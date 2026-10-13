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Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
Oct 13Edited

I've never liked the Happy Merchant caricature. It seems out-dated and cringe to me. The hooked beak is more Sephardi than Ashkenaz. The Jewish guys in charge now don't look like this. Some are quite ugly but of a different ethnicity hence a different look.

Both Flaming Sword mythology and the Radio Werewolf band are interesting subjects but tangential to any authentic NS revival. Can't resist plugging the eponymous song by an obscure Brit synth pop band fronted by Liverpool's Paul Simpson. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JY-6eZk_FxA&list=RDJY-6eZk_FxA&start_radio=1

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Telimektar's avatar
Telimektar
Oct 13Edited

https://archive.is/L89xX

Here are his cartoons for W.A.R, are they all there I have no idea, I never read or visited their site I was just aware of some of Bougas' cartoons, which are hilarious no matter your personal politics IMO.

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