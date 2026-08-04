Many opponents of anti-Semitism over the last 170 years have rightly or wrongly labelled themselves as skeptics and have argued that anti-Semitism is ipso facto irrational because it can allegedly offer no categorical proof of its assertions regarding the jews. This trend has been particularly relevant in recent years with the rise of a new more sophisticated breed of philo-Semite who label themselves as a ‘skeptic’ while professing the most credulous beliefs. As someone who has been an avowed adherent of the skeptical method in the actual as opposed to the rhetorical sense of the term, and came to anti-Semitism as the result of a detailed study of jewry I think it wise to offer some comment on the myth and reality of skeptics as a group as it is they who have often opposed - and continue to oppose - anti-Semitism.

Skepticism is based on the scientific methodology in that one does not simply believe because of what seems to be but rather one rigorously tests a given position with all the material and intellectual tools that one has available and continues to do ad infinitum. Now many so-called skeptics often interpret this to mean that their subjective viewpoint is wholly objective and will deride - regardless of evidence and often their own stated logic - a position that their own ideological position is opposed to asserting that it ‘lacks evidence’ or utilize what Paul Johnson memorably termed ‘logical fiddlesticks’ to attack it. This is possible because those who claim to adhere to skepticism are as a rule of thumb far better educated than many of their opponents and thus are able to appear to make proverbial mincemeat out of their opponents by claiming anything from something being ‘off topic’ (after bringing the topic up themselves) to using a negative case (and essentially absurd/nihilistic logic) to claim that if no evidence - set on an eternally upwards moving goalpost - is forthcoming immediately they will consider themselves victorious.

Skeptics themselves have a tendency to see themselves as ‘enlightened’ with the rest of the world as being ‘in darkness’ - much as many religious and political groups do - and this results in a ironic attachment on the part of many skeptics to myths that prevent them - in the truest form of the methodology - considering alternative positions particularly those that they pejoratively associate with ‘Woo’. ‘Woo’ for those unacquainted with the term derives from the notion that the non-skeptic looks at events and does not question them, but rather thinks something is or has been proven because they have heard reports, read a single tome on it and/or have seem it themselves. Skeptics as a rule tend to throw just about everything they dislike - rationally or irrationally - into this box, which includes such disparate items as revealed religion, conspiracy theories, paranormal research, non-mainstream science, mentally ill people who think they have special powers and academic theories they personally disagree with.

Skeptics have a tendency - although to be equitable not all of them do so - to simply dismiss an idea just because it seems to them at first glance to be utterly absurd and then having made up their made before hand that it is false they go out of their way to prove it is. A classic example is with revealed religion: skeptics have a nasty habit of making fun of religious people/believers in revealed religion and at various skeptic conferences you will see and hear not a little ‘religion bashing’ and if you pay attention to skeptic boards such as the ‘James Randi Educational Forum’ (or JREF as it is better know in the skeptic community) you will see it in about a quarter to half the threads (at a guestimate) that provoke long discussions.

One could point out that if Godwin’s law in reverse applies to ‘White Nationalist’ boards such as ‘Stormfront’ (i.e., that as a discussion grows longer the probability of a comparison involving jews approaches one) it also applies to skeptic boards such as JREF in modified form i.e., that as a discussion grows longer the probability of a comparison involving ‘Woo’ approaches one. Of course, Godwin’s law has nothing to do with the used comparison per se but rather is about losing a sense of proportion in an argument (as much as that can reasonably apply) and using an emotive and nonsensical comparison as an intellectual ‘get out of jail free’ card. One can use ‘Nazis’, ‘jews’ or ‘Woo’: as all three are the ultimate evil in all three different viewpoints while each viewpoint - and specifically each believer in that viewpoint - view what they believe as ultimately good (and if only the world writ large would listen to them).

Skeptics might not like being called on their own perceived law and having it applied to their beliefs, but it is quite valid to do so given that the group and forum dynamics are essentially the same but with different targets and socio-linguistic structures dependent on the group’s dynamics, experiences and underlying assumptions.

