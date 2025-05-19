Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Little Nell's avatar
Little Nell
2h

FDR was a huge drinker as well. Every evening pitchers of martinis were consumed at the WH.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture