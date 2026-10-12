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Pauline C
Oct 12

Well done! 🏆

William T Walsh discuuses Columbus extensively in his excellent 'Isabella of Spain: The Last Crusader'. I found him to be a rather unusual, curious chap tbh:-)

A great source of relearning also for Jake Shields' Dr. Longo:-)

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DenisetheCelt's avatar
DenisetheCelt
Oct 12

Thank you. This is important!

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