Nick Bougas (better known as the cartoonist ‘A Wyatt Mann’) died recently after having enjoyed an unattributed fame for many years as the creator of cartoons for Tom Metzger’s ‘White Aryan Resistance’ (WAR) movement of which the most famous was the ‘Happy Merchant’. (1)

This looks like this for those of you who are unaware:

In 2015 it was finally confirmed who ‘A Wyatt Mann’ really was: an American artist named Nick Bougas. (2) Now it is also clear that Nick Bougas was never really a nationalist given that he was significantly involved in the jewish-run Church of Satan (3) and that his long-term live-in girlfriend in Cumming, Georgia (yes, he probably selected where he lived for the name alone) was a jewess named Sarah Weinberg. (4)

Now it probably sounds oxymoronic for a self-described ‘satanist’ dating a jewish woman to be involved in supplying Tom Metzger and his WAR movement with such cartoons, but it isn’t actually all that odd given that in the 1980s and 1990s. The nationalist movement had a serious problem with ‘satanist’ entryism so much so that there were even booklets written about it, (5) which some better-known names today - like Kerry Bolton with his ‘The Black Order’ whose membership bulletin was named ‘The Flaming Sword’ – was part of.

There was even a Church of Satan splinter group – led by two jews named Nicholas Schreck (real name Barry Dubin) and Zeena LaVey (daughter of the jewish founder of the Church of Satan Anton LaVey) – (6) called ‘Radio Werewolf’ which attempted to merge National Socialism and ‘satanism’ together.

This photograph of Bougas with Schreck and Zeena LaVey is illustrative (note their appropriation of the Wolfsangel symbol from German heraldry and which was most famously used by 2nd SS Division ‘Das Reich’ [the most decorated division in the Waffen-SS]): (7)

It was around this time that Bougas was drawing cartoons for Tom Metzger and his WAR movement.

Now the one thing to remember about ‘satanism’ as meant by Anton LaVey – which is the bulk of modern ‘satanism’ not the more traditional theological Satanism that has also seen a major revival in recent years – is that it is meant to be inherently transgressive so it enjoy being transgressive in all ways.

The obvious way to be politically and socially transgressive beyond the trite self-identification with ‘satanism’ – modern ‘satanists’ are basically extremely degenerate libertarians ideologically-speaking – was not (then as now) to be a leftist but rather to be a National Socialist or at least claim to be use and adorn yourself with the symbology of National Socialism.

How seriously Bougas took his National Socialism is unknown, but the fact he was living with a jewish woman for decades suggests that he was never a serious believer and is a figure like Wilhelm Marr - who is often falsely credited with coining the term ‘anti-Semitism’ – who married four times with three of his wives being jewesses. (8)

The truth then is that while I think Bougas sort of meant what he drew; he meant it as being both an avantgarde artistic statement as well as a political statement of his opposition to jewry. Albeit one he never carried into his personal life.

As such we should be grateful to Bougas for creating the ‘Happy Merchant’ as well as for staying anonymous for so long because in staying anonymous so long he didn’t tar the ‘Happy Merchant’ with his own personal racial treason.

However, that didn’t – and won’t – stop jewesses like Shula Rosen at ‘United with Israel’ shrieking abuse at Bougas (9) for accidentally creating one of the most viral memes ever and one which has done incalculable damage to jewish power and influence.

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References

(1) https://unitedwithisrael.org/happy-merchant-creator-nick-bougas-behind-notorious-antisemitic-meme-dies-at-71/

(2) https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/josephbernstein/the-surprisingly-mainstream-history-of-the-internets-favorit

(3) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-jewish-origins-of-the-church

(4) https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/josephbernstein/the-surprisingly-mainstream-history-of-the-internets-favorit

(5) For example: Anon, 1998, ‘Satanism and Its Allies: The Nationalist Movement Under Attack’, 1st Edition, Final Conflict: London

(6) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/is-nikolas-schreck-jewish

(7) https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/josephbernstein/the-surprisingly-mainstream-history-of-the-internets-favorit

(8) Moshe Zimmerman, 1986, ‘Wilhelm Marr, the Patriarch of Antisemitism’, 1st Edition, Oxford University Press: New York, pp. 71-72

(9) https://unitedwithisrael.org/happy-merchant-creator-nick-bougas-behind-notorious-antisemitic-meme-dies-at-71/