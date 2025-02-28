Another significant child molestation case that didn’t get a lot of mainstream media airtime - even while it was at trial - outside of New York was that of Nechemya Weberman of the ultra-Orthodox Satmar Hassidim who repeatedly raped a twelve-year-old girl till she was fifteen between 2007-2010. (1)

As Colleen Long writes in the ‘Times of Israel’:

‘The accuser, now 18, testified that Weberman abused her repeatedly behind his locked office door from the time she was 12 until she was 15. Her school had ordered her to see Weberman because she had been asking questions about her religion and was dressing immodestly in violation of the sect’s customs. Weberman wasn’t a licensed counselor but spent decades working with couples and families.’ (2)

Now Weberman – who was forty-eight years old when he began raping the twelve-year-old girl – was sentenced to 103 years in prison in January 2013, (3) but this was quickly knocked down by just over half to 50 years in February 2013 (4) and then had two of the 59 counts of sexual abuse thrown out of December 2015 due to ‘insufficient evidence to support guilt’. (5)

Clearly, we can see there is an orchestrated campaign to get Weberman out of prison ‘because he did nothing wrong’ given that the Satmar Rebbe – the head the Satmar Hasidim – has been visiting Weberman in prison as recently as 2022. (6)

But context - as always - is everything as Long explains:

‘During the trial, men were arrested on charges they tried to bribe the girl and her now-husband to drop the case. Others were accused of taking photos of her on the witness stand and posting them online.’ (7)

This campaign of intimidation is based on the concept of the ‘informer’ (or ‘Moser’) in Judaism – better known as ‘Mesirah’ – which basically bans jews from telling non-jewish/secular authorities about anything that pertains to a jew or the jewish community without consulting a rabbi first. (8)

Traditionally rabbis have recommended the extra-judicial execution of informers - usually by lynching as it happens - despite having no legal authority to do so and the claim – often made by philo-Semites and jews – that the Talmuds require that jews ‘follow the law of the land’. (9)

So predictably this campaign of intimidation – which was actually masterminded by Brooklyn’s ‘Modesty Patrols’ and local ‘Shomrim’ – (10) was intense to say the least as Josh Saul explained in September 2013 in the ‘New York Post’:

‘The brave Orthodox Jewish teen whose testimony helped convict the prominent Brooklyn counselor who had sexually abused her was driven out of her own synagogue on Rosh Hashana last week. The married, 18-year-old victim was in the Williamsburg synagogue where her family has prayed for the past decade when a man yelled, “Moser, out of the shul!” the woman’s husband told The Post on Sunday. The word “moser” refers to a Jew who informs on another Jew to secular authorities. “They stopped the praying until she left,” said her husband, Boorey Deutsch, 26. “Some woman tried telling my wife to stay there and not leave. She shouldn’t care what they say. But my wife ended up leaving.” “She felt horrible and mistreated. They treat survivors as if they are the abusers,” Deutsch fumed to The Post. Deutsch and his wife have suffered harassment ever since she first accused Nechemya Weberman, 54, of sexually abusing her after she was sent to him for counseling as a 12-year-old. Deutsch and his wife have suffered harassment ever since she first accused Nechemya Weberman, 54, of sexually abusing her after she was sent to him for counseling as a 12-year-old. “Several weeks ago, someone threw eggs at Boorey’s store,” a law-enforcement source said. The gutsy victim testified at Weberman’s trial that she was afraid to report the abuse because he was “supposedly a god in Williamsburg” and nobody would believe her. “Satmar would have kicked me out, and if Satmar kicks you out, nobody accepts you,” she said during the trial last year. The pressure for her to drop the case against Weberman was at times overwhelming. At one point, three Orthodox Jewish brothers, Jacob, Joseph and Hertzka Berger, tried to intimidate Deutsch and his then-girlfriend into dropping the case by ripping down the “kosher” certificate at his Williamsburg restaurant. The men pleaded guilty in June in a deal that gave them no jail time. Last month, Abraham Rubin, 49, also pleaded guilty to offering Deutsch and the victim $500,000 to leave the country so that the case against Weberman could be dropped.’ (11)

So, in essence these ‘devout Orthodox jews’ stopped at almost nothing to get Weberman’s victim not to testify: they have shamed her in public, they’ve threatened her, they’ve tried to intimidate her (and her husband) and they’ve been offered her $500,000 to ‘leave the country’ (read: make Aliyah to Israel) – note how quickly jews can quickly come up with a half a million dollars! - so as to allow the case against Weberman to ‘disappear’.

If we add to that – to circle back – the fact that although Brooklyn District Attorney Charles Hynes oversaw the case and claimed that:

‘He hoped the case would persuade other victims to come forward.’ (12)

The fact remains that he did this precisely because of the strident criticism he got for inexplicably letting jewish homosexual child rapist Rabbi Joel Kolko out of prison time in 2008 despite a clear-cut case being ready in a behind-the-scenes deal with prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbis in return for their continued financial and political support. (13)

As Long notes:

‘Hynes has been accused of overlooking crimes in the ultra-orthodox Jewish community because he was too cozy with powerful rabbis, a charge he vehemently denies.’ (14)

Put another way: Hynes couldn’t afford to go soft on Weberman but he seems to have left the door open to the local ultra-Orthodox rabbis to use their large financial resources and political clout to chip away at Weberman’s sentence and to get him released as some point.

If we had a just America then Weberman would have been executed soon after he was convicted.

It is that simple.

