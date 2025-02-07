Former Hollywood A-lister Paul Reubens is better known – like the non-jewish but often believed to have been jewish Charlie Chaplin – (1) by the name of his character ‘Pee-wee Herman’ who dominated cinema and television screens throughout the 1980s.

Reubens – who was jewish and raised as an Orthodox jew – (2) crashed out of favour with the public in July 1991 when he was arrested in Sarasota, Florida for ‘indecent exposure’ while – according to the arresting police detective William Walters - furiously masturbating at a pornographic theatre he then tried to bribe his way out of… twice. (3)

This was Reubens’ third arrest since he was arrested in 1971 in Sarasota for ‘loitering near a pornographic theatre’ – for which the charges were subsequently dropped - while in 1983 he was again arrested in Sarasota and given two years’ probation for possession of cannabis. (4)

And yes, since Reubens was an active homosexual: (5) he was almost certainly furiously masturbating to homosexual pornography.

However, things got rather more serious in November 2002 when police raided Reubens’ house in Los Angeles, California and discovered large amounts of child pornography there. (6)

To quote the prosecutor’s office’s Matt Littman:

‘[Reubens] is charged with possession of materials depicting children under the age of 18 years engaging in sexual conduct. There are two videotapes; the rest are dozens of illegal images.’ (7)

Reubens’ counterclaim was not to deny that they had found child pornography but rather to claim that the images and videotapes were innocent and legal material (8) He specifically claimed that they were only ‘innocent art/photographs’ of underage boys and not actual pornography. (9)

Despite Reubens’ claims of innocence however he did manage – likely through the intervention of his celebrity lawyer Blair Berk (who is coincidentally also jewish and also defended such evil jewish creatures as Harvey Weinstein) – (10) to get a plea deal with the prosecutor’s office agreed whereby they dismissed the child pornography charge, and he pled guilty to an ‘obscenity’ misdemeanour instead and was given a proverbial slap on the wrist of another three years’ probation.

That Reubens almost certainly had child pornography is shown by the fact that he didn’t seek to simply clear his name at trial as it should have been an easy defence to make, but yet Reubens appear to have known they had him bang to rights and engaged Berk to make a deal with the prosecutors on his behalf so he could continue his degenerate boy-worrying existence outside of prison.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/was-charlie-chaplin-jewish

(2) https://ew.com/article/2015/04/28/paul-reubens-father-above-and-beyond-doc/

(3) https://web.archive.org/web/20090130030459/http://www.ew.com/ew/article/0,,315140,00.html

(4) https://web.archive.org/web/20090509213323/http://community.seattletimes.nwsource.com/archive/?date=19911108&slug=1316042

(5) https://people.com/pee-wee-herman-star-paul-reubens-comes-out-as-gay-in-posthumous-documentary-8780400

(6) https://www.villagevoice.com/persecuting-pee-wee/

(7) https://web.archive.org/web/20100830071650/http://www.nydailynews.com/archives/gossip/2003/01/10/2003-01-10_pee-wee_says_his_porn_was_le.html

(8) Ibid.

(9) https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna4653913

(10 https://www.haaretz.com/life/2018-06-21/ty-article-magazine/as-a-feminist-im-proud-of-what-im-doing-weinsteins-attorney-says/0000017f-e387-d568-ad7f-f3ef0a920000