New Documentary: 'Jesus in the Talmud'
Recently my friend Retro Archives (aka Truth Nuke) published the documentary on the violently anti-Christian commentary on Jesus in the Talmuds based in my part on my research has been published so far here.
Therefore I’d like to highlight to all my subscribers that they can watch the full thing at the following link for free (as always):
https://truthnuke.media/2026/04/08/jesus-in-the-talmud/
Please feel free to re-share and/or re-upload it anywhere.
Enjoy!
N.B.
The following articles are those that the documentary is based on:
https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/validating-the-jesus-is-boiling-in-470
https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/validating-the-jesus-is-boiling-in
https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/validating-the-jesus-was-a-sorcerer
https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/validating-the-jesus-was-a-sorcerer-2de
https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/validating-the-virgin-mary-was-a
https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-unholy-whore-the-virgin-mary
Oh my goodness, i'm coincidently just reading Dr. Schäfer's book, in fact im nearly finished with it. I didn't know you had articles on each of the passages on it too! They and then the Documentary will be most interesting indeed! CAn't wait!
🏅 Ty