In essence then skeptics as a rule are those who believe in general orthodoxy - although they might be somewhat heterodox on some points they will as a rule claim that everyone else is being quite irrational and not them - and see those opposed to fundamental and/or commonly believed myths, scientific positions and/or purport beliefs generally perceived as contrary to their own as dangerous to society. Skeptics will as a rule usually try to dress up their criticism of other groups up in a ‘scientific’ guise and attack them on just about any point they can possibly find - often rabidly - although what separates skeptics from other groups who do this - for example Zionists - is the high prevalence of postgraduate and specialist education, which means they are often better educated and prepared for a debate than their erstwhile opponents.

This is in many ways the strength and weakness of skepticism in that it provides them with the ability and the expertise to criticise the ‘9/11 Truth Movement’ in detail and also to take on the oddballs who believe in UFOs, crop circles, the Illuminati, satanic baby snatching and so on. However that said these same individuals and groups criticise the more prevalent and at least somewhat scientific ideas regarding the paranormal that don’t match their own complete disbelief. Then you go into the far more reasonable ideas of racialism, anti-Semitism, ‘Holocaust’ revisionism and so forth and the skeptics go bananas dismissing these positions as everything from ‘quackery’ and ‘lunacy’ to a ‘Nazi attempt to whitewash the past’ (which is incidentally a conspiracy theory that its proponents seem to have conveniently forgotten is such when they spend a good deal of their time attacking things both as such and waxing lyrical about their own ‘rationality’).

In essence my point is that skeptics tend towards selective interpretation and intellectual myopia when it comes to reasonable ideas that they don’t want to be true so they just assert they aren’t and will accept any and all proof to help in that assertion. One thread that was supposedly a scientific critique of revisionist chemist and historian Germar Rudolf’s work on the chemistry of the ‘Holocaust’ (specifically Auschwitz) on one forum for example didn’t contain anything of the kind, but spent approximately two years calling Rudolf names for daring to satirize the German legal system’s approach to ‘Holocaust’ evidence and declaring that was enough to discredit anything and everything Rudolf has ever written because he was supposedly ‘dishonest’. One wonders where such ‘skeptics’ get off intellectually… well other than in intellectual never-never-land of course.

The example does however demonstrate that in spite of their rhetorical declamations about the skeptical method most self-proclaimed skeptics are anything but rather they are what the skeptic community in general calls ‘pseudo-skeptics’; i.e., those professing to follow the skeptic method, but in fact using it as a propagandistic cover for their own preconceived ideas. One could even point out that many screaming about ‘pseudo-skepticism’ on skeptic boards are actually ‘pseudo-skeptics’ as if one looks at those who scream the loudest about it the more one forms the general opinion that these individuals and groups are hardly courageous, trepid and objective investigators but rather highly partisan individuals with a preconceived agenda who parade it under the mask of the skeptical method in the same vein as do the ‘pseudo-skeptics’.

This poisonous intellectual myopia ironically leaves skeptics open to gradual manipulation by those with similar intellectual equipment with the ability and means to manipulate - as well as suppress - data and information as well as general opinion. In fact if I was a conspirator I would see in the skeptics the obvious antidote to my opponents as with a relatively small investment both of resources one could turn this superficially intellectual formidable community into a critical ‘Amen’ corner protecting the conspiracy of which I was a part by the simple virtue that skeptics once inculcated into believing something that is apparently orthodox and with superficial intellectual support would form a formidable and eloquent intellectual defensive screen.

Skeptics don’t seem to realise this, but you could - per an evolutionary view of society inherent in evolutionary psychology and sociobiology - see them as the intellectual defenders of orthodoxy against the unorthodox until such time as orthodoxy shifts and with it most of the skeptic community leaving those ‘pseudo-skeptics’ who have a deep-seated interest in the former intellectual position behind decrying the changed line in the same was the Third International’s member parties left behind numerous individuals when their line periodically shifted in accordance to the ECCI’s (the Comintern) dictates from Moscow.

Of course skeptics as a rule rarely apply their own logic to themselves and fail to see that they too play an evolutionary role in society of which they are necessarily part. That said skeptics should take a long review of what they believe and why they believe it for without challenging the most fundamental ideas that you hold you can never even begin to realise the intellectual ideal that is the skeptical methodology.

I sincerely believe that if skeptics as a rule did this then they would come to a position akin to anti-Semitism and racialism of whatever variety and find that their comfort zone that had been unchallenged for so long was rather more simply an excuse for them to be intellectually lazy rather than intellectually skeptical.