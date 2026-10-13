People who complain about so-called ‘optics’ are rarely very visually pleasing themselves nor do they often lead admirable lives that would inspire those they criticize to emulate their example. They are almost without exception sexually degenerate as well as failures in socio-economic terms by any reasonable standard that you can apply.

They love to complain about others and behave like experts on campaign organisation, messaging and marketing not to mention PR. Yet they never practice what they preach and instead spend a significant portion of their lives telling others what to do.

Who on earth would follow some overweight and profusely sweaty neckbeard sitting behind a computer for sixteen hours a day?

Let alone one who gets his rocks off shrieking about how ‘we’ as a ‘movement’ have failed because someone showed up with a flag from the 1930s at some protest or another, because their favourite e-celebrity is using that as an excuse for why they failed.

Fat little misanthropic shits like this deserve to get the proverbial piñata treatment with baseball bats until they learn that until they take personal reasonability for their race and stop blaming others for their mistakes as well as those of their so-called ‘leaders’. Then the ‘movement’ such as it is will get absolutely nowhere.

Taking personal responsibility is important precisely because in any political movement there will inevitably be negative personal consequences that range from mild to utterly apocalyptic. Taking part in any political movement has – and always will be – a choice and as such it is of paramount importance that its members not shirk their personal responsibility for the inevitable consequences of that activism that will impact their lives as well as those of their families.

Similarly it is important that a blame culture within said political movement does not develop precisely because blaming some group – real or imagined – for your failings – both as an individual and a group – allows for and excuses mediocrity. It means that people – both activists and self-declared ‘leaders’ – can use this group – i.e. an ‘other’ – as a scapegoat and an excuse as to why the decisions they have made and the actions they have undertaken have failed.

For example: why did your protest get such bad media coverage?

Answer: some LARPing Autistic Purity Spiraler turned up wearing the Third Reich’s battle flag.

The problem with is that it places blame on this ‘other’ group and as such it excuses the so-called ‘leaders’ and activists of said ‘movement’ from having to ask much deeper and more awkward questions about their organisation of said protest was at fault, whether the protest should have been held in the first place, would they have got negative coverage anyway, does it actually matter what symbols you use etc.

Instead you just say it is all X’s fault and everything continues as before.

This inevitably leads to the destruction of the original group – since it stagnates and increasingly blames its failure on the ‘other’ leading to members questioning this explanation as it continues to fail resulting in factional conflict and splits – as well as alienation and anomie among the individual members of the movement as well as its fellow travelers.

Arguments about ‘optics’ are invariably made by those who have spent their lives making excuses and blaming others for their personal failings rather than exercising their body and mind as well as taking a positive mental attitude.

After all when someone says that ‘you cannot deport every Mexican in the United States’ then you merely have to ask: ‘Why not?’

It is perfectly possible.

The difference between a Nationalist and an Optics Cuck is simply that the former has internalized the fact that saving our race is their personal responsibility, while the latter wants to blame everyone else rather than take responsibility.

As Robert Heinlein so aptly put it: are you a citizen or are you a civilian?

I am a Citizen.

How about you?