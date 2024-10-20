Recently the ‘Times of Israel’ has published an opinion piece by an Orthodox jew named Moshe-Mordechai van Zuiden who isn’t actually rabbi but one suspects he’s as well-trained as one given his grasp of Judaism as well as the standard jewish narrative.

He writes in his article how:

‘You don’t put a 10-meter-tall phallus facing a safehouse for raped women. Maybe for you, it means love, but for the victims, it’s a symbol of violence. Don’t put up crosses at Auschwitz. For you, it may symbolize redemption, but for Jews, they stand for genocide—by forced conversion or murder.’ (1)

This is a typical hyperbolic argument by van Zuiden given that even if we credit the official Auschwitz narrative – which to be clear I don’t – then not only jews died at Auschwitz nor was Auschwitz a uniquely jewish place of death given that the official narrative also includes hundreds of thousand of Romani/gypsies being gassed there along with others.

Indeed, Auschwitz was originally conceived of as a concentration camp to hold Polish political prisoners and not jews which van Zuiden either doesn’t know or doesn’t care to mention because it throws his claims about the cross being a proverbial ’10-meter-tall phallus’ in the context of Auschwitz.

Van Zuiden’s history is also significantly off when he claims – I paraphrase - that the ‘cross stands for genocide – by forced conversion or murder’ which is simply wrong because firstly ‘forced conversion’ isn’t ‘genocide’ (and jews themselves have a long history of not only ‘forced conversions’ of non-jews but also forced mass circumcisions as Rabbi Jeremy Rosen has pointed out) (2) and secondly Christians have also often protected jews from justified violence (for example the Vatican has a long history of doing just this despite bishops and local clergy often ignoring them). (3)

Further van Zuiden rather pointedly leaves out the long history of jewish mass murder of their ethno-religious enemies as embodied by the risings of the jews in Egypt, North Africa and Cyprus against the Arabs, Greeks, Egyptians and Romans in an attempt to exterminate the goyim and create a jewish empire during the reign of the Emperor Trajan.

Describing this the eyewitness and historian Appian of Alexandria writes how:

'In the course of the eighteenth year of the reign of the Emperor Trajan, a rebellion of the Jews broke out and destroyed a great multitude of them. For both in Alexandria and in the rest of Egypt and especially in Cyrenaica, as though they had been seized by some terrible spirit of rebellion; they rushed into sedition against their Greek fellow citizens, and increasing the scope of the rebellion in the following year started a great war while Lupus was governor of all Egypt. In the first engagement they happened to overcome the Greeks: who fled to Alexandria and captured and killed the Jews in the city, but though losing the help of their townsmen, the Jews of Cyrene continued to plunder the country of Egypt and to ravage the districts in it under their leader Lukuas. The emperor sent against them Marcius Turbo with land and sea forces including cavalry. He waged war vigorously against them in many battles for a considerable time and killed many thousands of Jews, not only those of Cyrene but also those of Egypt who had rallied to Lukuas, their king.’ (4)

Nor is Appian alone in describing these events since Cassius Dio also relates them when he writes:

‘Meanwhile the Jews in the region of Cyrene had put a certain Andreas at their head, and were destroying both the Romans and the Greeks. They would eat the flesh of their victims, make belts for themselves of their entrails, anoint themselves with their blood and wear their skins for clothing; many they sawed in two, from the head downwards; others they gave to wild beasts, and still others they forced to fight as gladiators. In all two hundred and twenty thousand persons perished. In Egypt, too, they perpetrated many similar outrages, and in Cyprus, under the leadership of a certain Artemion. There, also, two hundred and forty thousand perished, and for this reason no Jew may set foot on that island, but even if one of them is driven upon its shores by a storm he is put to death. Among others who subdued the Jews was Lusius, who was sent by Trajan.’ (5)

Nor is this event that unusual with the jewish revolts of antiquity testifying to similar orgies of murder on ethno-religious lines as well as later events such as the massacre at Mamilla Pool in in 614 A.D. (6) right down to the hugely disproportionate mass murder of non-jewish Hungarians by disproportionately jewish communists in Hungary in 1919. (7)

Indeed, these aren’t even the half of it as Elliot Horowitz has astutely documented. (8)

So, one wonders why non-jews can’t look at the star of David as a proverbial ’10-meter-tall phallus’ in non-jewish countries?

Next van Zuiden openly lies when he claims that:

‘Israel has freedom of religion, and Jerusalem is full of churches with bells and mosques with Saudi loudspeakers.’ (9)

But yet in this land of so-called ‘religious freedom’ you’ve got jews routinely spitting at Christians because they view them as ‘idol worshipers’ and thus the scum of the earth (10) (then claiming it is ‘just a jewish custom’), (11) while also physically assaulting them and their property (12) and jews are even pushing to make any attempt to convert jews to another religion illegal in Israel (13) and this has already been made de facto although not explicitly illegal. (14)

It isn’t just Christianity either as similar attacks have been noted on Islamic sites and Muslims for years. (15)

So much for Israel’s ‘freedom of religion’!

He next claims that:

‘Muslim occupiers built a mosque where once the Temple stood. Frankly, that’s enough appropriation.’ (16)

Did van Zuiden just erase the long Christian history in Palestine, which included living and worshiping on Temple Mount?

