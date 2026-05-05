Recently my friend Retro Archives (aka Truth Nuke) published the series of ten short episodes on the - often hilarious - outright nonsense that has entered the historical record as ‘fact’ based in my part on my research has been published so far here.

Therefore I’d like to highlight to all my subscribers that they can watch all the episodes for free at the following link for free (as always):

https://truthnuke.media/2026/03/29/weird-moments-in-holocaust-history/

Please feel free to re-share and/or re-upload it anywhere.

Enjoy!