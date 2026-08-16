Warhammer 40,000 or simply 40k as it known to fans is a hobby, I got involved in my early teen years and then re-engaged with as an adult. I was originally a fan of the tabletop game but quickly become utterly absorbed in the lore and the stories that are the basis of the 40k universe created and owned by British company Games Workshop (hereafter GW). Long before I was a National Socialist, I was a 40k player which is a fact that continues to shock people who know me to this day.

‘Why do you want to play with toy soldiers Karl’ is a common enough expression not because there is something wrong with it, but rather because when you have a successful career, a family and are on first name terms with your gym’s staff. You aren’t usually associated – at least in the mind of modern society – with something that is thought to supposedly primarily appeal to older children and badly-aged socially-awkward nerds. However as much as society’s characterization of many 40k fans is true – and let’s be honest there are more than a few neckbeards and weirdos in the 40k fan base – there is also a strong element of established, successful and almost always male fans and players like me.

There are also other truisms concerning the 40k fan base: it is very white (1) and very right wing. (2)

This is not widely known outside of the 40k community (and is actively portrayed (3) to be the opposite by the media), (4) but you can see it raises its head in leftist shrieking (5) about the ‘evil fascism’ (6) of the Imperium of Man (7) and the fact that the ‘Gamergate’ ‘anti-SJW’ leftovers – such as ‘Arch’ (formerly ‘ArchWarhammer’) – (8) are at pains to deny that the Imperium of Man is ‘fascist’ in any sense of term.

The fact that ‘Arch’ and people like him deny this is hardly surprising given that they identify as ‘classical liberals’ and/or as ‘libertarians’ and such an identification would call into question the morality of their hobby (or at least imply they are supporting the statist/fascist bad guys of the 40k universe [the closest to the ‘good guys’ of 40k are probably the T'au although GW deny this]) (9) in their own minds as well as those of others.

However I do agree with ‘Arch’s’ reasoning (10) in that the ‘Imperium of Man’ (the main 40k faction which consists of numerous sub-factions such as the Imperial Guard, Space Marines, Sisters of Battle, the Inquisition and so on) is not really ‘fascist’ in any kind of ideological or intellectual terms given that fascism advocates a corporative economic model that breaks economic units/industrial down into self-governing ‘corporations’ that are then responsible to the state.

You could rightly argue that this corporative socio-economic model which defines fascism intellectually and ideologically actually debunks the core of ‘Arch’s’ argument that the ‘Imperium of Man’ is ‘not fascist’ by pointing out that while the many planets and systems that make up the ‘Imperium of Man’ can be made up of any kind of political system you can think of (democracies, dictatorships, monarchies, theocracies etc.) this doesn’t debunk the idea that the ‘Imperium of Man’ is ‘fascist’, but rather confirms it if you assert that these planets and systems are merely run as the self-governing corporations within an authoritarian corporative socio-economic framework that is the basis for fascism’s ideology and vision for society.

That said it is worth noting that there is a substantive problem with labelling the ‘Imperium of Man’ as being ‘fascist’ which neither the leftists shrieking about 40k ‘not being inclusive’ (11) and ‘Arch’ and his confreres being autistic neckbeards about so-called ‘classical liberalism’ haven’t really picked up.

This is the fact that the ‘Imperium of Man’ doesn’t conceive of its citizenry in any but biological terms.

What do I mean by that?

Well, the ‘Imperium of Man’ spends a great deal of energy, resources and time classifying what a biological human is, what acceptable mutant strains are (such as navigators, sanctioned psykers, ogryns and halflings) and what are not acceptable mutant strains (such as beastmen or just general mutants). Being an unacceptable mutant (which is almost all mutants in the 40k universe) means you are subject to extrajudicial extermination by any agent of the Imperium or Imperial citizen who can be bothered to kill you, or you are used as effective slave labour with no right to life or liberty (such as is shown in the Eisenhorn and Kal Jericho novel series).

Even the unacceptable mutants have it good when compared to non-humans (‘Xenos’ in the parlance of the Imperium) however since the rule for non-human civilizations is always complete extermination of non-humans and execution of any human supporters as traitors of their race (aka Xenocide). Since said Xenos are understood to be an afront/obstacle to humanity’s destiny to rule the galaxy which has led to some notable wars involving ‘younger races’ such as the Damocles Gulf Crusade (which was prevented from exterminating the Tao Empire only by the timely advent of an unrelated but marauding Tyranid Hive Fleet) as well as ‘older races’ (such as the Iron Warriors failed campaign of extermination against the Hrud during the Great Crusade).

In essence the ‘Imperium of Man’ conceives of race and racial purity as being the most important thing – besides loyalty to and faith in the God-Emperor – in its governmental priorities and ideological prescriptions.

