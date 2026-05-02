Recently my friend Retro Archives (aka Truth Nuke) published the documentary on the violently anti-Christian commentary on Jesus in the Talmuds based in my part on my research has been published so far here.

Therefore I’d like to highlight to all my subscribers that they can watch the full thing at the following link for free (as always):

https://truthnuke.media/2026/04/08/jesus-in-the-talmud/

Please feel free to re-share and/or re-upload it anywhere.

Enjoy!

N.B.

The following articles are those that the documentary is based on:

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/validating-the-jesus-is-boiling-in-470

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/validating-the-jesus-is-boiling-in

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/validating-the-jesus-was-a-sorcerer

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/validating-the-jesus-was-a-sorcerer-2de

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/validating-the-virgin-mary-was-a

https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-unholy-whore-the-virgin-mary