Peter Yarrow is a musician that most people are familiar with but don’t know entirely why; in my case I know Yarrow through his 1963 song ‘Puff the Magic Dragon’ written and performed with the folk group ‘Peter, Paul and Mary’ that was a fixture of my childhood.

However, did you know that Yarrow was a jew? (1)

His father’s name was Bernard Yaroshevitz (which he subsequently modified to ‘Bernard Yarrow’) and his mother’s name was Vira Burtakoff (modified to ‘Vera Wisebrode’).

He was also a child molester since to quote the ‘New York Times’ from March 1970:

‘Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary, the folk singing group, pleaded guilty today to taking indecent liberties with a minor before a concert appearance here last summer. Yarrow, 32 years old, of New York City, was jailed by Federal District Judge Edward M. Curran. The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia later released Yarrow on his personal recognizance. According to testimony, Yarrow invited a 14-year old Washington girl and her 17-year-old sister to his room at the Shoreham Hotel Aug.31, 1969, where the incident occurred. Yarrow is married to Mary Beth McCarthy, niece of Senator Eugene J. McCarthy, Democrat of Minnesota.’ (2)

Basically, Yarrow manipulated and then had sex with a 14-year-old named Barbara Winter on 31st August 1969 as well as with her 17-year-old sister Kathie Berkel – who was at least legal although why one would want to have sex with a jew is beyond me – and then sought to excuse it as… well… Winter ‘being a groupie’ (with the unstated element ‘and a whore’) as the ‘Toronto Daily Star’ of September 1970 explains:

‘Yarrow faced a maximum three-year sentence, but Judge Edward M. Curran suspended all but three months after hearing a 45 minute plea from defense attorney Edward Bennett Williams who said the sisters were “groupies” whom he defined as young women and girls who deliberately provoke sexual relationships with music stars.’ (3)

Indeed, Yarrow was subsequently pardoned by President Jimmy Carter as one of his ‘leaving office’ presidential pardons on 19th January 1981 which Yarrow actively sought (probably with the help of the jewish community and its influence as it is hard to comprehend how such a pardon would have been granted without ‘influential friends’ since he sought the pardon after separating from his politically-connected wife). (4)

It also turns out that Yarrow ‘liked to have sexual intercourse with and perform other sex acts on minor children.’ (5)

We also know of at least one other instance that Yarrow had sex with a child although we don’t know her name; we do know that Yarrow reached a financial settlement with her out of court in April 2021. (6)

Indeed, the real question is not whether Yarrow was a jewish child molester or not but rather: how many little girls did he rape?

References

(1) https://www.nytimes.com/2025/01/07/arts/music/peter-yarrow-dead.html

(2) ‘Yarrow, Folk Singer, Pleads Guilty to a Morals Offense’, New York Times, 27th March 1970, p. 21

(3) ‘Sex With 14-Year-Old Lands Singer in Jail’, Toronto Daily Star, 15th September 1970, p. 28

(4) https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2021/05/17/peter-yarrow-carter-pardon-assault/

(5) Idem.

(6) Idem.