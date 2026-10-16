Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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SS Man's avatar
SS Man
Oct 16

After high-school I did about 2 years of community college. I didn’t “graduate” or receive my associates and really didn’t give it any effort. Later I had taken some web design classes through a community college but never finished beyond able to do basic HTML. So I’m not a “college graduate”.

I started working my first real “corporate” job when I was about 25 working customer service. I would laugh to myself at the fact that I was working along side people with masters degrees because they spent all that time and money only to end up working with people like me.

26 years later I’m now a consultant at the same company, never taking any further college classes even though my employer would pay for it 100%. I see no point in it. Never once has anyone asked about my education background or credentials. Everything I know I learned strictly from experience.

I now have kids in college and it’s literally a joke. Nothing they learn has any real-world application outside of niche fields. Even then it’s basically just an introduction. Kids are going tens of thousands of dollars in debt for a piece of paper to “show that they can learn something” only to end up working $20 an hour jobs at a coffee shop.

Everything in the corporate world is made up. From the data they use for decisioning to the reported KPIs and revenue based on this made up data. Executives don’t understand how the business is run and rely on the bottom of the rung employees to drive the business forward while they collect the larger paychecks.

I make enough to live comfortably, work from home, and can do the job with my eyes closed, but if I could go back and do it all again I’d find a field where the work actually matters and offers something of value to society, rather than slaving away to enrich faceless shareholders who take no part in the company’s success but reap all the reward.

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Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
Oct 16

Distributism is a third way, neither capitalist nor socialist.

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