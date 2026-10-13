Pidyon ha-Ben (alternatively Pidyon haben) meaning ‘Redemption of the First Born’ is a jewish ritual that occurs on the night before the 31st day after birth among the Sephardim and the afternoon of the 31st day after birth among the Ashkenazim. (1) It is only conducted on a jewish mother’s first-born male child if not born by caesarean section not on the jewish father’s first-born male child. So a jewish father can have no male children who have undergone Pidyon ha-Ben or multiple male children who have undergone Pidyon ha-Ben, while the jewish mother can only ever have one male child who has undergone Pidyon ha-Ben but if her first born son with a jewish father is delivered by caesarean section then the jewish mother can have no children who have undergone Pidyon ha-Ben. (2)

Further both the jewish mother and father must be of Israelite (i.e., ordinary jewish status as defined by their ancestral lineage) lineage in order to conduct Pidyon ha-Ben. (3) This means in simple terms that both parents must be halakhically jewish (i.e., born to a jewish mother) not be a convert to Judaism, a Mamzer (lit. ‘Bastard’, i.e., the product of unmarried parents, rape and/or of a jewish father but a non-jewish mother) or a Foundling (i.e., a baby/child who has been found but whose parentage is uncertain).

In addition to this if the father or mother of the child is themselves a child of a Kohen (i.e., of the Priestly class) or a Levite (i.e., of the class of Assistants to the Priests in the Temple) father then a Pidyon ha-Ben ceremony is not required (4) because Kohanim (and in a different way the Levites) receive the Pidyon ha-Ben from the Israelites and don’t have to do it themselves.

This all sounds a bit obscure and arcane, but it does illustrate the ancestral caste-based system that lies at the heart of Judaism and which renders it completely different from purely confessional religions like Christianity and Islam and more like Hinduism with its rigid biological caste system that defines who can – or cannot – marry one another. It also shows that even a convert to Judaism is never really a jew according to Judaism but rather some weird freak of nature where jews understand that a ‘clean’ soul (i.e., a jewish one) has been born into an ‘unclean’ body (i.e., a non-jewish one) and as such jews do not wish to pollute their ancestral bloodlines with the blood of converts and – in essence – converts are treated like rather odd Noahides rather than full jews.

The purpose of the ritual is well-explained by the Lubavitch Chabad who write on their website that:

‘A pidyon haben, or “redemption of the firstborn son,” is a ceremony wherein the father of a firstborn male redeems his son by giving a kohen (a priestly descendant of Aaron) five silver coins, thirty days after the baby’s birth.’ (5)

And then further explain that:

‘Originally, the Jewish firstborn were the sanctified priestly class. They were inducted into G‑d’s service when they were spared from the Plague of the Firstborn that struck Egypt. However, when the Jews—firstborn included—served the Golden Calf, the firstborn forfeited their status. The priesthood was transferred to the tribe that did not participate in the Golden Calf hoopla—the Levites, and particularly the children of Aaron. Ever since, all male Israelite firstborn must redeem themselves from a kohen in a pidyon haben ceremony. Chinuch adds that this reminds us that everything in the world belongs to G‑d. When we consecrate our very first and very best, we are reminded that everything really belongs to our Creator, and that we must “purchase” it from Him before using it. Maharal (Rabbi Judah Loew of Prague, 1512–1609) explains that since G‑d is the first being, it is fitting that firstborns are consecrated to Him.’ (6)

The Biblical basis of Pidyon Ha-ben is found in the book of Exodus namely:

‘Redeem with a lamb every firstborn donkey, but if you do not redeem it, break its neck. Redeem every firstborn among your sons. “In days to come, when your son asks you, ‘What does this mean?’ say to him, ‘With a mighty hand the Lord brought us out of Egypt, out of the land of slavery. When Pharaoh stubbornly refused to let us go, the Lord killed the firstborn of both people and animals in Egypt. This is why I sacrifice to the Lord the first male offspring of every womb and redeem each of my firstborn sons.’ And it will be like a sign on your hand and a symbol on your forehead that the Lord brought us out of Egypt with his mighty hand.”’ (7)

