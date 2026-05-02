Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Richard88Wagner's avatar
Richard88Wagner
1d

Oh my goodness, i'm coincidently just reading Dr. Schäfer's book, in fact im nearly finished with it. I didn't know you had articles on each of the passages on it too! They and then the Documentary will be most interesting indeed! CAn't wait!

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Pauline C's avatar
Pauline C
20h

🏅 Ty

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