Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
21h

Satmar is at odds w/ the current Zionist fervor sweeping thru the Jewish world. They are avowedly non-Zionist. Most of them live in diaspora. Those in Israel stay separate from other religious sects. Given the current pro-Z climate, I wonder if there isn't a Jewish civil war aspect to Weberman's case.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Karl and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karl
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture