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Telimektar
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I had friends playing 40K when I was a teenager, I personally had no interest in the tabletop game (even if I did the prices were insane, I've heard it's absolutely insane nowadays, they have a captive audience which will pay for anything apparently) but would sometimes read the lore part of their Codex, from what I remember the Emperor was an atheist, but his corpse has been preserved in some kind of zombie state for thousand of years with the whole Imperium worshiping him as a God, which he would have thoroughly disagreed with, and the whole enormous bureaucracy seems to be meant to be a form of hardcore Catholic Church. The Imperium of Man is extremely xenophobic (for good reasons all other aliens want to exterminate them) but I do remember some characters being non-white for sure, their xenophobia was meant against Xenos, Aliens, humans are just humans, although most by far were white indeed.

I think each Space Marine chapter is actually from a different ethnic group, you can check the wiki but I don't know if it's reliable, the Lore has supposedly been retconned, I've heard talks of Game Workshop going "woke" for more than a decade, especially in their books, but it has since supposedly touched the tabletop game itself. Trannies seem to be heavily into the game, like they're into DnD, video games, coding, well yeah most of them are autists and that's a hobby which attracts autists.

I know 40k mostly from the Dawn of War games, I think of the first as a proto-Company of Heroes (I actually played Company of Heroes before the first Dawn of War, you can see the refinement from Dawn of War to Company of Heroes), second game was quite different, I liked it but not as much, I've heard the third is garbage, i don't know I don't play video games anymore.

You're thinking of the T'au when you write Tao, it was a faction created to incite weebs (fan of Japanese anime/culture) to buy into the figurines, they resemble Japanese mechas, they're not good guys at all from the little I remember, their motto is "for the Greater Good", as in they kill and expend their empire with a facade of righteousness, they're duplicitous, from what little I remember from the lore. in the first Dawn of War game if you play the Imperial Guard, you have a Commissar (clearly meant to represent a Soviet Commissar) with which you can shoot individual guards for improving morale, I don't remember the mechanics, it's been so long.

If you guys remember the God Emperor meme from the first trump campaign, yes it's the Emperor of Mankind from 40k with trumps face :

https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ogPIiqm9Us4/maxresdefault.jpg?sqp=-oaymwEmCIAKENAF8quKqQMa8AEB-AHUBoAC4AOKAgwIABABGH8gMigTMA8=&amp;rs=AOn4CLBBC818-0hkQzR4HpTbGFJlGif7ow

https://avatars.mds.yandex.net/i?id=5fa41be1d5a29e9c95ad44f7efb164843556e85c-8221351-images-thumbs&ref=rim&n=33&w=356&h=200

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