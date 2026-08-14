As an addendum to my article documenting the fact that over half of the doctors and key personnel who worked at Magnus Hirschfeld’s ‘Institute for Sexual Research’ in Berlin were jewish and engaged in a prolonged and well-funded campaign to try and legalize homosexuality (and transgenderism) in Germany during the Weimar Republic. (1) I thought I would address Matt Walsh’s unsubstantiated and likely deliberately dishonest claim that the ‘Institute for Sexual Research’ was ‘filled with Nazis’ or was in some way associated with the NSDAP another way.

Namely by documenting the political allegiances of those involved with the Institute.

Firstly, let’s remind ourselves that the doctors/key personnel at the Institute were as follows:

Magnus Hirschfeld – Founder

Felix Abraham – Psychiatrist

August Bessunger – Radiologist, Urologist

Karl Giese – Archivist also Hirschfeld’s sexual partner along with his other ‘boyfriend’ Li Shiu Tong.

Berndt Goetz – Psychiatrist

Hans Graaz – Naturopath, Medical Doctor

Friedrich Hauptstein – Administrative Director

Kurt Hiller – Lawyer

Max Hodann – Sex Educator

Hans Wilhelm Carl Friedenthal – Anthropologist

Johannes ‘Hans’ Kreiselmaier – Gynecologist

Arthur Kronfeld – Psychiatrist

Ludwig Levy-Lenz – Gynecologist

Eugen Littaur – Otolaryngologist

Franz Prange – Endocrinologist

Ferdinand von Reitzenstein – Ethnologist

Bernard Schapiro – Dermatologist, Andrologist, Deputy Director of the Institute

Arthur Weil – Neuroendocrinologist, Neuropathologist

Friedrich Wertheim – Dermatologist

Now of the above 19 individuals the following 11 were jewish: (3)

Magnus Hirschfeld – Founder

Felix Abraham – Psychiatrist

Berndt Goetz – Psychiatrist

Kurt Hiller – Lawyer

Max Hodann – Sex Educator

Hans Wilhelm Carl Friedenthal – Anthropologist

Arthur Kronfeld – Psychiatrist

Ludwig Levy-Lenz – Gynecologist

Bernard Schapiro – Dermatologist, Andrologist, Deputy Director of the Institute

Arthur Weil – Neuroendocrinologist, Neuropathologist

Friedrich Wertheim – Dermatologist

Of these 11 their political allegiances were as follows:

Magnus Hirschfeld – Socialist/Communist (4)

Felix Abraham – Unknown but likely left-wing (5)

Berndt Goetz – Communist (6)

Kurt Hiller – Socialist/Communist (7)

Max Hodann – Socialist and Zionist (8)

Hans Wilhelm Carl Friedenthal – Unknown but likely liberal (9)

Arthur Kronfeld – Communist (10)

Ludwig Levy-Lenz – Unknown but likely left-wing (11)

Bernard Schapiro – Socialist and Zionist (12)

Arthur Weil – Unknown but likely left-wing (13)

Friedrich Wertheim – Unknown but likely left-wing (14)

From the above we can see that 5 of the 11 jews who were doctors/key personnel at the Institute were out and out communists, while two were socialist Zionists, four had unknown political affiliations but appear to have been left-wing and one had unknown political affiliations but appears to have been a political liberal.

Of the 8 non-jews who were doctors/key personnel at the Institute their political allegiances were as follows:

August Bessunger – Socialist/Communist (15)

Karl Giese – Socialist/Communist (16)

Hans Graaz – Unknown but likely liberal (17)

Friedrich Hauptstein – Unknown but appears to have been liberal. (18)

Tried to join the NSDAP in 1933 but was rejected despite signing the ‘Bekenntnis der Professoren an den Universitaten und Hochschulen zu Adolf Hitler und dem nationalsozialistischen Staat’ (‘The Vow of Loyalty of University Professors and Teachers to Adolf Hitler and the National Socialist State’) of 11th November 1933. Spent the entirety of the Third Reich era running a cigar shop with his mother in the town of Kopenick near Berlin. (19)

Johannes ‘Hans’ Kreiselmaier – Communist

Worked as a doctor for the Hitler Youth from 1935, financially donated to the SS in 1936 and became a member of the NSDAP on 7th November 1937 as member number 5,193,765 despite his association with the Institute, had been associated with numerous communists (20) and the fact that he had a jewish wife. (21) The reason likely being related to his German army service during the First World War where he was awarded an iron cross for bravery. (22)

Kreiselmaier never in fact stopped being a communist and was part of the communist resistance in Germany during the Second World War (23) in a similar role to the Soviet spy Richard Sorge and was associated with the Kreisau Circle (24) that was involved in the famous 20th July 1944 bomb plot against Hitler that was orchestrated by Count Claus von Stauffenberg.

