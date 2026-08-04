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James J. O'Meara
Aug 4

Randi was such a dishonest schmuck that even Jews dismiss him as a schmuck.

https://mitch-horowitz-nyc.medium.com/the-man-who-destroyed-skepticism-be35a6e5c5e4

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saoirse
Aug 4

The modern 'skeptic' movement is in a menage a trois with scientism and (mostly) left-wing political activism. All three aggressively support the established kosher power structures and their economic interests. Deeply embedded in that system is the holy doctrine of Holocaustianity which ironically, and despite all of the self-promoting twaddle about "free-thinking", cannot be subjected to skeptical analysis. Their arch-enemies are the equally reprehensible religionistas. Both have histories of repressing 'heretics'. Both are extremely skeptical of each other's dogmas but not of their own.

Check out 'The Ethical Skeptic' website for a thorough debunking of pseudo-skeptics and their fallacies.

Would the arseholes that lambasted Germar Rudolf happen to be the 5 Stooges from the Holocaust Controversies website?

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