cut to 10, EBU said.

The move comes after the past two editions saw the Israeli acts receive little backing from professional juries but a surge of support from the public vote.

That catapulted Eden Golan from the depths of the jury rankings to fifth place in Malmo, Sweden, in 2024, and Yuval Raphael all the way to second place in Basel, Switzerland, this year.’ (2)