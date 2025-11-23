Recently news has broken within the jewish community’s – as well as Israel’s – media that there has been a quiet campaign going on by ultra-orthodox rabbonim to free a serial convicted jewish child molester named Nechemya Weberman, who is also a part of the Satmar Hasidim.

I quote my original article on Weberman at length to illustrate both Weberman’s crimes but also that the jewish community in New York – and presumably Israel as well – has been agitating and doing what it can to get Weberman freed for well over a decade at this point:

‘As Colleen Long writes in the ‘Times of Israel’: ‘The accuser, now 18, testified that Weberman abused her repeatedly behind his locked office door from the time she was 12 until she was 15. Her school had ordered her to see Weberman because she had been asking questions about her religion and was dressing immodestly in violation of the sect’s customs. Weberman wasn’t a licensed counselor but spent decades working with couples and families.’ Now Weberman – who was forty-eight years old when he began raping the twelve-year-old girl – was sentenced to 103 years in prison in January 2013, but this was quickly knocked down by just over half to 50 years in February 2013 and then had two of the 59 counts of sexual abuse thrown out of December 2015 due to ‘insufficient evidence to support guilt’. Clearly, we can see there is an orchestrated campaign to get Weberman out of prison ‘because he did nothing wrong’ given that the Satmar Rebbe – the head the Satmar Hasidim – has been visiting Weberman in prison as recently as 2022. But context - as always - is everything as Long explains: ‘During the trial, men were arrested on charges they tried to bribe the girl and her now-husband to drop the case. Others were accused of taking photos of her on the witness stand and posting them online.’ This campaign of intimidation is based on the concept of the ‘informer’ (or ‘Moser’) in Judaism – better known as ‘Mesirah’ – which basically bans jews from telling non-jewish/secular authorities about anything that pertains to a jew or the jewish community without consulting a rabbi first. Traditionally rabbis have recommended the extra-judicial execution of informers - usually by lynching as it happens - despite having no legal authority to do so and the claim – often made by philo-Semites and jews – that the Talmuds require that jews ‘follow the law of the land’. So predictably this campaign of intimidation – which was actually masterminded by Brooklyn’s ‘Modesty Patrols’ and local ‘Shomrim’ – was intense to say the least as Josh Saul explained in September 2013 in the ‘New York Post’: ‘The brave Orthodox Jewish teen whose testimony helped convict the prominent Brooklyn counselor who had sexually abused her was driven out of her own synagogue on Rosh Hashana last week. The married, 18-year-old victim was in the Williamsburg synagogue where her family has prayed for the past decade when a man yelled, “Moser, out of the shul!” the woman’s husband told The Post on Sunday. The word “moser” refers to a Jew who informs on another Jew to secular authorities. “They stopped the praying until she left,” said her husband, Boorey Deutsch, 26. “Some woman tried telling my wife to stay there and not leave. She shouldn’t care what they say. But my wife ended up leaving.” “She felt horrible and mistreated. They treat survivors as if they are the abusers,” Deutsch fumed to The Post. Deutsch and his wife have suffered harassment ever since she first accused Nechemya Weberman, 54, of sexually abusing her after she was sent to him for counseling as a 12-year-old. Deutsch and his wife have suffered harassment ever since she first accused Nechemya Weberman, 54, of sexually abusing her after she was sent to him for counseling as a 12-year-old. “Several weeks ago, someone threw eggs at Boorey’s store,” a law-enforcement source said. The gutsy victim testified at Weberman’s trial that she was afraid to report the abuse because he was “supposedly a god in Williamsburg” and nobody would believe her. “Satmar would have kicked me out, and if Satmar kicks you out, nobody accepts you,” she said during the trial last year. The pressure for her to drop the case against Weberman was at times overwhelming. At one point, three Orthodox Jewish brothers, Jacob, Joseph and Hertzka Berger, tried to intimidate Deutsch and his then-girlfriend into dropping the case by ripping down the “kosher” certificate at his Williamsburg restaurant. The men pleaded guilty in June in a deal that gave them no jail time. Last month, Abraham Rubin, 49, also pleaded guilty to offering Deutsch and the victim $500,000 to leave the country so that the case against Weberman could be dropped.’ So, in essence these ‘devout Orthodox jews’ stopped at almost nothing to get Weberman’s victim not to testify: they have shamed her in public, they’ve threatened her, they’ve tried to intimidate her (and her husband) and they’ve been offered her $500,000 to ‘leave the country’ (read: make Aliyah to Israel) – note how quickly jews can quickly come up with a half a million dollars! - so as to allow the case against Weberman to ‘disappear’.’ (1)

