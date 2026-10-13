Karl’s Substack

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
Oct 13

Optics cucks demand that we follow rules created by our enemies that those enemies don't feel compelled to follow.

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Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
Oct 13

I just criticized the Happy Merchant, so now I'm feeling like an optics cuck. And feel the need to explain my position a little more. Who would be moved to think critically of collective Jewry by seeing such an "offensive" image of a big-nosed Jew at this stage in our captivity? No one that wasn't already boldly anti-Semitic.

A more recent example might be the alt-right Charlottesville march which was set up to fail by its organizers, in particular Richard Spencer. Did the inclusion of Swastika flags enhance the optics or embolden some receptive audience? Apparently neither. It offered too much, too soon. A case where discretion would have been the better part of valor. Build awareness, not shock the monkey.

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