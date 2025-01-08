In a 2015 opinion piece that Phyllis Chesler - who is a weird contradiction in terms between an extreme feminist and a Zionist ultra-nationalist - has written for the even more crazy Israeli media outlet: 'Arutz Sheva'. (1) She wrote about how Israel should 'pioneer space travel', because of the all the 'genocidal threats against it'.

Chesler then harps on about alleged barbarism by 'Islamic terrorists' - who Israel happily supports in the case of Islamic State - (2) actually originally helped create in the case of Hamas (3) or created through its lunatic foreign policy of invading its neighbours in the case of Hezbollah. (4)

She continues - what can only be called - her demented rant by suggesting that it is a well-known 'thought crime' to consider Islamic terrorism as 'radical threat' (well no it isn't; what isn't politically correct is suggesting that Islam is in any way responsible for Islamic terrorism, which is most certainly not the same thing) and that the left deliberately circulates 'dis-information' about Islamists and their intentions.

She then harps on about the modern (but certainly not historic) Islamic distaste for jews citing various incidents that she believes indicate as such, while conveniently forgetting to mention that jews regularly fake 'hate crimes', desecrate Christian monasteries and churches in Israel, (5) seek to classify any criticism of jews, Judaism and/or Israel as being 'hate speech' (6) and so on.

Chesler simply dismisses the possibility that critics of jews, Judaism and Israel might have a reason for what they do other than their 'irrational pathology'. This is perhaps the ultimate chutzpah of jews like Chesler; they want to place jews on a pedestal and suggest that they can do no wrong, but they conversely don't want anyone checking (let alone challenging) their claims to be the proverbial master race.

The irony is that Chesler deifies Sigmund Freud; who - as is well known - sexually molested his 'patients', simply made-up his observations and created a 'psychological system' (7) (which wasn't based on anything other than the inversion of ultra-Orthodox jewish ideas about the mind and body) (8) and also liked to use cocaine in this spare time.

Chesler doesn't mention any of that and instead calls him a genius. It 'must be so', because a member of the self-described master race has spoken.

Her reference to Bibi Netanyahu as a 'Churchillian' character also isn't exactly a compliment if you know anything about Churchill. Since according the standard biographies of him - the multi-volume works of William Manchester and Martin Gilbert - the man was guilty of being a Germanophobic alcoholic, arrogant, profligate, war-mongering, narcissistic, corpulent careerist who committed genocide several times and who almost absurd blunders cost the lives in the tens of thousands if not more.

The only way 'Churchillian' is a complimentary adjective is if you live in some kind of pink fluffy world where history is made-up of sound bytes and nothing more.

Getting back to the rhetorical essence of Chesler's opinion piece however; should the jews leave the planet and settle elsewhere to escape 'genocidal anti-Semitism'?

The simple answer is that, because anti-Semitism allegedly has nothing what-so-ever to do with jews and just follows them randomly around like a kind of ideological demon. Then it means that even if the jews go and live on another a planet then anti-Semitism will simply follow them.

After all if anti-Semitism is completely irrational and unrelated to the presence of jews, but follows them around like a virus. Then surely the Martians are going to be as likely carriers of said intellectual disease as the Germans.

Now that's what I call swinging from your own petard.

