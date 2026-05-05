Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Rizoli's avatar
Jim Rizoli
1d

Thanks.....I will post them on my bitchute channel

Reply
Share
saoirse's avatar
saoirse
4h

Thanks. I'll give it a look. Hopefully the series stays on topic and refrains from straying into the 'Hitler/Third Reich were Christian warriors' crap that he features in his documentaries.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture