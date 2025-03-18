Apropos of my previous article on the accusations made by Elijah Wood and Corey Feldman as well as the verified cases of Marc Collins-Rector, Chad Shackley and Brock Pierce in regards to the existence of at least one high profile paedophile ring operating in Hollywood. (1)

An actor named Noah Galvin – who is both openly homosexual and jewish – has claimed that Bryan Singer – who is also jewish – (2) is a paedophile. (3) Galvin immediately retracted the comment he made in an interview to the 'New York Magazine', which again sounds awfully like his management (and their lawyers) cobbled a damage limitation exercise together on the fly. (4)

Singer has been cleared of paedophilia after a man who claimed to be former child actor Michael Egan alleged he had been sexually abused by Singer when he was child. (5) It was fairly quickly discovered that Egan had made these types of claims before and funnily enough never mentioned Singer. (6) This case was subsequently dismissed, but that against Singer's co-defendant Gary Goddard – who isn't jewish - remains active. (7)

All this furore suggests that there is definitely something 'rotten in Denmark' within the rarefied precincts of Tinseltown. After all, as I have previously pointed out, it would be a minor miracle if there wasn't at least one active paedophile ring operating within Hollywood.

Since Hollywood is also disproportionately jewish it also stands to reason that said paedophile ring(s) are likely to reflect this lack of ethnic and religious diversity.

You cannot help but wonder...

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/pedowood-hollywood-and-its-jewish

(2) http://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jsource/biography/Bryan_Singer.html

(3) http://www.vulture.com/2016/06/noah-galvin-has-nothing-to-hide.html

(4) http://www.vulture.com/2016/06/noah-galvin-statement-on-his-vulture-interview.html; https://unicornbooty.com/noah-galvin-sets-gay-hollywood-fire-immediately-apologizes/

(5) http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2609890/Former-child-model-accused-X-Men-director-sexual-assault-calls-three-powerful-Hollywood-execs-sick-Tinseltown-pedophile-ring-emerges.html

(6) http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2607166/Bryan-Singers-wild-pool-parties-met-sex-assault-accuser-home-Hollywood-power-player-jailed-sex-minors.html

(7) http://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/gossip/bryan-singer-dropped-sex-abuse-case-brought-british-actor-article-1.1880661