What this means however is that the ‘Imperium of Man’ cannot actually be ‘fascist’ in any meaningful way beyond the commonplace leftist pejorative description of anyone from Adolf Hitler and Francisco Franco to Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump as being ‘fascist’.

This is because ‘fascism’ as represented by the major self-described ‘fascist’ governments - such as Francisco Franco’s Spain and Benito Mussolini’s Italy – didn’t (and doesn’t) recognize race as part of their ideology in any meaningful sense and instead focused on the individual and the community in terms of creating an authoritarian socio-economic system based on corporatism.

The only ideology that actually mirrors the ‘Imperium of Man’s’ focus on race and racial purity as well as its desire to root out and destroy all potential and actual biological and ideological enemies both outside and inside its borders is National Socialism.

To quote the National Socialist philosopher Savitri Devi:

‘The central idea of National Socialism is that in the natural nobility of blood alone, source of the inherent qualities of the race, lies the secret of greatness. It is no use asking why one race is more gifted than another; why one has creative genius and others not. It is as silly as to wonder why a plane tree is not an oak tree.’ (12)

The difference to fascism is aptly explained by the anti-Nazi Catholic archbishop and philosopher Fulton Sheen as follows:

‘During the war there were three evil philosophies of Communism, Nazism and Fascism. The only difference between the three was the difference between murder, killing and taking life. All three were alike in the destruction of the human personality; the difference was in the way the personality was destroyed. Communism absorbed a man into the class, Nazism into the race, and Fascism into the state.’ (13)

In summary then: fascism focuses on the individual’s relationship to the state and National Socialism focuses on the individual’s relationship to their race.

Add to that the general mirroring of National Socialist institutions within the ‘Imperium of Man’ – for example the Inquisition and its three Chambers Militant operate rather similarly to the various branches of the SS and the transition from the Imperial Senate to the High Lords of Terra mirrors the original governmental ideas of Joseph Goebbels for a racially-based senate (14) transitioning into the reality of Führerprinzip-based government of a few ‘lords’ speaking in Hitler’s name – and the fact that in 40k humans are invariably portrayed as White (and usually northern) Europeans. Where they superficially don’t appear to be such - as in the Imperial Guard of Tallarn and the Salamanders Space Marine Legion-cum-Chapter - it is because of environmental or genetic biological qwerks and not due to racial origin (Tallarn was carpet-bombed into being a desert planet during the Horus Heresy and the Salamanders Space Marine Legion-cum-Chapter have a genetic flaw causing them to have black skin but European facial features).

Add to that further that the sources of inspiration for the 40k universe – such as Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’ and Robert Heinlein’s ‘Starship Troopers’ – also base significant portions of their fictional universes off of National Socialism and/or the Third Reich and it becomes obvious in the extreme that the ‘Imperium of Man’ is not a ‘fascist’ government but rather is a National Socialist one.

No amount of GW bleating about the ‘Imperium of Man’ despite being ‘driven by hate’ (also a phrase much used to describe National Socialism you’ll notice!) is purely ‘satire’ (15) can hide the fact that when we talk about the ‘Imperium of Man’ we are talking about National Socialism in space.

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References

(1) https://www.themarysue.com/warhammer-40k-fandom-fascism/

(2) https://www.vice.com/en/article/9358ke/the-warhammer-40k-community-is-trying-to-weed-out-its-far-right-faction

(3) https://www.bbc.com/news/newsbeat-59563630

(4) https://www.pcgamer.com/games-workshop-fights-back-against-fascist-hate-symbols-in-the-warhammer-40k-community/

(5) https://www.polygon.com/22791668/games-workshop-warhammer-40k-hate-groups-imperium-imagery-statement

(6) https://wargameexplorer.com/post/iwarhammer-40k-fascist-racist-misogynist/

(7) https://www.themarysue.com/warhammer-40k-fandom-fascism/

(8) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0nSZ_L6Wto

(9) https://www.warhammer-community.com/2021/11/19/the-imperium-is-driven-by-hate-warhammer-is-not/

(10) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0nSZ_L6Wto

(11) https://www.wargamer.com/warhammer-40k/gender-critical-women-space-marines

(12) Savitri Devi, 2005, [1952], ‘Gold in Furnace: Experiences in Post-War Germany’, 1st Edition, Historical Review Press: Uckfield, p. 6

(13) Fulton Sheen, 1954, ‘Life Is Worth Living’, 2nd Edition, Ignatius Press: San Francisco, pp. 277-278

(14) Joseph Goebbels, 1992, [1931], ‘The “Nazi-Sozi”: Questions and Answers for National Socialists’, 1st Edition, The Landpost Press: Valley Forge p. 27

(15) https://www.warhammer-community.com/2021/11/19/the-imperium-is-driven-by-hate-warhammer-is-not/