Kreiselmaier was subsequently executed for treason on 27th November 1944 after his involvement in the communist resistance in Germany was exposed in the wake of the failed bomb plot. (25)

Eugen Littaur - Unknown but likely left wing (26)

Franz Prange - Unknown but likely left wing (27)

Ferdinand von Reitzenstein – Liberal (28)

So, of the remaining 8 individuals who were doctors/key personnel at the Institute; 3 were out and out communists, while one was a political liberal, two had unknown political affiliations but appear to have been political liberals and two had unknown political affiliations but appear to have been left wing.

Of these one (Friedrich Hauptstein) tried to join the NSDAP after they came to power in 1933 and was rejected then had nothing to do with politics until the end of the Third Reich suggesting that he was just trying to protect himself because of his involvement with the Institute.

While one (Johannes ‘Hans’ Kreiselmaier) did successfully join the NSDAP in 1937 but did so as a communist spy (hence the comparison to the Soviet spy in Tokyo Richard Sorge who did the same thing for the same reason) and was executed as such when he was detected in November 1944.

Thus, we can see that there precisely zero Nazis who were significant figures in the Institute, while of the 19 doctors/key personnel at the Institute: 8 were communists, 2 were socialist Zionists while the remaining 9 were a mix of broad leftist and political liberals.

Hence the irony – considering Walsh’s slavish pro-Israel stance - is that there were more Zionists in Hirshfeld’s Institute than there were ever ‘Nazis’!

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/how-jewish-were-the-staff-at-magnus

(2) Taken from Idem.

(3) Idem.

(4) Ralf Dose, 2014, ‘Magnus Hirschfeld and the Origins of the Gay Liberation Movement’, 1st Edition, Monthly Review Press: New York, p. 7; Richard Plant, 1986, ‘The Pink Triangle: The Nazi War Against Homosexuals’, 1st Edition, Henry Holt: New York, p. 49

(5) Plant, Op. Cit., p. 49; https://www.magnus-hirschfeld.de/institute-for-sexual-science-1919-1933/personnel/forensic-experts/

(6) https://www.magnus-hirschfeld.de/institute-for-sexual-science-1919-1933/personnel/forensic-experts/

(7) https://magnus-hirschfeld.de/institute-for-sexual-science-1919-1933/personnel/sexual-reformers/

(8) https://www.hirschfeld.in-berlin.de/institut/en/ifsframe.html; cf. Max Hodann, Lise Lindbaek, 1934, ‘Jodene vender hjem’, 1st Edition, Aschehoug: Oslo

(9) Plant, Op. Cit., p. 49; https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hans_Wilhelm_Carl_Friedenthal#Leben

(10) Gunter Grau, Volkmar Sigusch, 2009, ‘Personenlexikon der Sexualforschung’, 1st Edition, Campus Verlag: Frankfurt am Main, p. 399

(11) Plant, Op. Cit., p. 49; also implied by Grau, Sigusch, Op. Cit., pp. 421-423

(12) Gotz Borgwardt, 2004, ‘Bernhard Schapiro (1888-1966): Talmudic scholar - andrologist - pioneer of hormonal treatment for cryptorchidism’, Wurzburger Medizinhistorische Mitteilungen, Vol. 23, p. 393

(13) Plant, Op. Cit., p. 49

(14) Idem.; also implied by https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fredric_Wertham#Career

(15) Implied by https://dfg-vk-darmstadt.de/Lexikon_Auflage_2/BessungerAugust.htm

(16) Implied by https://magnus-hirschfeld.de/institute-for-sexual-science-1919-1933/personnel/institute-employees-and-domestic-personnel/

(17) Implied by https://www.magnus-hirschfeld.de/institute-for-sexual-science-1919-1933/personnel/eugenicists-marriage-and-sex-counsellor/

(18) https://www.magnus-hirschfeld.de/gedenken/personen/hauptstein-friedrich/

(19) Ralf Dose, 2021, ‘Haus-, medizinisches und Verwaltungsstaff des Instituts fur Sexualwissenschaft’, Mitteilungen der Magnus-Hirschfeld-Gesellschaft, No. 67, pp. 22-23

(20) http://www.nordpfalz-online.de/oberndorfer-persoenlichkeiten-i/

(21) https://www.nd-aktuell.de/artikel/129318.der-rote-doktor-von-lehnin.html

(22) http://www.nordpfalz-online.de/oberndorfer-persoenlichkeiten-i/

(23) https://www.magnus-hirschfeld.de/netzwerk/veranstaltungen/arbeiterwiderstand/

(24) https://www.tagesspiegel.de/potsdam/potsdam-mittelmark/dr-johannes-kreiselmaier--arzt-im-widerstand-7665955.html

(25) https://www.magnus-hirschfeld.de/gedenken/erinnern/hirschfeld-familie-und-freunde/stolperstein-johannes-kreiselmaier/

(26) Plant, Op. Cit., p. 49

(27) Idem.

(28) Strongly suggested by his editorship of the liberal German newspaper ‘Wormser Volkszeitung’ in 1906.