Karl’s Substack

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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
Oct 13

'Their' god(s) are LITTLE 'g'.

'THEY' worship Satanic gods.

Little 'g'.

Capital 'G'.....God, is The Creator; there is only one CREATOR!

This is why 'THEY' have their.......

Satanic Ritual Child Sacrifice

Satanic Ritual Animal Sacrifice

Satanic Ritual Human Sacrifice

All that demonic gods can do, is DESTROY.

They can NEVER CREATE.

They are a SATANIC DEATH CULT.

Just because one my use the word, 'god'......NEVER ASSUME that they are speaking of GOD - THE CREATOR.

There are HUNDREDS, if not 1,000's, of gods.......NEVER ASSUME that one is speaking of THE CREATOR.

ASK for CLARIFICATION (ie 'WHICH god?')

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Burner One's avatar
Burner One
Oct 13

It always boils down to shekels with these Stone Age degenerate parasites.

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