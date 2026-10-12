Recently my friend Retro Archives (aka Truth Nuke) published a documentary on the myth that Christopher Columbus was jewish based in my part on my research on the various pieces of evidence adduced for that claim that has been published so far here and elsewhere.

Therefore I’d like to highlight to all my subscribers that they can watch the full thing at the following link for free (as always):

https://truthnuke.media/2026/09/25/columbus-was-not-a-jew/

Please feel free to re-share and/or re-upload it anywhere.

Enjoy!

N.B.

The following articles are those that I have written which deal with the individual evidential claims:

Was Christopher Columbus Jewish?

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/was-christopher-columbus-jewish

The Myth of Columbus’ Jewishness: Addressing the Latest DNA Evidence Claims

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-myth-of-columbus-jewishness-addressing

Why did Christopher Columbus take Jews on his 1492 Expedition to the Americas?

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/why-did-christopher-columbus-take

Christopher Columbus and the Alhambra Decree of 1492

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/christopher-columbus-and-the-alhambra

Christopher Columbus and his Relationship with Abraham Zacuto and Joseph Vecinho

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/christopher-columbus-and-his-relationship

Did Christopher Columbus Write Letters in Ladino to his son Diego?

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/did-christopher-columbus-write-ladino

Did Christopher Columbus put a ‘Beth Hei’ on his Letters to his son Diego?

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/did-christopher-columbus-put-a-beth