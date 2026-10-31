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Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
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5 times you link cocaine w/ marijuana. What is the social cost of home grown marijuana? None that I can think of. Where are your stats? Not to mention many legit medical and commercial hemp/cannabinoid benefits.

Opiods are the current scourge. Abuse and addiction to pain killers is epidemic - fentanyl, oxy/hydro codone, etc. America's unacknowledged drug problem is the promotion and legalization of dubious and deadly pharmaceuticals and vaccines. While I have seen the occasional low budget, local retail marijuana ads on tv, what we're swamped with is Big Pharma pushing their side effects ridden crap at older people. Killing off the useless eaters. Cannabis never killed anyone. Is it a gateway drug? For some, no doubt. But compare it to alcohol and its effects, cannabis detox isn't that strenuous. I don't think enforced rehab by a Fillipino drug squad would ever be necessary.

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