In August 2019 it was revealed that yet another Israeli jew was being indicted on pretty horrific sex crimes charges. In this instance it wasn’t your typical ultra-Orthodox rabbi raping children at a kindergarten, but rather a secular Israeli jew using his ‘talent management’ agency as a cover to have sex with underage teenage girls.

The ‘Times of Israel’ described what happened thus:

‘Separately on Sunday, a 41-year-old modeling agent from central Israel was indicted on a number of sexual offenses against underage girls. Prosecutors said Nir Sandler, a resident of Moshav Zeitan, used his position as head of his talent management firm, Passion Management, to abuse at least eight aspiring teenage models and actresses since 2013. According to the charge sheet, Sandler told the girls the sex acts were part of the “professional training” that they needed to undergo in order to get acting or modeling jobs. Prosecutors asked the court to remand Sandler into custody until the conclusion of the legal proceedings against him.’ (1)

Israeli Channel 13 provided additional detail on Sandler’s conduct and wrote as follows:

‘An indictment was filed today (Sunday) against model agent Nir Sandler, 41, from Moshav Zeitan, for fraudulent sodomy (several cases), indecent act (number of cases), indecent act by fraud (multiple offenses), fraudulent indecent act (multiple offenses) and other offenses. The defendant committed the acts against eight complainants, some of whom were minors. The defendant is the owner and manager of a personal management agency for models and talents “Passion Management”, which represents models and actors. The indictment indicates that as part of the contract between the agency and the clients, Sandler was entrusted with their management and professional advancement, and he was required to provide them with job offers in the field of modeling and acting. According to the indictment, on various occasions, at his home, in Moshav Zeitan, and at the Agency’s offices in Tel Aviv, over a period of time, alternately, during the years 2013 and 2016-2019, Sandler committed offenses of sodomy, attempted sodomy, and indecent acts against his clients, eight young complainants, some of whom were minors, as to the nature of the acts. The defendant obtained the complainants’ consent to commit the offenses when he falsely claimed to them that the acts were part of the training and skills that he imparted to them as his clients, for the purpose of their professional advancement. The request for arrest states: “A cause of arrest arose against the respondent in light of the danger posed by his actions, and as it emerges from the multitude of acts, the young age of the complainants, some of whom are minors, while taking advantage of his status, the enormous power gaps between him and the complainants, his influence in the world of modeling, and the innocence of the complainants. In addition, there is a concern that the respondent’s release will lead to an impact on witnesses in light of the respondent’s status in the modeling world, his serial conduct, using sophisticated false claims to the complainants in order to gain their trust and taking advantage of the existing relationship of dependence and work between them. This fear is also intensified in light of his ability to deceive the complainants, who saw him as a mentor with great influence, and therefore there is concern that his release will affect the complainants, all of whom are supposed to testify in the trial.”’ (2)

So basically, Sandler was using his ‘talent management’ agency ‘Passion Management’ – it does rather sound like a porn actress recruitment outfit: doesn’t it? – to recruit teenage girls – who ran the gamut from 13 to 19 by the sound of things – who he then proceeded to require sexual favours from; primarily in the form of sodomizing them according to what Channel 13’s article suggests.

In essence Sandler is a poor man’s Harvey Weinstein.

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References

(1) https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-indicted-for-sexual-abuse-of-45-underage-girls/

(2) https://13tv.co.il/item/news/domestic/crime-and-justice/nir-sandler-327016/