Now what the rabbonim have been up to has been revealed and Luke Tress writing in the ‘Times of Israel’ summarises what has been going on rather well:

‘Jewish leaders in New York appealed to the governor for the release of a Hasidic community counselor imprisoned for sexual abuse, arguing that his sentence was disproportionate, according to court documents that surfaced this month. Nechemya Weberman, 67, an unlicensed religious counselor in the Satmar Hasidic movement, was sentenced to 103 years in prison in 2013, in a major case for the New York Jewish community. He was convicted of 59 counts, including sustained sexual abuse of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and sexual abuse. Weberman’s sentence was reduced to 50 years later in 2013. He is incarcerated in the Shawangunk Correctional Facility in upstate New York. The case resurfaced this month when Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez backed a move to issue a new sentence for Weberman. Weberman is scheduled to appear in court next month. As the case reemerged, court filings obtained by The Times of Israel showed that last December, an array of Jewish leaders signed a letter to New York Governor Kathy Hochul seeking a commutation for Weberman’s immediate release. The previously unreported letter was submitted to the court as a reference for resentencing in June, along with other letters of support from Weberman’s family and supporters. The letter called Weberman’s sentence “absorbently excessive,” saying he had not incurred any infractions during his 12 years in prison and that his sentence was “much greater by comparison to others held guilty of a similar crime.” “While we strongly condemn the nature of this crime, we do believe Mr. Weberman’s excessive sentence was placed upon him to set an example to the Orthodox Jewish community,” the letter said. “Using him because he is an Orthodox Jew as a scapegoat is unjust.” The letter was signed by 13 prominent rabbis representing an array of Hasidic groups in New York City and a representative of Yeshiva University. The university did not reply to a request for comment. The letter said that, due to Weberman’s health problems, his imprisonment amounts to a life sentence. A doctor also submitted a letter attesting to Weberman’s “deteriorating health.” The New York State constitution grants the governor the ability to commute prison sentences. Gonzalez also asked then-governor Andrew Cuomo to consider a commutation of Weberman’s sentence in 2021, saying Weberman had been “singled out for an unusually harsh punishment,” according to court filings. Cuomo and Hochul did not publicly respond to the requests. The Brooklyn district attorney’s office said on Tuesday, “This was a horrific case, but fairness compels us to look critically at sentences like this one that fall wildly outside the range for other defendants convicted of the same crimes.” “Our office stands by this conviction and strongly believes that a long prison term was appropriate, but this sentence — four times longer than anyone convicted of the same crime — intended to make an example of the defendant in a politically charged moment,” a spokesperson said, confirming that the office had consented to the resentencing proceeding. Weberman was imprisoned for repeatedly abusing an adolescent girl who was sent to him for counseling for several years. The victim’s husband told The City this week that he and the victim had been blindsided by Gonzalez’s support for the resentencing, opposed the move, and planned to speak to the judge because they believe Weberman is still dangerous.’ (2)

Put another way the ultra-orthodox rabbonim have been engaged in multi-decade lobbying campaign to free Weberman using both their political and monetary influence, but also deliberately attacking Weberman’s sentence as ‘excessive’ and all by claiming it was ‘motivated by anti-Semitism’.

It is a classic case of jewish influence peddling and the fact that politicians in New York are openly supporting the rabbonim now this has been revealed tells you a lot about how powerful jews are in New York as well as how jews play the game of influence.

References

(1) For the original article with full citations see: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/nechemya-weberman-jewish-child-molester

(2) https://www.timesofisrael.com/ny-jewish-leaders-asked-governor-to-release-hasidic-abuser-records-show/