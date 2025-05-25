I noticed a few weeks ago in the jewish media that it had been announced that Jimmy Donaldson’s (aka ‘MrBeast’) snack brand ‘Feastables’ had been kosher-certified.

The ‘Jewish Press’ writes that:

‘Chocolate bars under the three-year-old snack brand Feastables, founded by YouTube star MrBeast, are now certified kosher by the Orthodox Union. Jimmy Donaldson, 26, who goes by MrBeast, boasts the most-subscribed channel on YouTube, with 375 million followers as of March 2025. The Orthodox Union certification of the bars as kosher and dairy began in February stateside. The company expects to roll out kosher bars in Canada and Mexico this spring and in Europe and Australia in the fall. “As the fastest-growing global chocolate brand, we want to ensure our products are enjoyed by as many people as possible around the world,” stated Alexandre Zigliara, CEO of Feastables. “That’s why we’re working hard to make sure our chocolate products meet a wide variety of religious, cultural and dietary standards,” Zigliara added. “Being kosher certified by the Orthodox Union, the most recognized kosher certification agency in the world, also means our consumers can be assured the highest quality of kosher certification is in place.” Rabbi Moshe Elefant, chief operating officer of the New York-based kosher certifier, stated that “parents and kids alike are thrilled that they can now enjoy Feastables.” “Our communities are thrilled that they can now be part of this cultural phenomenon,” Elefant added. Per the OU website, its kosher certification has, at times, been a fixture on some 70% of kosher food products globally. Feastables sold about $250 million worth of candy in 2024 with some $20 million in profit, per Bloomberg reporting. (It added that MrBeast’s media entities lost some $80 million in that stretch with about the same amount in sales.)’ (1)

I have written extensively about the Kosher Food Tax in the past and documented how it is actually a form of ponzi scheme (2) run by jewish groups to enable them to fund lobbying the US government – for example the Orthodox Union who have certified ‘Feastables’ have a sizeable political lobbying arm called ‘The Orthodox Union Advocacy Center’ which in 2017 alone spent $640,000 lobbying the US government - on behalf of Israel and the jews (3) as well as advocating for direct donations to Israel to the tune of millions of dollars. (4)

The issue here is that Donaldson – or rather his managers – have bought into the myth propounded by the kashruth certification industry that ‘kosher certification is a sign of quality’ (it isn’t) and that there is a large untapped consumer market for them to exploit (there isn’t).

The truth of what is going on – aside from raising money for the jewish community to help them to continue stealing US taxpayer funds for Israel – is that kosher certification is actually a way to make kosher food cheaper for jews.

For instance, the cost of normal kosher food is notoriously high and continuing to climb (5) so the way around this for jews has long been economies of scale; in other words, if you increase the amount of kosher food produced in any given segment and/or market then you will naturally lower the price paid by jews.

This has been achieved by jewish groups targeting the food of non-jews by claiming there is a sizeable market that corporations are missing out – traditionally jewish groups such as the ADL have claimed Muslims and Seventh Day Adventists also use kosher certification as a guide to what they can eat – (6) and then getting it kosher certified jews often driving up the cost for non-jews but decreasing the cost for non-jews.

Meanwhile these kashruth certification agencies rake in substantial profits via regular kashruth inspection fees, referral fees for ‘kosher approved’ equipment (etc) and suppliers and so on, which is then spent on the jewish community and promoting Israeli interests and nor is limited to the United States as the same thing occurs everywhere from Canada to the United Kingdom to South Africa to Australia.

The point here is that by getting his ‘Feastables’ kosher approved Donaldson will not see a substantial increase in profits or sales – jews are at best a small market – but will have taken on the burden of substantial one-off and regular costs in order to attain and keep his ‘Feastables’ kosher which will paid by non-jews so that jews can have a much cheaper kosher snack.

That is what the Kosher Food Tax is and fundamentally how it works.

References

(1) https://www.jewishpress.com/news/jewish-news/kosher-food-news/mrbeast-goes-kosher/2025/03/20/

(2) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-kosher-food-tax-debunking-the

(3) https://www.opensecrets.org/federal-lobbying/clients/summary?cycle=2017&id=D000069691 and more recently https://www.washingtonjewishweek.com/more-than-100-jewish-leaders-head-to-capitol-hill-for-lobbying-mission/

(4) For example: https://www.ou.org/israel-crisis/ and https://www.israelhayom.com/2023/11/03/orthodox-union-rallies-us-support-for-israel/

(5) For example: https://www.thejc.com/life/the-spiralling-cost-of-kosher-living-w856gpz2; https://www.yeshiva.co/ask/60852; https://www.foodmanufacture.co.uk/Article/2016/01/20/Kosher-Chicken-Index-highlights-the-cost-of-Jewish-living/; https://coastalcourier.com/coastal-living/faith/the-extreme-cost-of-kosher/; https://www.thejc.com/news/jewish-children-going-to-bed-hungry-in-kosher-cost-of-living-crisis-byewvptm; https://www.jta.org/2023/04/24/food/the-high-price-of-kosher-food-takes-a-bite-out-of-these-nyc-teens-budgets

(6) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-kosher-food-tax-debunking-the