I’ll also note the fact that the Temple was in part burned down by the jews themselves in 70 A.D. after they had failed to murder enough non-jews to stop the legions of Imperial Rome turning up and routing them so. (17)

And before the jews even claimed Temple Mount as their own it was in fact part of the land of Canaanites who the jews claimed – and still claim – they were divinely ordered to exterminate. (18)

Next van Zuiden declares that:

‘Israel is Jewish, with respect for others, like the Temple was open for Gentiles to bring offerings, but it’s not Stateless, and surely not Muslim or Christian.’ (19)

The problem – as noted above – as this is not true and instead jews are actively disrespecting Christians and Muslims in pretty dramatic fashion on a daily basis, while Israel might officially be a jewish state but its biblical mandate is complete fiction according to the Bible itself! (20)

After this van Zuiden immediately wanders off into paranoid lunacy when he writes that:

‘With the loss of much Jewish blood, Israel liberated Jerusalem’s Old City from illegal Jordanian occupation, but not to have a ten-meter-tall bronze statue of Jesus put on one of its rooftops. To have it sanctified by the Pope only adds to our perception of insensitivity and Christian supremacy since the Vatican still wonders how Jews could be ‘saved’ without baptism.’ (21)

Well, let’s turn this the other way around and point out that it is similarly grossly offensive to Europeans for jews to erect large public menorahs, project the flag of Israel onto European national monuments such as the Brandenburg Gate and for rabbonim/the Israeli government to bless/support these displays of support for the multiple previous jewish attempts to exterminate Europeans.

As to the Vatican’s non-recognition of Israel: this is something of a misnomer as while it explicitly does not endorse the right of Israel to claim Palestine on a theological basis. It has had diplomatic relations with Israel since 1993. (22)

So, what van Zuiden is doing here is demand that the Vatican (and the Pope) deny basic Christian theological doctrines (e.g., that the temple will not be rebuilt) as well as oppose Pope Pius XII’s encyclical ‘In Multiplicibus Curis’ which called for all the Christian holy places in Palestine to be given an international character and not be run by one state which is perfectly reasonable given that this was the Pope’s fundamental objection to the Islamic control of Palestine which eventually triggered the crusades.

Van Zuiden all but acknowledges this when he writes that:

‘It also underlines the Vatican’s refusal to acknowledge Israel’s sovereignty. It holds that ‘Jerusalem should be under neutral international rule.’ Yuk.’ (23)

In other words: van Zuiden doesn’t want Christian holy sites ruled by international agreement/charter but rather demands they be run by jews presumably so that jews can use these as diplomatic leverage against Christian states to get what they want.

He confirms this next when he writes that:

‘Christians, longing for Judaism to end, in fact, desecrate the selfless and heroic work by the Christians who actually saved Jews from the Nazis. Frankly, I care less about Christians saying they love me. I want them to storm the churches hating us and make them respect Jews and our State. Want to convert people? Before anyone else, convert Christians to love.’ (24)

Put another way van Zuiden is trying to gaslight Christians into believing a nonsensical view of the world where they put modern jews about their own basic theological doctrines – the conversion of the jews is a key element in Christian doctrine signalling/resulting from the return of Jesus Christ – and sacrifice themselves as Noahides for jews/Israel fighting Christians who actually believe in Christianity and then jews ‘might’ just convert… if there are any Christians left that is…

References

(1) https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/stop-putting-giant-crucifixes-overlooking-auschwitz-or-jerusalems-old-city/

(2) https://jeremyrosen.com/2021/12/forced-conversions.html

(3) https://crisismagazine.com/vault/the-church-and-the-jews-in-the-middle-ages-2

(4) Eusb. Pamp. Ecc. Hist. 4.2:1-5

(5) Cassius Dio, 68:32.1-3

(6) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-massacre-of-christians-at-mamilla

(7) See my articles: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-versus-non-jewish-victims and https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-jewish-role-in-the-hungarian

(8) Cf. Elliot Horowitz, 2007, ‘Reckless Rites: Purim and the Legacy of Jewish Violence’, 1st Edition, Princeton University Press: Princeton

(9) https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/stop-putting-giant-crucifixes-overlooking-auschwitz-or-jerusalems-old-city/

(10) For example: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/oct/03/video-of-ultra-orthodox-jews-spitting-by-christians-in-jerusalem-sparks-outrage; https://edition.cnn.com/2024/02/04/middleeast/ultraorthodox-spitting-jerusalem-intl/index.html

(11) https://www.bnaibrith.org/israels-missionary-problem-jns/

(12) For example: https://www.timesofisrael.com/political-climate-sparks-notable-increase-in-attacks-on-israels-christians-ngo/; https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/256817/attacks-against-christians-in-jerusalem-reprehensible-says-jewish-historian; https://www.jpost.com/christianworld/article-753659; https://www.bbc.com/news/world-65204037; https://balasan.org/eroding-christianity-from-its-homeland-recent-jewish-settlers-attacks-on-mar-elias-monastery-in-haifa/

(13) https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20230322-christians-will-face-jail-in-israel-for-proselytising-under-proposed-bill/

(14) https://lawoffice.org.il/en/missionary-activity-in-israel/

(15) For example: https://www.timesofisrael.com/jordan-condemns-vandalism-of-muslim-sites-spitting-on-christians-in-jerusalem/; https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20140217-jewish-settlers-vandalise-islamic-and-christian-sites-in-jerusalem/; https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2017-09-24/ty-article/53-mosques-churches-vandalized-in-israel-only-9-indictments-filed/0000017f-e101-d9aa-afff-f9595b9f0000

(16) https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/stop-putting-giant-crucifixes-overlooking-auschwitz-or-jerusalems-old-city/

(17) https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/953569/jewish/The-Destruction-of-the-Temple.htm

(18) Deut. 7

(19) https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/stop-putting-giant-crucifixes-overlooking-auschwitz-or-jerusalems-old-city/

(20) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/do-the-jews-have-a-biblical-claim

(21) https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/stop-putting-giant-crucifixes-overlooking-auschwitz-or-jerusalems-old-city/

(22) https://embassies.gov.il/MFA/IsraelExperience/religion/Pages/Israel-Vatican_Diplomatic_Relations.aspx