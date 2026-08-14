Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
8h

Matt plays at being edgy and based but he always is careful to never cross his masters.

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Frank Castle's avatar
Frank Castle
2h

Thank you for the detailed research.

Inversion seems to sum up everything in post WWjew propaganda.

The jews & ALL LIES are everything and worse they claim about others.

Lately, I heard the dissonant narrative that what became the Criminally Insane Agency's MKULTRA, run by jew Sidney Gottlieb, was adopted from the 'nazis.'

B.S.

I realize now, for example, the stereotype people have in their head of Dr. Mengele is actually an amalgam of the kinds of sadism practiced by jews.

My corrupt, traitorous ZOG & its jews impute their sins onto others. Like a perverted Levitical scapegoat.

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