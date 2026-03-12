Recently my friend Retro Archives (aka Truth Nuke) published the documentary on jewish ritual murder (aka the so-called ‘blood libel’) based in my part on my research on the individual cases that has been published so far here and elsewhere.

Therefore I’d like to highlight to all my subscribers that they can watch the full thing at the following link for free (as always):

https://truthnuke.media/2026/03/08/dark-rites/

Please feel free to re-share and/or re-upload it anywhere.

Enjoy!

N.B.

The following articles are those that I have written which deal with the reality of jewish ritual murder:

Gilgal (1000-1100 B.C.):

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-ritual-murder-the-case-of

Jerusalem (168 B.C.):

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/reconstructing-the-first-jewish-ritual-aff

Imnestar (415/416 A.D.):

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-ritual-murder-the-imnestar

Najran (524 A.D.):

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-jewish-ritual-massacre-of-the

Mamilla Pool (614 A.D.):

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-massacre-of-christians-at-mamilla

Winchester (1190-1192 A.D.):

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-ritual-murder-the-winchester-0d7

Winchester (1232 A.D.):

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-ritual-murder-the-winchester

Konitz (1900 A.D.):

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-ritual-murder-in-konitz

The Romanovs (1918 A.D.):

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-jewish-ritual-murder-of-tsar

Brother Theobald’s Testimony (1144 A.D.):

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/brother-theobalds-testimony-on-jewish

Neophyte’s Testimony (c. 1800 A.D.):

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/neophytes-testimony-about-jewish

The Blood Accusations against Early Christians and Muslims:

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/are-blood-accusations-against-christians