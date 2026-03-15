Recently my friend Retro Archives (aka Truth Nuke) published the documentary on the jewish promotion of homosexuality and pornography in North America based in my part on my suggestions and advice well as Benjamin Garland’s book ‘Merchants of Sin’ (which is well worth reading).

Therefore I’d like to highlight to all my subscribers that they can watch the full thing at the following link for free (as always):

https://truthnuke.media/2026/03/08/filth/

Please feel free to re-share and/or re-upload it anywhere.

Enjoy!