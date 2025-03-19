Recently yet another jewish child molester has come to light in the form of Israeli jew Mordechai Peretz – who was convicted in Israel in 2006 of sexually assaulting two female children – who has been found to have been hiding out in Morocco and been exposed for what he is.

As Hajare Elkhaldi explains in ‘Morocco World News’:

‘Israeli media has uncovered that a man, known publicly as M.P, who is convicted of sexually assaulting two minors in Israel fled to Morocco and has been leading a peaceful life under a false name in Agadir since 2007. According to the reports, M.P. was sentenced for his crimes in 2006 but managed to escape to Morocco by leveraging his alleged roots to obtain a Moroccan passport. Sources close to him reported that he had actually forged the passport with the help of a high profile Israeli criminal. According to sources, upon his sentencing in late 2006, M.P. hosted a gathering at a relative’s house, even though the invitees didn’t know the reason for the celebration. “We knew he had legal troubles and was involved in a case concerning minors, but no one expected that this would be the last time we saw him.”’ (1)

We further learn how Peretz was exposed:

‘M.P. initially maintained a quiet and unassuming life, but he soon became a prominent member of a tight-knit Jewish community in Agadir, gaining respect through his role in overseeing kosher certifications in the region; which also allowed him to frequently travel to Paris on businesses related to his speciality. A former member of Agadir’s Jewish community speculated that M.P. chose this city specifically because of its small Jewish population of 70 people. “Had he gone to a larger community like Casablanca, his secret would have been uncovered much sooner,” explained the source. The pedophile, now 62-years-old, seemingly grew confident that his heinous crimes would never resurface, as he had managed to escape justice unscathed for 18-years. However, a photo of him with a young girl sparked concerns that he might have returned to his former transgressions, ultimately leading a third victim in Israel to come forward. “I had no idea. I was just a child. He kept saying it was normal, that it was an expression of love, and that this was what people did when they cared for each other. I was naive and believed him. I thought this was how things were supposed to be, so I stayed silent. Whenever my parents weren’t home, he would enter my room, assault me, and then leave,” said the unidentified woman. While the Israeli media focused on their victims, there is no telling how many children M.P. might have abused in Morocco, and nothing is known about the little girl who he confidently shared a picture with.’ (2)

Indeed, it was via the Israeli news site ‘Maki’ that we learned that ‘M.P.’ stood for Mordechai Peretz and further from ‘Middle East Monitor’ that Peretz now appears to be on the run again. (3)

No doubt he’ll try to get help from Israeli organized crime gangs again, but we’ll see!