And is then clarified and slightly revised by Numbers as follows:

‘Take the Levites in place of all the firstborn of Israel, and the livestock of the Levites in place of their livestock. The Levites are to be mine. I am the Lord. To redeem the 273 firstborn Israelites who exceed the number of the Levites, collect five shekels for each one, according to the sanctuary shekel, which weighs twenty gerahs.’ (8)

So, the basis of Pidyon Ha-ben is the Pesach (Passover) narrative in the book of Exodus where an angel ordered by Yahweh murders the first-born of the Egyptians and then passes over the first-born sons of the Israelites because they had sacrificed a lamb and anointed their door post with its blood. So, in thank-offering the jews offered the ‘first-born of every womb’ as a blood sacrifice to Yahweh and then can ‘redeem’ the first-born sons of the Israelites in some fashion.

The book of Numbers clarifies this to the effect that in order redeem the first-born son ‘of every Israelite womb’ a toll of 5 shekels must be paid.

This sounds straightforward if odd, but a moment’s thought tells you that it would be very likely that before the book of Exodus and Numbers were written (400-500 B.C. but traditionally claimed to be circa 1,400 B.C.) that the Exodus narrative of the ‘first-born son of every Israelite womb’ be ‘redeemed’ could well be a reference to the practice of child sacrifice that we know was going on among the neighbours of the Israelites the Canaanites (aka the later Phoenicians). With the Israelite god Yahweh originally being the chief Canaanite god El who was also a warrior storm god (9) and was also sometimes referred to by the Canaanites as Baal. (10)

Having understood this we can then look at the Canaanite context of early Judaism (John Day goes as far as to call it a Canaanite ‘sun cult’) (11) from which the Five Books of Moses (the Pentateuch) come. Once we further recognize that child sacrifice was not an uncommon event in Canaanite religion; much as it wasn’t in Carthaginian religion, (12) which is remember is derived directly from the former (as Carthage was originally a Phoenician colony).

We can see references to this form of human sacrifice in the prophet Jeremiah when we are told that the Israelites ‘have built the high places of Topheth in the Valley of Ben Hinnom to burn their sons and daughters in the fire – something I did not command, nor did it enter my mind.’ (13)

Now we should bear in mind that ‘Topheth’ is a slight corruption of the term ‘Tophet’ (lit. ‘roasting place’) which was a place where the Canaanite faithful came to offer child sacrifice through the medium of fire (a-la the sacrificial ‘burnt offerings’ of later Judaism) to their gods and goddesses. In this passage from the book of Jeremiah, we have a direct reference to the fact that the Israelites were conducting human sacrifice rituals to Canaanite gods.

We also have further references to the practice of such first-born child sacrifices among the Israelites in the prophet Ezekiel:

‘I also gave the Israelites over to statutes that were not good and laws they could not live by; I let them become defiled through their gifts – the sacrifice of every first-born – that I might fill with horror so they would know that I am the Lord.’ (14)

And:

‘When you offer your gifts – the sacrifice of your sons in the fire – you continue to defile yourselves with all your idols to this day.’ (15)

This clearly indicates that there was a practice of human sacrifice - specifically child sacrifice - among the Israelites of this time and it is likely that this practice continued for a long period of time afterwards.

This even indirectly recorded by the Greek historian Diodorus Siculus when he states that:

‘In former times the Carthaginians had been accustomed to sacrifice to this god [Baal] the noblest of their sons, but more recently, secretly buying and nurturing children, they had sent these to the sacrifice.’ (16)

This then throws a slightly different light on Carthaginian - and thus, concomitantly onto Canaanite and Israelite (as evidenced by the biblical passages from Jeremiah and Ezekiel cited above) - religion in that the practice of parents offering their sons as child sacrifices to their gods – which remember that Yahweh was originally one – suggesting that what the book of Exodus is describing is jews engaging in the same practice of ritually sacrificing the first-born sons of the Israelites in a similar practice engaged in by their Canaanite neighbours and by their descendants the Carthaginians.

