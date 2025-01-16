According to Eve Young writing for the ‘Jerusalem Post’ popular Israeli singer Moshe Mor has been indicated for the rape and sodomization of a woman in Tel Aviv.

She writes that:

‘Israeli singer Moshe (Moshiko) Mor has been indicted for rape and aggravated sodomy, the Justice Ministry said on Tuesday.

He is accused of forcing himself on a woman who joined him for an “after-party” following a concert by the singer in Tel Aviv.

According to the indictment, Mor forced himself on the woman, forcibly prying her legs apart at one point before forcing himself on her. The singer is also accused of forcing the victim to perform oral sex on him and injuring her.

The attack eventually ended when the victim was able to break away from the singer and leave the apartment in which it took place.

The State Attorney asked that the court order Mor’s arrest to be extended until the end of legal proceedings against him.

Mor claimed that the two had a consensual sexual encounter and denied the veracity of the victim’s complaint.

“The indictment exposes disgraceful and violent conduct and shows, once again, how a singer exploits his status and power to cause harm,” said Orit Sulitzeanu, head of the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel.

“Outrageous statements by Mor’s attorneys attempt to justify the severe violence by claiming that the woman willingly entered the vehicle and apartment,” she said. “These claims are fundamentally unacceptable. We call on the court to bring the defendant to justice and send a clear message: There is no place for sexual violence, and we will stand by every survivor until justice is served.”’ (1)