Historians of ‘ancient Israelite religion’ - such as William Addis who wrote in his ‘Hebrew Religion’ how practices like Pidyon ha-Ben and passages like Exodus are directly linked to the neighbouring Canaanite blood sacrifice of children to their gods - (17) have long known about this connection and if you but think about it. It is obvious that the practice of Pidyon ha-Ben started out life as the literal child sacrifice of Israelite first-born sons of each Israelite mother as ‘burnt offerings’ to Yahweh along the lines of Exodus 13:13-16 before being later modified into a more practical (and palatable) payment of a stipulated ransom instead by Numbers 3:45-47.

After all, if Exodus 13:13-16 didn’t mean that the Israelites engaged in child sacrifice to Yahweh originally then why bother clarifying it so explicitly in Numbers 3:45-47?

This is even implied by rabbinical writers who state that each Israelite had (and has to) to pay the ransom money of five shekels to a Kohanim (priest) to redeem their first-born son to any given wife from them as other was he was held to be Yahweh’s. (18) Despite Rabbi Hayyim Strauss’ desperate attempt to deny the obvious and claim that it wasn’t linked to child sacrifice at all and was just had to do with the ‘priestly character’ of the jews instead (he doesn’t explain the logic to this claim for obvious reasons). (19) The fact is that this on the basis of the evidence that is available to us; that the jewish ritual of Pidyon ha-Ben started out life as an Israelite ritual offering the ‘first-born sons of the womb of an Israelite mother’ as child sacrifices to Yahweh is the most reasonable (and simplest) conclusion.

Put another way unless Pidyon ha-Ben has been conducted on the ‘first-born son of an Israelite mother from an Israelite father’ then that first-born son should technically be sacrificed to Yahweh as outlined in Exodus 13:13-16.

Ergo Pidyon ha-Ben is to this day still potentially a ritual of jewish child sacrifice and one that observant jews still very regularly carry out up to the present day.

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References

(1) https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/929724/jewish/When-Should-the-Pidyon-Haben-Take-Place.htm

(2) https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/929263/jewish/Who-Is-Obligated-in-Pidyon-Haben.htm

(3) Idem.

(4) Idem.

(5) https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/652310/jewish/Pidyon-Haben.htm

(6) https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/928156/jewish/The-History-of-Pidyon-Haben.htm

(7) Exod. 13:13-16 (NIV)

(8) Num. 3:45-47 (NIV)

(9) Patrick Miller, Jr., 1973, ‘The Divine Warrior in Early Israel’, 1st Edition, Harvard University Press: Cambridge, pp. 11-12; 14-15; 18; 23; 33-37 also cf. Mark Smith, 2001, ‘The Origins of Biblical Monotheism: Israel’s Polytheistic Background and the Ugaritic Texts’, 1st Edition, Oxford University Press: New York

(10) Miller, Op. Cit., p. 12

(11) John Day, 2002, ‘Yahweh and the Gods and Goddesses of Canaan’, 2nd Edition, Sheffield Academic Press: New York, pp. 151-152

(12) Shelby Brown, 1991, ‘Late Carthaginian Child Sacrifice and Sacrificial Monuments in their Mediterranean Context’, 1st Edition, Sheffield Academic Press: New York, pp. 22-23

(13) Jer. 7:31 (NIV)

(14) Ekez. 20:25-26 (NIV)

(15) Ibid., 20:31

(16) Diod. 20

(17) William Addis, 1906, ‘Hebrew Religion: To the Establishment of Judaism under Ezra’, 1st Editions, Williams & Norgate: London, pp. 40-43; 183

(18) Lawrence Hoffman, Morris Kertzer, 1993, ‘What is a Jew?’, 5th Edition, Simon & Schuster: New York, p. 245; Hayyim Schauss, 1950, ‘The Lifetime of a Jew: Throughout the Ages of Jewish History’, 1st Edition, Union of American Hebrew Congregations: New York, pp. 18; 29; 48-50

(19) Schauss, Op. Cit., p. 18